Nof Corp -Bought Back 182,400 Own Shares Worth 1 Billion Yen In December
* NOF CORP: BOUGHT BACK 182,400 OWN SHARES WORTH 1 BILLION YEN IN DECEMBER
Fujitsu Ltd Says It Bought Back 1,946,700 Own Shares Worth 35.5 Billion Yen In December
* FUJITSU LTD SAYS IT BOUGHT BACK 1,946,700 OWN SHARES WORTH 35.5 BILLION YEN IN DECEMBER
AIA Group Bought Back 2.5 Million Shares For HK$224.9 Million On Jan 5-HKEX Filing
* AIA GROUP BOUGHT BACK 2.5 MILLION SHARES FOR HK$224.9 MILLION ON JAN 5-HKEX FILING
Trackwise Designs Raises About 4.76 Mln Stg Via Placing
* RAISED, IN AGGREGATE, ABOUT £4.76 MILLION (BEFORE EXPENSES) THROUGH PLACING, SUBSCRIPTION AND OPEN OFFER
Fusion Pharmaceuticals And Bwxt Medical Announce Actinium-225 Partnership To Scale Supply For Developing Targeted Alpha Therapies
* FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS AND BWXT MEDICAL ANNOUNCE ACTINIUM-225 PARTNERSHIP TO SCALE SUPPLY FOR DEVELOPING TARGETED ALPHA THERAPIES. * FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS - UNDER AGREEMENT, BWXT MEDICAL WILL PROVIDE PREDETERMINED AMOUNTS OF FUSION'S ACTINIUM SUPPLY NEEDS AT VOLUME-BASED PRICING
LG Electronics Q4 Operating Profit Likely 66 Billion Won, Down 91% From Year Earlier
* LG ELECTRONICS: Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 66 BILLION WON, DOWN 91% FROM YEAR EARLIER
Sosei Heptares Says Partner Tempero Bio Received FDA Clearance To Advance Clinical Development Of TMP-301
* SOSEI HEPTARES PARTNER TEMPERO BIO RECEIVED FDA CLEARANCE TO ADVANCE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF TMP-301 FOR TREATMENT OF ALCOHOL, SUBSTANCE USE DISORDERS
Party City plans bankruptcy within weeks - WSJ
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks as its cash dwindled and inflation dampened sales, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The party supplies retailer is in discussions with its bondholders to convert debt...
ASX edges up; Hancock sweetens Warrego takeover offer
Australian shares opened higher on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes showed agreement over slowing the pace of hiking interest rates. The benchmark index S&P/ASX200 was up, gaining 25.90 points or 0.37% to 7,085.10 and crossing above its 200-day moving average as of 05 Jan, 10:08 am Sydney time.
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Thursday, January 5
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) On the U.S. economic calendar, the Labor Department is scheduled to report initial jobless claims for the week ended Dec. 31 likely remained unchanged at 225,000. Continued jobless claims likely fell to 1.708 million for the week ended Dec. 24 from 1.710 million in the week before. The Commerce Department is set to report a trade deficit of $73 billion in November, compared with a $78.2-billion deficit in the previous month. S&P Global's Services and Composite PMI data is also due. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is scheduled to give welcome remarks before the Federal Reserve "Day Ahead" Conference on Financial Markets and Institutions. (0920/1420) Separately, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is expected to give in-person presentation on the U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy before the CFA Society and St. Louis Rotary Club. (1320/1820) Pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is expected to report first-quarter earnings before markets open, with investors' focus on pharmacy and retail sales and management's comments on consumer sentiments and COVID vaccination demand. Conagra Brands Inc is expected to post a rise in second-quarter revenue, benefiting from steady demand for its ready-to-eat meals and snacks as well as higher prices. Investors will look out for comments on impact from inflation, shift in consumer behavior and any forecast the company provides. A U.S. federal judge is set to hold a hearing for a lawsuit over Lithium Americas Corp's proposed Thacker Pass lithium mine in Nevada. Opponents of the mine are asking the court to overturn former President Donald Trump's 2021 approval of the mine, whereas supporters say it is necessary in the fight against climate change. Statistics Canada is likely to show the country's trade balance at $0.61 billion in November, down from $1.21 billion in the month before. The country's import and export prices data are also scheduled for release. Mexico's central bank is expected to publish minutes from its latest monetary policy decision. Data from the Brazilian government statistics agency IBGE is expected to show that industrial output fell 0.1% in November, after rising 0.3% in October. On a year-on-year basis, output likely rose 0.8% in November, after rising 1.7% in the previous month. (Compiled by Kumar Satyam; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
UPDATE 2-GE HealthCare shares rise 5% on market debut
(Adds CEO comment from interview and analyst comment, updates shares) Jan 4 (Reuters) - Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc rose 5% in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, following the company's spin-off from industrial conglomerate General Electric Co. The healthcare unit, owned 19.9% by GE after the spin-off, has been...
Icelandair Number Of Passengers Up At 233,500 In December
* IN DECEMBER 2022, NUMBER OF ICELANDAIR'S PASSENGERS WAS 233,500, COMPARED TO 168,500 IN DECEMBER 2021. * TOTAL NUMBER OF PASSENGERS IN 2022 REACHED AROUND 3.7 MILLION, COMPARED TO 1.5 MILLION IN 2021, AN INCREASE OF 150% BETWEEN YEARS. * LOAD FACTOR ON INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS WAS 73%, COMPARED TO 71%
Why is Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL) in the news today?
Piedmont Lithium shares were spotted charging higher on the ASX today (4 January 2023). The company has updated on amendments to its previous offtake deal with Tesla. Under the new deal, Piedmont will be delivering around 125,000 metric tonnes of Spodumene Concentrate to Tesla, starting in H2 2023 through the end of 2025.
Amazon to Lay Off 18,000 Workers
As a global recession looms, tech giant Amazon is set to fire 18,000 of its staff, representing a six percent cut of the company’s entire corporate workforce. The cut is understood to be the largest in Amazon’s history as the company’s chief executive office Andy Jassy announced the massive job cuts to staff in a note on Thursday, describing it as a “difficult decision”.
3 ASX penny stocks are catching investors’ attention on Friday
PharmAust (ASX: PAA) completed its first trial of six patients for its lead drug candidate, monepantel. Gold Mountain (ASX: GMN) reported the results for 28 rock chip samples collected from the Juremal, Cerro Corá and Porta D’Agua projects. EQ Resources (ASX: EQR) had completed the first $5 million drawdown from Regal Resources Royalties Fund.
Oil rises after U.S. fuel stocks draw down; economic concerns loom
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices rose nearly 2% on Thursday after posting the biggest two-day loss for the start of a year in three decades with U.S. data showing lower fuel inventories providing support and economic concerns capping gains. Big declines in the previous two days were driven by...
Frasers' Hugo Boss exposure falls to $691 mln
LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - British sportswear retailer Frasers Group said on Friday its maximum exposure to German fashion house Hugo Boss had fallen to 580 million pounds ($691 million). Frasers, which was formerly called Sports Direct and is on a drive to move upmarket, said it now holds 3.9%...
What Are Stock Market Valuation Fundamentals?
Fundamental analysis determines a company's inherent worth by examining its financial, economic, qualitative, and quantitative variables. It is commonly used when investors want to invest in a firm.
Is it possible for Bitcoin to drop to zero?
In 2022, cryptocurrencies, including the biggest of them- Bitcoin, suffered deep losses due to negative sentiments. Bitcoin, unlike fiat currencies, lacks government backing, and hence, it is possible that its value can drop to zero. What will be Bitcoin’s value over coming months or years cannot be predicted using any...
Three ASX small-cap resource stocks that gained over 100% in six months
The ASX provides access to a significant resource portfolio across a wide range of commodities. S&P/ASX 200 Resources index has gained over 14% in the last six months, as of 5 January 2023. Many ASX-listed small-cap resource space players have delivered decent returns. Resource stocks refer to the stocks of...
