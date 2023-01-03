Read full article on original website
baristanet.com
Weekend Family Fun: Science, Knots, Scavenger Hunt and More
Happy weekend! Are you ready for some family-friendly fun? We’ve rounded up some things to do in and around town. Check out these local activities!. The Frelinghuysen Arboretum (353 East Hanover Avenue, Morris Twp) continues to host the Family Photo Scavenger Hunt. Held daily from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, bring your camera or phone for this month’s hunt. The theme for the January theme is “Black and White.” Winter is grey and white and black — or is it? Grab your phone and search for the beauty of winter and all the colors that are in the garden. The cost is $10 per family or group of 6 or fewer. Preregistration is required.
baristanet.com
The Chew On Harvey’s Handrolled Bagels
Montclair, NJ – You probably have your go-to bagel place. There are several options in Baristaville; each one has its merits and often the favorite is the spot closest to home or the train station. But the newest player on the scene, Harvey’s Handrolled Bagels, may just be worth making a special trip.
baristanet.com
Baristanet Profile: Rasheda Weaver
Where did you grow up? The Bronx, New York and I have lived in various cities and countries. How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion? I run a social entrepreneur training company now that I am taking a break from being a Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation.
baristanet.com
Services For Montclair’s Pat Kenschaft Saturday
Montclair, NJ – There will be a memorial service for longtime Montclair resident Patricia (Pat) Kenschaft this Saturday, January 7th at 2 PM at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Montclair, 67 Church Street. The family is asking people to wear masks in the sanctuary. Light refreshments will be served...
baristanet.com
Nature’s Art Jewelry Exhibit at Montclair Public Library
Montclair, NJ – The Montclair Public Library presents Curtis Davis’s Nature’s Art Jewelry exhibit in the glass case on the first floor of the main Library from January 3 – 30, 2023 during Library Hours. In the basement of Curtis Davis’s home in Montclair, six years...
thedigestonline.com
Best BYOB Restaurants in Montclair (2023 Updated List)
Montclair is a hotspot for some of the most adored restaurants in New Jersey with the standouts being the BYOB establishments. Here are some diverse, highly raved-about spots in Montclair that are sure to get your taste buds kicking and leave your wine glass empty. Nami Nori. We’re starting off...
baristanet.com
MontClairVoyant: A 2023 Wish List Is This Column’s Gist
The New Year is in gear. What would you like to see in 2023?. I’d like livestreaming of ALL Township Council meetings to become a permanent thing. But I don’t want to see any more questions that rhyme. DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,. Okay, no way. After prodding from the public,...
themontclairgirl.com
41 Things to Do in the Montclair + North Jersey Area | January 5- 8
The new year is here and Essex County is looking ahead to a new schedule of winter happenings. This week’s local Montclair + North Jersey area events guide has you covered with a New Jersey Devils game, Crystals for Your Zodiac Sign hosted by The Eclectic Chic Boutique, and more. Check out the list of all the events + things to do in North Jersey this weekend, January 5th – January 8th, 2023.
Top 5! Best Chinese Food in Monmouth and Ocean County, Chosen By You
Hundreds of votes later we have five winners for the best Chinese food in Ocean County and Monmouth County. At least once a week we get Chinese food and it never disappoints. It's becoming more and more popular for holidays as a choice for family dinners or get-togethers. Chinese is...
baristanet.com
Montclair History Center Oral History Project Provides Glimpse of Montclair Back in the Day
Montclair, NJ – In 2018/2019, as part of Montclair’s 150th Anniversary, the Montclair History Center invited long-time Montclair residents to share their recollections of earlier times in Montclair. Montclair History Center hoped to interview 20-30 individuals. By the time the project, funded by the New Jersey Council for the Humanities (a state partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities) wrapped up, they had over 60.
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City’s Ghost Truck Kitchen Expanding to Bergen-Lafayette
A digital restaurant that was perfectly positioned to assist the Jersey City community amid COVID-19 will be opening a new location as Ghost Truck Kitchen is heading west and to much larger digs with sit-down dining. Since bursting onto the scene in 2019, Ghost Truck Kitchen has made a name...
roi-nj.com
Habit Burger Grill opening 15th N.J. location in East Brunswick
East Brunswick is getting a new cooked-to-order open flame restaurant. The California-based Habit Burger Grill on Wednesday announced it is bringing its love of craft and signature flavor to Middlesex County with the opening of its 15th location in the state. Located at 751 Route 18, the chain will serve...
Uncle Junior's Home On 'The Sopranos' Hits NJ Market (LOOK INSIDE)
"I'm halfway to China! There's nothing here!" Remember that scene from "The Sopranos?" Season 6, Episode 1, Tony is digging in the garden outside of Uncle Junior's home looking for his body. Well, that Newark home is on the market for $545,000. According to a Sopranos filming location guide, the...
theobserver.com
Nutley switches from volunteer to paid fire chief; unclear whether Meola ordeal contributed to move
A nearly century-old tradition ended Jan. 3 when the Nutley Township Board of Commissioners voted to designate a paid “full-time member” of the Fire Department as its chief. Up to now, the township — which deploys both volunteer and salaried firefighters — has made a practice of picking...
‘I lock my door for 30 minutes every day until the kids get on the bus.’ Retailers near troubled Staten Island bus stop express concerns.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the wake of Tuesday’s wild melee at a Port Richmond bus stop that led to the suspension of an NYPD officer, employees at businesses in the vicinity contend that the area is dangerous, and that come dismissal time, students awaiting the bus wreak daily havoc.
baristanet.com
Montclair Residents Petition Council To Scale Back Proposed Lackawanna Plaza Development
Montclair, NJ – A group called Montclair Residents For Responsible Development, that includes former 4th Ward Councilor Dr. Renee Baskerville, Linda Cranston, Robin Curry, Rachael Quinn Egan, David Herron, Sharon Martin-Smith, Adriana O’Toole, and Aminah Toler, have started a petition calling for the Montclair Township council to scale back the proposed development at Lackawanna Plaza.
wcsx.com
That’s Not A Driveway
A man and woman in New Jersey were arrested after stealing a car, fleeing police, and then falling over 21 feet off an embankment and onto a house. Fortunately the home owner was not hurt in this case, but man it could have been bad. The couple you will see...
New Jersey’s Oldest Fast Food Joint is One of the Most Iconic in America
Well, two topics I love to write about are "food" and "history". So when I saw this article about the oldest fast-food restaurants in America, I knew I wanted to do this one. Combing hamburgers and history lol this is a fun one for you to check out and enjoy.
baristanet.com
Montclair Crime: Parking Spot Dispute Ends In Pepper Spray Incident
Montclair, NJ – The week in crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. December 27, 2022 (Bloomfield Avenue): The complainant reported that he parked his 2021 Toyota Rav4 on Bloomfield Avenue and entered a store. The keys were left in the ignition. When he returned the vehicle was gone. It was recovered later that day in Newark, unoccupied.
fox5ny.com
Concerns about Broadway as 10 shows set to close
NEW YORK - Tourism is not back to pre-pandemic levels and some experts say, as a result, Broadway is continuing to take a hit. Michael Riedel is a Theater Critic and Radio Host with 710 WOR. "The tourist audience is not back in a big way in the way Broadway...
