Snowpack that feeds Colorado River at 140% of median capacity
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The snowpack that helps feed the Colorado River, and by extension Lake Mead, is above its standard capacity to start the new year. The Upper Colorado River Basin has 141% of its median snow-water equivalent, according to the Bureau of Reclamation. That figure is based...
EXCLUSIVE: Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill interview
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When Las Vegas Metro police officers were assigned to the Strip on New Year’s Eve, there was a familiar face in the mix. Newly elected Sheriff Kevin McMahill, out shaking hands with as many officers as possible. His official swearing in was still two...
Clark County hosts landlord open house
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — City officials are looking to give a hand to those who can't afford their own housing right now. Clark County hosted its first annual landlord open house event at the Pearson Community Center on Thursday. Those who stopped by were each assessed and got the...
UNR extensions offering free radon test kits for Nevada residents
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The University of Nevada, Reno is offering all Nevada residents free radon-testing kits in January and February. The university says January is National Radon Action Month, meant to raise awareness of the cancer-causing gas. Radon is naturally occurring, coming from the ground, and it is...
Local business provides CES coworking spaces
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local business is helping smaller companies during CES. The Coop is renting co-working space to businesses needing an office or meeting space while in town. MORE ON NEWS 3 | How CES tech can address Nevada drought and water crisis. The owner says working...
Las Vegas increases cap on pets allowed in a single household
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas will raise the cap on the number of cats and dogs allowed in a single household to help animal shelters stretched thin by recent animal intakes. City council members voted 4-2 Wednesday to increase from four to six the number...
Light to moderate rain expected in the Las Vegas valley Thursday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Active weather arrives in Southern Nevada on Thursday!. Rain will likely be in Las Vegas, with the best chance of showers expected between 10 am to 3 pm. Rain totals will be anywhere from around .10" up to .25", according to forecast rain models. Breezes will be out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
Phlebotomist talks collecting DUI blood samples with Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It’s just before 7:00 p.m. and broken glass litter West Charleston. A rear-end accident is quickly becoming something more. It's a possible DUI, and the clock is ticking. “For the most effective prosecution of a DUI case we need to get that evidentiary testing...
Suspect in custody after leading law enforcement on chases across Nevada, Arizona
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect is in custody after leading several law enforcement agencies on multiple pursuits across two states late Tuesday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers began helping Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol with a traffic stop just before 10 p.m., said Lt. David...
Busy weekend once again expected at Harry Reid Airport ahead of CES
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The holidays may be over, but Harry Reid Airport will continue to deal with heavy traffic this week following the return of one of the valley's largest conventions. The airport reported long lines on Wednesday morning at their Uber/Lyft pickup and taxi area as many...
Former Nevada prisons director re-appointed to lead Department of Corrections
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — James Dzurenda, the former director of the Nevada Department of Corrections, has been re-appointed to the post. A spokesperson for Gov. Joe Lombardo confirmed the return of Dzurenda in an email to KRNV on Thursday. No further details have been provided. Then-Gov. Brian Sandoval first...
City of Las Vegas approves land purchase for planned parking garage in Arts District
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The City of Las Vegas has approved a purchase to plans to bring a parking garage to one part of downtown Las Vegas. During the most recent city council meeting on Tuesday, an ordinance for the city to purchase a property located at 201 E. Imperial Avenue was approved.
Man accused of terrorism for causing damage to power facility outside Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 34-year-old man is accused of terrorism for allegedly damaging a power facility outside of Las Vegas this week, according to police. Mohammed Mesmarian was booked into Clark County Detention Center on Thursday on suspicion of committing an act of terrorism, arson and escape by a felony prison, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement Friday.
4 juveniles in custody after police presence on US 95, S. Rancho
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Four juveniles are in custody after a report of gunshots on US 95 and S. Rancho. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police set up a perimeter on US 95 and S. Rancho Friday evening after receiving a call of gunshots heard. Upon arrival, 4 juveniles ran from...
Former Las Vegas airline executive gets prison time for failing to pay $2.6M in taxes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A former Las Vegas airline executive got a two-year prison sentence for failing to pay over $2.6 million in employment taxes, according to federal officials. William Acor pleaded guilty in March last year to willful failure to collect and pay over employment taxes, the IRS...
Las Vegas police homicide unit recognized by city council during recent meeting
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local homicide section is being recognized for its dedication to helping find justice for victims and their families. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's (LVMPD) Homicide Section was recognized during Wednesday's meeting. Several LVMPD personnel were in attendance, alongside councilwoman Victoria Seaman and other...
Going Blue: Celebrate those who serve during Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, also known as L.E.A.D., is Monday, January 9, 2023, and there are many ways to celebrate those who serve across the valley. Residents are encouraged to show their friends and family members in law enforcement their understanding of how difficult their...
Driver dead after crashing into pole in south Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say one person is dead after crashing into a fire hydrant and light pole in the south Las Vegas valley Thursday evening. Officers reported to 200 Windmill Ln. near S. Las Vegas Boulevard at about 7:46 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Woman accused of domestic battery wanted by Las Vegas police
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is asking for the public's help locating a woman wanted for domestic battery charges. The department put out the message on Thursday that they are seeking information on the whereabouts of Monica Molina. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
Resorts World axes free parking throughout its property garages
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Say goodbye to free parking at Resorts World. Free parking will only be available for Genting Rewards members as of January 4, 2023, says a spokesperson with the property. MORE ON NEWS 3 | From self-driving strollers to boats with self-docking: CES 2023 has it...
