Secure Energy Announces New Director And Chairman Of The Board
* SECURE ENERGY ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD. * APPOINTS MICK DILGER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE JANUARY 5TH, 2023
Norway Sovereign Wealth Fund Appoints Climate Advisory Board
* NORGES BANK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT HAS ESTABLISHED A NEW CLIMATE ADVISORY BOARD
Party City plans bankruptcy within weeks - WSJ
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks as its cash dwindled and inflation dampened sales, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The party supplies retailer is in discussions with its bondholders to convert debt...
Fusion Pharmaceuticals And Bwxt Medical Announce Actinium-225 Partnership To Scale Supply For Developing Targeted Alpha Therapies
* FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS AND BWXT MEDICAL ANNOUNCE ACTINIUM-225 PARTNERSHIP TO SCALE SUPPLY FOR DEVELOPING TARGETED ALPHA THERAPIES. * FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS - UNDER AGREEMENT, BWXT MEDICAL WILL PROVIDE PREDETERMINED AMOUNTS OF FUSION'S ACTINIUM SUPPLY NEEDS AT VOLUME-BASED PRICING
Sosei Heptares Says Partner Tempero Bio Received FDA Clearance To Advance Clinical Development Of TMP-301
* SOSEI HEPTARES PARTNER TEMPERO BIO RECEIVED FDA CLEARANCE TO ADVANCE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF TMP-301 FOR TREATMENT OF ALCOHOL, SUBSTANCE USE DISORDERS
Core Lithium (ASX:CXO) closes in the green today. Here’s why
Core Lithium’s maiden DSO shipment has sailed from Darwin for customer in China. The ship is loaded with 15,000 dmt of 1.4% Li2O spodumene Direct Shipping Ore (DSO). The shares of Core Lithium closed today’s trading at AU$1.110 apiece, up 7.766%. Australia-based lithium miner Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO),...
UPDATE 1-Ireland far exceeds forecasts with 2% budget surplus for 2022
DUBLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Ireland recorded a budget surplus of around 2% of gross national income in 2022, one of the few expected across the European Union last year and far in excess of the 0.4% projected three months ago, the finance ministry said on Wednesday. The 5.2-billion-euro surplus...
