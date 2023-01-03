Read full article on original website
Bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Networks allegedly defrauded investors out of billions of dollars
The New York attorney general filed a civil lawsuit Thursday against the co-founder of now-bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Networks for allegedly defrauding hundreds of thousands of investors who deposited billions of dollars into the platform.
CNBC
Crypto lender Genesis Trading lays off 30% of workforce
Genesis Trading, a crypto lender, will eliminate 60 positions, or 30% of its workforce, as it attempts to economize and stave off a bankruptcy filing. Genesis was hit hard by the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, a major client, freezing redemptions shortly after FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in November 2022.
Crypto exchange Huobi to cut staff 20% in 'bear market'
SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Crypto exchange Huobi plans to lay off about 20% of its staff, the company told Reuters on Friday, in the latest instance of cost-cutting in the industry as investor interest in digital assets wanes.
US News and World Report
Factbox-From BlockFi to Genesis, Crypto Firms Reel From Exposure to FTX
(Reuters) - After the collapse of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX, the industry has felt a ripple effect due to the exposure of many companies to FTX and its affiliated trading firm Alameda Research. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on Jan. 3 pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that he cheated investors and caused billions of dollars in losses.
CoinDesk
Singapore Arbitrator Rules Against Mining Software Firm Poolin’s IOU Model, But the Firm Hasn't Paid Yet
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. An independent arbitrator in Singapore has ordered embattled crypto mining software firm Poolin to return 88 bitcoins (BTC), worth about $1.5 million at recent prices, to a customer whose withdrawals were halted and crypto turned into I-owe-you (IOU) tokens.
FTX aftermath: Crypto exchange Gemini's investors lose payouts, sue founders
Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss have been sued alongside Gemini, the crypto exchange they founded, over charges of fraud by investors in the company, Markets Insider reported. The class action complaint was filed in the Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, earlier this week. Tyler and Cameron, popularly known as Winklevoss twins,...
NBC Connecticut
Gemini's Winklevoss Accuses Crypto Mogul Silbert of ‘Bad Faith Stalling Tactics' Over Frozen Funds
In an open letter, Gemini President Cameron Winklevoss accused Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert of engaging in "bad faith stalling tactics." Gemini is attempting to recoup $900 million of client funds which it lent to Digital Currency Group subsidiary Genesis to generate yields for its interest-bearing Gemini Earn accounts.
dailyhodl.com
JPMorgan Strategist Says Crypto Is ‘Non-Existent’ in Portfolios of Institutional Investors: Report
A strategist from banking giant JPMorgan reportedly says that crypto assets are still virtually non-existent to the majority of the institutional investment world. In an episode of Bloomberg’s What Goes Up podcast, JPMorgan’s head of institutional portfolio strategy Jared Gross says that crypto is too difficult to fit into institutional portfolios.
Coinbase just reached a $100M settlement with New York regulators. Here’s what that means for crypto
The enforcement action against Coinbase came from the “apex predator of crypto regulation.”
financefeeds.com
Gemini’s Winklevoss confrontation with Barry Silbert may trigger Chapter 11 at Genesis
The firms’ legal teams are likely to be busy because, as under current law, if the debtor has more than 12 creditors, three creditors can join in an involuntary petition to trigger a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The digital asset industry is bracing for a another epic collapse, it seems....
theblock.co
Digital Currency Group to shutter wealth management unit: The Information
HQ Digital ceased operations on Jan. 2, according to a memo obtained by The Information. It managed $3.5 billion as of December. Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group is shuttering HQ Digital, a subsidiary focused on wealth management that it launched last year. DCG, parent of troubled crypto broker and...
Founders Of Defunct Crypto Hedge Fund Three Arrows Capital Subpoenaed Over Twitter
Liquidators of Three Arrows Capital have demanded key documents from the firm’s founders. The subpoena was delivered over Twitter through the liquidator’s official Twitter handle. The liquidators have alleged that both Su Zhu and Kyle Davies have not been cooperating. The founders have been vocal on Twitter about...
CoinTelegraph
Fidelity downsizes value of its Twitter holdings
Investment firm Fidelity has written down the value of its initial stake in Twitter following its funding of Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform. According to a filing from the Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund in November 2022, the firm has written down the carrying value of its Twitter investment by more than 50%. The filing was first reported by Axios.
Business Insider
Banks vs. Fintechs: Why all the billions in the world can't help Wall Street crush its digital rivals
Getting acquired by a bank might seem like a dream scenario for a fintech founder. But at one West Coast digital-payments startup, it quickly became a nightmare. The ink had barely dried on the deal when cultural issues started to arise between bank leadership and the startup's executives, said Robert Ruark, a principal at KPMG, a consultancy that worked with the bank on the acquisition.
US News and World Report
Crypto Firms off to Rocky Start in 2023 With Outflows, Layoffs and a Lawsuit
(Reuters) - The crypto industry's woes continued on Thursday as plunging deposits, layoffs and a lawsuit added to the tumult of 2022, which was dominated by sinking prices and high-profile bankruptcies. The fallout from the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and criminal charges leveled against its founder Sam Bankman-Fried weighed...
CoinDesk
Silvergate Shares Plunge 46% as Crypto Bank Cuts 200 Jobs
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto bank Silvergate Capital (SI) has cut 40% of its staff, or about 200 employees, the company said ina filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, news that sent its shares down 46% to $11.76.
kalkinemedia.com
