Fox5 KVVU
No-cost community market opens at Las Vegas school to help students, families
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The group behind Southern Nevada’s largest mobile food pantry will debut a “first-of-its-kind” community market at a Las Vegas middle school. According to a news release, the Just One Project, which distributes groceries to more than 20,000 food-insecure residents each month, will open the market at Garside Junior High School.
news3lv.com
Local business provides CES coworking spaces
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local business is helping smaller companies during CES. The Coop is renting co-working space to businesses needing an office or meeting space while in town. MORE ON NEWS 3 | How CES tech can address Nevada drought and water crisis. The owner says working...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas groups host food giveaway for people in need
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Several groups from Las Vegas came together to give out food to people in need in the Historic Westside on Thursday. Members of the Vegas Ryderz can-am group teamed up with the city of Las Vegas and Reconciliation Apostolic Ministries to hand out food boxes.
LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Residents of Las Vegas can now own up to six dogs or cats without obtaining special permits, up from the four previously allowed. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman voted against the measure after Councilwoman Olivia Diaz suggested small rental units could be overrun by pets. Diaz and Goodman cast the only dissenting votes. “We want […] The post LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros appeared first on Nevada Current.
Fox5 KVVU
Downtown Las Vegas business leaving area due to safety concerns
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There has been a push for years to revitalize Downtown Las Vegas. Now, a business that was a big part of that effort for the last 10 years is moving out due to safety concerns. The Hydrant Club, a dog boarding, training, and social club...
news3lv.com
Multiple beach clubs to host hiring events ahead of 2023 pool season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Pool season is fast approaching, and multiple beach clubs are looking for some star-studded staff members during their upcoming auditions. DAYLIGHT Beach Club is looking to hire model bartenders, model cocktail servers, promoters, security, and lifeguards ahead of their audition day on Tuesday, January 17.
Potential $94M BLM land sale for ‘master-planned community’ highlights concerns about water availability
A plot of land in the northwest valley, currently owned by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), could be sold to the City of Las Vegas soon, but residents fear there is not enough water to support the plans for what will go on it.
8newsnow.com
8 great free programs offered by the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two of my elder children visited our neighborhood library this week. They were fascinated by all it had to offer. Books. Movies. And a host of programs for all ages. Our library is Centennial Hills, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive, one of several Las Vegas-Clark County...
jammin1057.com
One Las Vegas High School’s Bathrooms Has ‘Toxic Sewer Gasses’
It stinks to go to one Las Vegas high school lately. No, it’s not the classes or the teachers, it’s the bathrooms. Clark County School District is undergoing a nearly $5 million dollar overhaul of the sewer and plumbing at the 50 year old Chaparral High School. No, someone didn’t flush something suspect (that we know of). It’s far more serious than that.
Fox5 KVVU
Puppy finds new home after abandoned at Las Vegas airport
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A puppy that was found abandoned at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International has found its furever home. According to the Animal Foundation, the 9-week-old, 3-pound puppy was left alone in a carrier at an airline departure gate earlier this week. The group says the...
8newsnow.com
Expert shares security tips after Metro reports spike in Spring Valley crime
Metro police are searching for the suspects in what they call a "major burglary spree" in Spring Valley, as statistics also show a spike in crime in the area. Expert shares security tips after Metro reports spike …. Metro police are searching for the suspects in what they call a...
8newsnow.com
Preparations underway for CES, what to expect
Potential $94M BLM land sale for “master-planned …. A plot of land in the northwest valley, currently owned by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), could be sold to the City of Las Vegas soon, but residents fear there is not enough water to support the plans for what will go on it.
news3lv.com
EXCLUSIVE: Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill interview
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When Las Vegas Metro police officers were assigned to the Strip on New Year’s Eve, there was a familiar face in the mix. Newly elected Sheriff Kevin McMahill, out shaking hands with as many officers as possible. His official swearing in was still two...
Hospital giant HCA buys land from Station Casinos in $62 million deal
A $62.3 million deal has moved property once owned by Station Casinos to hospital giant HCA, which already operates several hospitals in the valley.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas increases cap on how many dogs, cats allowed in residences
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In an effort to help address the influx of animals being taken in by local animal rescues, the city of Las Vegas has increased its cap on how many dogs or animals are allowed in a residence. The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved...
Fox5 KVVU
7-year-old Las Vegas boy accepted into MENSA
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 7-year-old Las Vegas boy was recently accepted into MENSA. MENSA is an elite club, as there are only about 100,000 members worldwide, about 300 of which are located in Southern Nevada. One of those members is 7-year-old Las Vegas resident Manolo Coppola. MENSA is...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas increases cap on pets allowed in a single household
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas will raise the cap on the number of cats and dogs allowed in a single household to help animal shelters stretched thin by recent animal intakes. City council members voted 4-2 Wednesday to increase from four to six the number...
Fox5 KVVU
16-year-old student at Las Vegas school dies after ‘medical emergency’ during flag football game
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A student at a high school in the south Las Vegas Valley died after a “medical emergency” during an athletic event Thursday night, according to the school’s principal. “With deepest sympathy, I write to inform you of the recent passing of one...
news3lv.com
Desert Oasis High School student dies after medical episode during athletic event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Desert Oasis High School student died after suffering a medical episode during an athletic event on Thursday, according to a message sent to families. Desert Oasis Principal Ian Salzman said staff immediately began to provide medical aid to the student and continued until paramedics arrived.
North Las Vegas OKs $13.8M in parks projects
North Las Vegas took another big step forward Wednesday, approving $13.8 million in parks projects in old and new areas being developed in the city.
