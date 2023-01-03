You've seen it on screen at least a billion times — and "a billion" is only a small exaggeration. Gordon Ramsay's face flits through miffed, flabbergasted, disappointed, and enraged in less time than it takes to salt an egg. The beef Wellington was overcooked. The risotto was undercooked. The crab cakes are cold, or (god forbid) the steak is raw. At home, from the comfort of your couch, maybe you cringe. Do you cover your eyes like you would while watching a rom-com when your hero(ine) gets kicked to the curb?

