California State

msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NBC Connecticut

Justice Department Still Searching for Pipe Bomb Suspect and Some Capitol Rioters

On the second anniversary of the storming of the U.S. Capitol, as the Justice Department continues prosecuting rioters, the FBI is offering $500,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever left two pipe bombs on Capitol Hill. The person being sought left the bombs outside the Republican and Democratic...
NBC Connecticut

Trump, Convicted Rioters Sued for Wrongful Death of Capitol Police Officer

The loved ones of a U.S. Capitol Police officer who died the day after the Jan. 6 riots two years ago are suing former President Donald Trump and two convicted rioters for wrongful death. A representative for Brian Sicknick’s estate filed the lawsuit in D.C. U.S. District Court Thursday, just...

