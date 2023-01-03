Read full article on original website
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken & NHSA set to begin Madison Street Infrastructure Improvement Project next week
The City of Hoboken and North Hudson Sewerage Authority (NHSA) will launch the Madison Street Infrastructure Improvement Project to upgrade portions of Madison Street to mitigate area flooding starting on Monday, January 9th. “We must continue to address flooding caused by more severe heavy rain events so that we can...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City infrastructure director receives statewide recognition for Vision Zero efforts
Jersey City Department of Infrastructure Director Barkha Patel received statewide recognition for her Vision Zero efforts, which seeks to eliminate all traffic deaths in the next decade or so. Patel was honored with the “Distinguished Emerging Planner Award” at the Planning Excellence Awards hosted by the New Jersey Chapter of...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken extends RFP deadline for Union Dry Dock despite possible court battle with Weehawken
Hoboken has extended their request for proposals for the Union Dry Dock redesign despite a possible court battle over the waterfront property with Weehawken looming. “This property has all the makings of a world-class park that will become the crown jewel of our waterfront,” Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla said in a statement.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County officials praise CarePoint at DOH hearing over converting to nonprofit
Hudson County electeds, medical professionals, and community leaders praised CarePoint Health at a hearing at Christ Hospital on Tuesday over their conversion to nonprofit status. The public hearing was conducted by the State Health Planning Board about 15 months after CarePoint announced plans to become a nonprofit organization run by...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken City Council names Jabbour president, Russo vice president, at reorg meeting
The Hoboken City Council named Councilwoman-at-Large Emily Jabbour their new president, with 3rd Ward Councilman Mike Russo – the outgoing president – voted in as vice president, reversing their roles from last year at Wednesday’s reorganization meeting. Russo nominated Jabbour to the position, as he said he...
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City’s Ghost Truck Kitchen Expanding to Bergen-Lafayette
A digital restaurant that was perfectly positioned to assist the Jersey City community amid COVID-19 will be opening a new location as Ghost Truck Kitchen is heading west and to much larger digs with sit-down dining. Since bursting onto the scene in 2019, Ghost Truck Kitchen has made a name...
hudsoncountyview.com
Solomon unveils plan to combat tax increases & wasteful spending in Jersey City budgets
Jersey City Ward E Councilman James Solomon has unveiled a plan to combat tax increases and wasteful spending in future municipal budgets. “Jersey City’s 2022 budget was unacceptable. Jersey City residents faced harsh new tax increases, and it may get worse. For too long, we’ve allowed developers to get away with not paying their fair share while working families shoulder the burden,” Solomon said in a statement.
Citing numerous concerns, West Side neighborhood leaders call for pause on 3-tower project
An ambitious 3,079-unit development on Jersey City’s West Side that’s been 18 months in the making is scheduled for a planning board vote Tuesday, but now community leaders are calling for a postponement over numerous concerns about the project. Nicknamed the Westview, the massive project by Brooklyn-based developer...
hudsoncountyview.com
Sampson’s longshoreman union votes to spend up to $50k in effort to get license back
The International Longshoreman’s Association Local 1588, the union that Bayonne Assemblyman William Sampson (D-31) is a part of, voted last night to spend up to $50,000 in an effort to get his license back. The meeting came hours after Sampson appeared before the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor...
Franklin Lakes Detectives Tie Break-Ins To Statewide Theft Ring
A team of persistent Franklin Lakes police detectives tied two members of a major statewide auto theft ring to nearly a dozen vehicle and residential burglaries in town, authorities announced Friday. “Patient and painstaking work” by Detectives Jon Rynander and Frank O’Brien, assisted by Detective David Blum, led to charges...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City BOE elects Ioffe as president, Velazquez as vice president, at reorg session
The Jersey City Board of Education elected Trustee Natalia Ioffe, an outgoing vice president, as their president, with Trustee Noemi Velazquez elected vice president at last night’s reorganization meeting. Trustee Lekendrick Shaw nominated Trustee Gina Verdibello, the outgoing instructional vice president, for president, which failed 5-4. Shaw, Verdibello, along...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Paterson, N.J. trying to get out ahead of nasty tripledemic
PATERSON, N.J. -- With the holidays behind us, the so-called "tripledemic" is showing no sign of letting up.More and more kids and adults are coming down with COVID, the flu and RSV, and patients are flooding into emergency rooms and pharmacies.At Paramus Pharmacy, a steady stream of customers have been on the hunt for cold meds and COVID tests."We have more flu than we actually have COVID. Head congestion, things of that nature," one customer said.The recent wave of infections and a new COVID variant led pharmacist Manish Pujara to reinstate a mask mandate in the pharmacy. It's a pandemic-era...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Elizabeth, NJ
The first capital city of New Jersey, Elizabeth is a quaint cityscape that acts as a regional hub for the East Coast. It's also a city of many firsts within Union County, including becoming the first home of Princeton University. A walk around the city's district can take you several...
3 Women Stole $71K From Morris County Atlantic Health Using Bogus Timecard Scheme: Prosecutor
A former Atlantic Health System employee and two other women were arrested after concocting a scheme involving bogus time cards that resulted in the theft of more than $71,000, authorities in Morris County announced. Jessica Addison, 39, and Kaleigh Kalb, 21, of Chester, as well as Isabella Valentine, 21, of...
Bayonne Planning Board adopts redevelopment plan for former Seahorse Express property
The Bayonne Planning Board has adopted a redevelopment plan for the former Seahorse Express property in Bayonne, now that the City Council has introduced an ordinance to authorize the plan. Both took action at their respective December meetings. The site is located at 69-73 LeFante Way, in the Constable Hook...
‘I lock my door for 30 minutes every day until the kids get on the bus.’ Retailers near troubled Staten Island bus stop express concerns.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the wake of Tuesday’s wild melee at a Port Richmond bus stop that led to the suspension of an NYPD officer, employees at businesses in the vicinity contend that the area is dangerous, and that come dismissal time, students awaiting the bus wreak daily havoc.
Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ – Three women have been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of payroll funds from Atlantic Health System in Morris Plains. According to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Jessica Addison, age 39, Kaleigh Kalb, age 21, of Chester, New Jersey, as well as Isabella Valentine, age 21, of Mendham Township, were arrested after an investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, The investigation revealed that Jessica Addison, now a former employee of Atlantic Health System, engaged in a scheme with both Kaleigh Kalb and Isabella Valentine to create false employee profiles. “This allowed for The post Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health appeared first on Shore News Network.
Newark man fatally shot in city’s West Ward Friday morning
Officers responded to reports of a shooting between 500 South Orange Ave. and South 20th Street in Newark just after midnight.
Former NJ 101.5 traffic reporter comes out as transgender
For many of us, the new year brings about changes. Changes in how we act, changes in how we live, and resolutions that we hope will make us happier. For Bernie Wagenblast, a former New Jersey 101.5 traffic reporter whose voice was heard by countless commuters on the New York City Subway and PATCO Speedline as well as by travelers who tapped into the information systems at Newark Airport and the PATH, the new year will bring about the biggest change.
