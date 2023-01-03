Read full article on original website
UPDATE 1-Party City plans bankruptcy filing within weeks - WSJ
(Adds background, shares) Jan 6 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks as its cash dwindled and inflation dampened sales, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of the company fell about 50% to 18 cents...
LG Electronics Q4 Operating Profit Likely 66 Billion Won, Down 91% From Year Earlier
* LG ELECTRONICS: Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 66 BILLION WON, DOWN 91% FROM YEAR EARLIER Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hyunsu Yim)
Icelandair Number Of Passengers Up At 233,500 In December
* IN DECEMBER 2022, NUMBER OF ICELANDAIR'S PASSENGERS WAS 233,500, COMPARED TO 168,500 IN DECEMBER 2021. * TOTAL NUMBER OF PASSENGERS IN 2022 REACHED AROUND 3.7 MILLION, COMPARED TO 1.5 MILLION IN 2021, AN INCREASE OF 150% BETWEEN YEARS. * LOAD FACTOR ON INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS WAS 73%, COMPARED TO 71%...
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Ohio
A popular discount grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On December 22, 2022, the well-known and rapidly expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi celebrated the grand opening of its newest Ohio supermarket location in New Albany, according to the company's website.
Amazon to Lay Off 18,000 Workers
As a global recession looms, tech giant Amazon is set to fire 18,000 of its staff, representing a six percent cut of the company’s entire corporate workforce. The cut is understood to be the largest in Amazon’s history as the company’s chief executive office Andy Jassy announced the massive job cuts to staff in a note on Thursday, describing it as a “difficult decision”.
Energy stocks to watch in Q1 2023
Energy bills for average UK households almost doubled between November 2021 and November 2022. In November 2021, this average household energy bill stood at £1,277, £1,223 lower than in November 2022. Energy bills have risen by a significant amount over the past year. The latest data from the...
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at close
MUMBAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - STOCKS: The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 636.75 points, or 1.04%, to 60,657.45, while the broader NSE index lost 187.5 points, or 1.03%, to 18,045.05, as investors worried over rising COVID-19 cases in China and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hiking path. RUPEE: The Indian rupee ended at 82.8025 per dollar, against its previous close of 82.88, propped up by a slide in oil prices and the dollar index. GOVERNMENT BONDS: The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at 99.57 rupees, with the yield unchanged at 7.3212%, as traders awaited fresh triggers, while easing U.S. yields and oil prices helped sentiment. OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS: The one-year overnight indexed swap rate was down 5 bps at 6.68%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate fell 5 bps to 6.38%. CALL MONEY/REPOS: India's overnight call money rate was down 10 bps at 6.00%. The overnight TREPS rate was at 5.94%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 5.9787%. (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi)
