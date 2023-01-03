ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY.com

Damar Hamlin’s second resuscitation is ‘concerning,’ doctor says

NBC News senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres weighs in on the latest health update for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, including news that he was resuscitated for a second time. “Having it a second time is a little more concerning, but not having it extend much beyond that is encouraging,” he says.Jan. 4, 2023.
Athlon Sports

Report: Damar Hamlin Receives Promising New Update

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to fight for his life after suffering cardiac arrest on the field during the team's Monday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL world at least woke up to a positive update about Hamlin's status on Wednesday morning. Coley Harvey ...
Athlon Sports

Damar Hamlin Had 1 Question For Doctors When He Woke Up

Wonderful news spread Thursday afternoon when Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reported that Damar Hamlin had regained consciousness. Buscaglia shed further light on the interactions medical professionals shared with Hamlin once the 24-year-old was able to communicate.  Staying true to his ...
FanSided

Chiefs could lose home field advantage even with No. 1 seed in AFC

The NFL’s proposal for handling the playoffs in light of Monday Night Football’s cancelation means the Chiefs can win the No. 1 seed but not get home field. Roger Goodell and the NFL have proposed a solution to the cancelation of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. It could have a significant impact on the Chiefs and their pursuit of home field advantage in the AFC.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin emergency magnifies human element of violent game

As the cart slowly rolled across the length of the field toward the far tunnel at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, I followed it closely with my binoculars, looking for positive signs, any positive sign. Finally, as the cart entered the tunnel, Josh Sweat gave a thumbs up and flashed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — As a sedated Damar Hamlin lay before him in a Cincinnati hospital bed surrounded by machinery feeding him oxygen and fluids, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas provided a few words of encouragement to his friend. “I just told him, I got him. That’s all,” Thomas said Wednesday. “Just saying the same thing: I got his back and you’re going to get through it.” It didn’t matter to Thomas whether the Buffalo Bills safety could hear him. More important to Thomas, who made the two-hour drive from Indianapolis to Cincinnati, was being by the side of Hamlin — his former high school teammate in Pittsburgh — and the player’s family. “It just calmed me down and made that trip home a lot easier,” Thomas said. “I could just go home and I could just know that he’s going to be straight. I’ve got him. The world’s got him.”
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

FanSided

