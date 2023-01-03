ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ValueWalk

Gold Has Already Started to Run

For weekend reading, Ivan Martchev, investment strategist at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. Over long periods of time, gold can be viewed as the “anti-dollar,” or more broadly as “anti-paper money,” but over an intermediate term (3-5 years) its price pattern can be quite a bit more complicated.
kalkinemedia.com

Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven setback

(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year. Bullion is only down about...
ValueWalk

Outrageous Gold Price Prediction For 2023 By Saxo Bank

Gold will rocket to $3,000 next year – at least that’s what Saxo Bank says. Does this prediction make any sense though?. Did you hope gold would break finally $2,000 in 2023? What if I told you that gold is going to soar to at least $3,000? Have I gone mad? No; that’s not my forecast, I only summarize the Saxo Bank’s Outrageous Predictions for 2023.
Fox Business

Silver and gold poised to shine in 2023

With inflation, recession and a volatile stock market expected to remain big themes this year, precious metals are poised to shine in 2023, say experts. Gold and silver, hedges to inflation and uncertainty, could push gold to a record $2,100+ an ounce, while silver may approach $38 an ounce, a nearly 50% jump.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...

