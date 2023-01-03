Read full article on original website
WOWK
Auburn game, Blue mini-package sold out
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer fans seem to be pining to get into the WVU Coliseum to catch a glimpse of Bob Huggins’ team. The Mountaineer Ticket Office announced Friday that WVU’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge game against Auburn on Jan. 28 has sold out, as has the Blue mini-package. The Auburn game is the third to sell out this season, along with WVU’s games against Kansas on Saturday and Texas on Jan. 21.
WOWK
WVU Caps Road Trip on Saturday at Kansas State
The West Virginia University women’s basketball team caps its two-game, Big 12 Conference road trip on Saturday, Jan. 7, as the Mountaineers travel to Manhattan, Kansas, to square off against Kansas State. Tipoff against the Wildcats is set for 2 p.m. ET, inside Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. Saturday’s contest...
WOWK
WVU now offers custom football jerseys
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia fans can now purchase a jersey representing their favorite Mountaineer football player. WVU announced on Twitter that the shirts are up for sale on ShopWVU.com, the official store of the Mountaineers on the Fanatics network of sites. Fans have the choice to select from a list of WVU football players, and all proceeds directly benefit Mountaineer student-athletes.
WOWK
Quick Hits: Huggins talks KU, tough Big 12 slate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is not off to the start it wanted, but it has the opportunity to wipe away those woes with a big win over Kansas on Saturday. Bob Huggins met with members of the media on Friday to give his thoughts ahead of the matchup. Here’s what he had to say:
Perez Shares Frustration Over Eligibility
West Virginia guard Jose Perez is still waiting on the NCAA's latest decision on his eligibility
WOWK
Izzo-Brown Adds Bedoya for 2023
West Virginia University women’s soccer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has announced the addition of forward Jaydah Bedoya to the 2023 spring roster. Bedoya arrives in Morgantown after playing her first three seasons at UConn, where she earned significant playing time since arriving on campus as a freshman. In addition to her time as a Huskie, Bedoya also was invited to play with the Ecuador Women’s National Team in February 2022 for an international friendly in Chile.
WOWK
WVU prepares to play KU without Johnson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineers will be without starting point guard Kedrian Johnson against Kansas on Saturday as the fifth-year guard recovers from a concussion. This will be a first for this year’s iteration of WVU hoops. Johnson is one of WVU’s top minutes-getters and is on the court for about 65 percent of the season.
WOWK
WVU searches for first league win vs. No. 3 Kansas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — If someone told Erik Stevenson a month ago that WVU would start its Big 12 schedule with a pair of losses, he wouldn’t have believed it. West Virginia (9-4, 0-2 Big 12) returned from its two-game road trip without a win, starting its quest to compete in the toughest league in men’s college basketball in a less-than-ideal fashion. It continues on Saturday when the Mountaineers host No. 3 Kansas (12-1, 2-0) at the WVU Coliseum, after the Jayhawks’ own two-win start to its league gauntlet.
WOWK
Free throws could decide Saturday’s sold-out clash with No. 3 Kansas
MORGANTOWN — Saturday’s sold-out Coliseum crowd will pack West Virginia’s home arena hoping to see what Mountaineer Nation has seen six times previously: WVU knocking off a nationally ranked Kansas team. West Virginia (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) has struggled in multiple key areas through the first two...
LISTEN: What to expect as WVU welcomes transfer targets
Students on campus? Check. Home basketball game? Check. Sellout crowd? Check. Top-tier opponent coming to the Coliseum? Check. Good news for West Virginia ... football? Check! A few important factors line up for the Mountaineers this weekend as they entertain visitors from the transfer portal in what's become one of the most important weekends on the recruiting calendar. So, what can you expect? Today's episode reviews the math and previews the outcome. How many spots are available? What's the silent commitment count? Which positions will be addressed? Is a kicker on the way? Can we name names? Does Jim McElwain have any influence on Neal Brown? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
wvsportsnow.com
Farrell Files: West Virginia Found Two Solid RB Recruits, Now Looking to Portal for Immediate Needs
I continue my look at the 2023 class with a focus on the running backs and we also track some things in the portal. West Virginia has two running backs in this class and they are both very different. Jahiem White is by far the more polished and versatile of the two. He’s honestly a stud from Pennsylvania who was an important get. White isn’t a burner, but he has sneaky speed and at 5-9 and 197 pounds he runs with natural leverage and surprises with the ability to break tackles and bounce off people. Shorter running backs are preferred, at least by me, as they make smaller targets and that leverage makes them natural blockers and hard to find in the passing game when they release from the backfield. He’s not tiny, but his build is excellent and perfect for his running style. I also think he can catch some passes out of the backfield if utilized properly.
WATCH: Bill Self, Jalen Wilson discuss loaded Big 12, West Virginia game and more
Kansas basketball will look to keep its seven-game winning streak alive on Saturday as The Jayhawks travel east to take on West Virginia in Morgantown. KU will also be looking to start Big 12 3-0 and continue building its title challenge in the conference. In this game last year, KU dominated on its way to a 71-58 win.
Former White Sox player now selling $3 million Bridgeport, West Virginia mansion
A Bridgeport home with an outdoor kitchen and movie room is for sale, and sports fans, both local and national, might recognize the listing agent.
WOWK
WVU cools after half, No. 11 ISU tops Mountaineers
For two quarters, it looked like the Mountaineers could pull off a road upset. After halftime, Iowa State took over. The 11th-ranked Cyclones (10-2, 2-0 Big 12) dominated the boards, posting a plus-21 rebounding margin over the visiting Mountaineers (9-4, 0-2) to take a 70-50 win at the James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa on Wednesday. Stephanie Soares powered Iowa State in the win, recording a double-double with 13 points and 20 rebounds.
What is WVU's record with Kipp Kissinger refereeing?
Over the weekend, West Virginia was whistled for a season-high 27 fouls and multiple key players were saddled with foul trouble as the Mountaineers struggled with their backups to get anything going in their Big 12 opener. Front and center with many of those calls was referee Kipp Kissinger, as WVU eventually lost the game in overtime. That led to several questions on the message board about WVU's record with Kissinger, and his connection to "The Three Blind Mice" comment from a couple seasons back. EerSports takes a couple minutes to set the record straight, and to look at the last few seasons with Kissinger refereeing WVU games.
WTRF
New stores are coming to the Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is some great news to kick off the New Year at the Highlands. Two new stores are open and four more will be open sometime later this year. Rally House and Play-it-Again Sports are in the power center area near Menard’s. Rally House is a specialty sports store and will focus on teams from our region including the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, WVU and Ohio State.
WVU Pass Rusher Pulls Name from the NCAA Transfer Portal
On Wednesday, West Virginia defensive end Taurus Simmons withdrew his name from the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to sources. It's unclear if Simmons is returning to the WVU football program at this time. Simmons spent time as a defensive end and at BANDIT during his time as a Mountaineer. He...
WOWK
Joens sets 2 school career records, No. 11 Cyclone women win
AMES, Iowa (AP)Ashley Joens scored 19 points and set a pair of Iowa State records in leading the No. 11 Cyclones to a 70-50 victory over West Virginia on Wednesday night. Joens, named to the Wooden Award midseason watch list on Wednesday, made two 3-pointers for 288 in her career and passing Heather Ezell (2006-09) and Megan Taylor (1998-2001). She also grabbed 11 rebounds for her 55th career double-double, breaking a tie with Angie Wells (1999-02).
Metro News
Community begs for a pause on Morgantown Ice Arena project
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A 90-minute emotional discussion Tuesday night at Morgantown City Council meeting in connection with an ice arena project that including comments from WVU baseball coach Randy Mazey. Council chambers were full of hockey players, hockey families and residents telling them to pause a plan that would...
West Virginia grad listed in Forbes 30 under 30
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown High School graduate was recently inducted into the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 in the Consumer Technology category. Michael Yan, 22, is the CEO and co-founder of Simplify Jobs, an online recruiting platform for jobs and internships with over 80,000 active users, and has raised $1.2 million in investor […]
