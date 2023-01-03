ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Variety

Foo Fighters Confirm Band Will Continue After Taylor Hawkins’ Death: ‘He’ll Be There in Spirit’

Foo Fighters confirmed on Saturday that the band will continue after drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death in March, telling fans that they will see them “soon.” “As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” the post begins. “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,”...
Billboard

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s New Album ‘I Rest My Case’ Release Date & Cover Revealed

YoungBoy Never Broke Again will release his new album I Rest My Case on Friday, Jan. 6, Billboard can confirm. I Rest My Case marks the rapper’s first release since he signed to Motown Records in October. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native broke out in 2015 and signed to Atlantic two years later, going on to become one of music’s top acts. Since, he’s charted 24 albums on the Billboard 200 — 11 that were top 10, four of which hit No. 1. Just last year, YoungBoy debuted six projects on the chart — five solo endeavors and one collaborative...
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Distractify

Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade

It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
NME

Noah Schnapp of ‘Stranger Things’ has come out as gay

Noah Schnapp – best known for playing Will Byers on Stranger Things – has publicly come out as gay. The actor, 18, came out through a TikTok posted on Thursday (January 5). In it, Schnapp is lip-syncing to a TikTok by user @princessazula0, in which she says: “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious – and, quite frankly, will never be that serious. Never.” Schnapp added text above his lip-syncing, which read: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared for 18 years and all they said was ‘We know’.”
hypebeast.com

J Hus Announces That His Third Studio Album Is Coming in 2023

Following the release of his last critically-acclaimed album Big Conspiracy in 2022, J Hus has announced that a new album is on the way — and it’s expected to release later this year. The East London artist’s debut album Common Sense reframed British rap, bringing a combination of...
NME

These classic 1973 albums turn 50 in 2023

The first couple of years of a decade aren’t typically packed with era-defining music – perhaps because we’re all still making the transition from one period to another. But by the third year, the juices are flowing, the revolutions are gaining ground and classic albums are being released.
hubpages.com

5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time

It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
American Songwriter

Iggy Pop Says He Almost Joined AC/DC in 1980

Iggy Pop revealed that he considered joining AC/DC following the death of the band’s original singer, Bon Scott, in 1980. Pop, 75, said he nearly joined the band, but he didn’t like the band’s music and wouldn’t “fit” their type of music. “They had...

