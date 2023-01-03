(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) On the U.S. economic calendar, the Labor Department is scheduled to report initial jobless claims for the week ended Dec. 31 likely remained unchanged at 225,000. Continued jobless claims likely fell to 1.708 million for the week ended Dec. 24 from 1.710 million in the week before. The Commerce Department is set to report a trade deficit of $73 billion in November, compared with a $78.2-billion deficit in the previous month. S&P Global's Services and Composite PMI data is also due. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is scheduled to give welcome remarks before the Federal Reserve "Day Ahead" Conference on Financial Markets and Institutions. (0920/1420) Separately, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is expected to give in-person presentation on the U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy before the CFA Society and St. Louis Rotary Club. (1320/1820) Pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is expected to report first-quarter earnings before markets open, with investors' focus on pharmacy and retail sales and management's comments on consumer sentiments and COVID vaccination demand. Conagra Brands Inc is expected to post a rise in second-quarter revenue, benefiting from steady demand for its ready-to-eat meals and snacks as well as higher prices. Investors will look out for comments on impact from inflation, shift in consumer behavior and any forecast the company provides. A U.S. federal judge is set to hold a hearing for a lawsuit over Lithium Americas Corp's proposed Thacker Pass lithium mine in Nevada. Opponents of the mine are asking the court to overturn former President Donald Trump's 2021 approval of the mine, whereas supporters say it is necessary in the fight against climate change. Statistics Canada is likely to show the country's trade balance at $0.61 billion in November, down from $1.21 billion in the month before. The country's import and export prices data are also scheduled for release. Mexico's central bank is expected to publish minutes from its latest monetary policy decision. Data from the Brazilian government statistics agency IBGE is expected to show that industrial output fell 0.1% in November, after rising 0.3% in October. On a year-on-year basis, output likely rose 0.8% in November, after rising 1.7% in the previous month. (Compiled by Kumar Satyam; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)

