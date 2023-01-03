Read full article on original website
Related
Wargasm's video for their Slipknot-inspired single Super Fiend captures the beautiful chaos of the best rock gigs
Fast-rising Brits Wargasm share the video for Super Fiend, documenting the excitement of their all-action live shows
Foo Fighters Confirm Band Will Continue After Taylor Hawkins’ Death: ‘He’ll Be There in Spirit’
Foo Fighters confirmed on Saturday that the band will continue after drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death in March, telling fans that they will see them “soon.” “As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” the post begins. “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,”...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s New Album ‘I Rest My Case’ Release Date & Cover Revealed
YoungBoy Never Broke Again will release his new album I Rest My Case on Friday, Jan. 6, Billboard can confirm. I Rest My Case marks the rapper’s first release since he signed to Motown Records in October. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native broke out in 2015 and signed to Atlantic two years later, going on to become one of music’s top acts. Since, he’s charted 24 albums on the Billboard 200 — 11 that were top 10, four of which hit No. 1. Just last year, YoungBoy debuted six projects on the chart — five solo endeavors and one collaborative...
Weezer, Ghost, Kendrick Lamar and Arctic Monkeys: here are Avenged Sevenfold's favourite albums of 2022
All five members of Avenged Sevenfold revealed their top five albums from last year - and some of their picks may surprise you
John Lennon Worried 1 Beatles Song From ‘Abbey Road’ Made the Album Too Similar to ‘Sgt. Pepper’
Ringo Starr blew a sound engineer away with his drum solo from one of The Beatles' songs from 'Abbey Road.'
Royal expert says 'something does not add up' about Prince Harry claims about William
Sunrise royal editor Robert Jobson said there is 'one bit that doesn't add up' in Harry's retelling of an alleged altercation with his brother William in which he was grabbed by the collar and thrown to the ground.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
NME
Adele tells Las Vegas audience she has been suffering from “really bad sciatica”
During the New Year’s Eve show of her ongoing Las Vegas residency, Adele told her audience she has been experiencing sciatica, a condition which can cause pains down one or both legs from the lower back. As Cosmopolitan reports, while walking from one side of stage to the other...
Why Led Zeppelin Drummer John Bonham Was Pissed Off By The Rolling Stones in 1972
Bonham was pissed off by The Rolling Stones in 1972 and didn’t hide his feelings, which wasn't unusual.
Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade
It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
Ozzy Osbourne reveals why he's never listened to Dio-era Black Sabbath albums: "it's like my ex-wife"
Ozzy gives the Dio-era version of Sabbath great credit, but hasn't indulged in the albums it produced
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
NME
Noah Schnapp of ‘Stranger Things’ has come out as gay
Noah Schnapp – best known for playing Will Byers on Stranger Things – has publicly come out as gay. The actor, 18, came out through a TikTok posted on Thursday (January 5). In it, Schnapp is lip-syncing to a TikTok by user @princessazula0, in which she says: “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious – and, quite frankly, will never be that serious. Never.” Schnapp added text above his lip-syncing, which read: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared for 18 years and all they said was ‘We know’.”
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
hypebeast.com
J Hus Announces That His Third Studio Album Is Coming in 2023
Following the release of his last critically-acclaimed album Big Conspiracy in 2022, J Hus has announced that a new album is on the way — and it’s expected to release later this year. The East London artist’s debut album Common Sense reframed British rap, bringing a combination of...
NME
These classic 1973 albums turn 50 in 2023
The first couple of years of a decade aren’t typically packed with era-defining music – perhaps because we’re all still making the transition from one period to another. But by the third year, the juices are flowing, the revolutions are gaining ground and classic albums are being released.
hubpages.com
5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
NME
Viral ‘Wednesday’ tattoo mocked for looking “more like Samuel L. Jackson”
A fan’s Wednesday Addams tattoo has gone viral after social media users noted that it looks more like Samuel L. Jackson than Jenna Ortega, the star of the hit Netflix series. An image of the artwork has received millions of views on Twitter, prompting a wave of amusing comments,...
Iggy Pop Says He Almost Joined AC/DC in 1980
Iggy Pop revealed that he considered joining AC/DC following the death of the band’s original singer, Bon Scott, in 1980. Pop, 75, said he nearly joined the band, but he didn’t like the band’s music and wouldn’t “fit” their type of music. “They had...
Comments / 0