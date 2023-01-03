Read full article on original website
Norway Sovereign Wealth Fund Appoints Climate Advisory Board
* NORGES BANK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT HAS ESTABLISHED A NEW CLIMATE ADVISORY BOARD Source text for Eikon: https://bit.ly/3jTQ25V (Reporting By Oslo newsroom)
Fujitsu Ltd Says It Bought Back 1,946,700 Own Shares Worth 35.5 Billion Yen In December
* FUJITSU LTD SAYS IT BOUGHT BACK 1,946,700 OWN SHARES WORTH 35.5 BILLION YEN IN DECEMBER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
LG Electronics Q4 Operating Profit Likely 66 Billion Won, Down 91% From Year Earlier
* LG ELECTRONICS: Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 66 BILLION WON, DOWN 91% FROM YEAR EARLIER Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hyunsu Yim)
AIA Group Bought Back 2.5 Million Shares For HK$224.9 Million On Jan 5-HKEX Filing
* AIA GROUP BOUGHT BACK 2.5 MILLION SHARES FOR HK$224.9 MILLION ON JAN 5-HKEX FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Nof Corp -Bought Back 182,400 Own Shares Worth 1 Billion Yen In December
* NOF CORP: BOUGHT BACK 182,400 OWN SHARES WORTH 1 BILLION YEN IN DECEMBER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)
Why is Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL) in the news today?
Piedmont Lithium shares were spotted charging higher on the ASX today (4 January 2023). The company has updated on amendments to its previous offtake deal with Tesla. Under the new deal, Piedmont will be delivering around 125,000 metric tonnes of Spodumene Concentrate to Tesla, starting in H2 2023 through the end of 2025.
JMS, EMN, E25, OMH – How are these manganese stocks performing?
The manganese market is likely to grow by a CAGR of 5.84% during 2022-2026. Jupiter Mines to reveal the strategy for 2023 before the end of the first quarter, based on the performance of 2022. Euro Manganese submitted the final Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the Chvaletice project.
UPDATE 2-GE HealthCare shares rise 5% on market debut
(Adds CEO comment from interview and analyst comment, updates shares) Jan 4 (Reuters) - Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc rose 5% in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, following the company's spin-off from industrial conglomerate General Electric Co. The healthcare unit, owned 19.9% by GE after the spin-off, has been...
