As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
wearebuffalo.net
Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff
The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
Wichita Eagle
NFL announces how playoffs will be determined. Here’s how it affects the Chiefs
Update: The NFL owners approved NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s proposed resolution regarding potential game location changes on Friday afternoon, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Kansas City Chiefs can earn the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a win Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders — a fact...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Have Real Playoff Chances With Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a winner at quarterback. We've known that, right? But not everyone was open to admitting it. Now, even future Hall of Famers are admitting how good this rookie can be. And it doesn't need to end this week. There's something about Kenny Pickett that...
Wichita Eagle
The Dolphins And Must-Win Games
The term "must-win" game is massively overused in the NFL, but for the fifth time this millennium it's appropriate for the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins must win against the New York Jets on Sunday to have a shot at making the playoffs, which also will require the New England Patriots losing against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Bills DB Damar Hamlin ‘Awake’ & ‘Showing Signs of Improvement’
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is no longer in a coma, awake and showing more signs of improvement, according to teammate Kaiir Elam. Hamlin has been in the hospital since Monday night after suffering cardiac arrest in the MNF game against the Cincinnati Bengals. JAN 3 FALCONS SIGN CB JOHN...
Wichita Eagle
Texans vs. Colts Season Finale: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Houston Texans head north to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in the season finale for both teams. Neither club has qualified for the postseason, and both are hoping for the best picks available in April's NFL Draft. The last matchup between the two division foes ended in a...
Wichita Eagle
Al Holcomb Details the Evolution of the Panthers’ Most Underrated Player
Carolina's defense figured to take a step back in 2022 in terms of a consistent pass rush with Haason Reddick returning to his home of Philadelphia to sign with the Eagles. While many, including myself, thought the Panthers needed to make a move in free agency to replace Reddick, the organization felt strongly that one player, in particular, would step up and fill the void.
Wichita Eagle
Chargers at Broncos Week 18 Injury Report: Friday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers held their first and only practice of the week on Friday after conducting a walk-through on Wednesday and having Thursday's session canceled due to poor field conditions from rain. After many weeks of the injury report featuring a great amount of the team's players,...
Wichita Eagle
Giants Need Sharper Pass Blocking Ahead of Playoff Run
Offensive line play has been a hot-button topic for the New York Giants for many years. Throughout that time, general managers have tried drafting and acquiring offensive line talent through free agency. However, no combination has provided the Giants with a sustainable top-tier offensive line for their quarterback to operate in and their running back to run through.
Wichita Eagle
‘Chills through my body’: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes shaken by injury to Damar Hamlin
Patrick Mahomes stayed up late Monday, and during time typically reserved either for sleep or preparation for the Raiders this weekend, he instead scrolled through the Twitter app on his phone. Over and over again. The Chiefs quarterback’s thumb moved through the latest tweets section, hoping to find an update...
Wichita Eagle
Giants-Eagles Tickets Among Top Average Get-in on Secondary Market
Typically games between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles are a “must-see,” given how something notable always seems to happen. This weekend’s game is no exception. The Eagles need a win to lock up the No. 1 seed in the seven-team NFC playoff tournament, while the Giants are locked in at No. 6, regardless of what happens Sunday.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Coach Dean Pees Retiring? 4 Atlanta In-House Replacements
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees is no stranger to hanging up the play sheet. Pees, 73, is the NFL's oldest coach and has twice retired, once following the 2017 season with the Baltimore Ravens before reversing course a month later and joining the Tennessee Titans, and again two years after, ultimately coming back to coaching after a season off once Arthur Smith took the head coaching job in Atlanta.
Wichita Eagle
Texans Legend Andre Johnson Honored To Be Hall Of Fame Finalist
HOUSTON — Former Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson is one of 15 finalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame. To be enshrined, each nominee must receive at least an 80 percent approval vote from the Selection Committee at the annual meeting. Johnson was a finalist last...
Wichita Eagle
Rams-Seahawks: McVay’s Last Game Before TV Networks Come Calling?
Los Angeles Rams have head coach Sean McVay under contract as their head coach through 2026. But that contract extension he and General Manager Les Snead signed after winning a Super Bowl will not serve as a shield from television networks picking up their phone to see if the Rams' head coach will hang up his headset.
Wichita Eagle
UCLA Women’s Basketball Offers Class of 2026 SF Brihanna Crittendon
The Bruins are trying to get in on one of the top freshmen of the nation. Class of 2026 Riverdale Ridge High School (CO) wing Brihanna Crittendon became the latest prospect to receive an offer from UCLA women’s basketball, the 6-foot-2 playmaker announced Thursday on Twitter. Crittendon becomes the first class of 2026 prospect to publicly announce that the Bruins had sent out a scholarship offer to them.
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Preparing for Starters, Trying to Figure a Way to an NFC East Rematch
The Eagles handled the Commanders, Cowboys, and Giants in their first game against them. The second time around was a different story. Both the Cowboys and Commanders got revenge and are responsible for two of the Eagles’ three losses this season. Now, come the Giants looking for their revenge...
