news3lv.com

Disney on Ice returns to Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Disney on Ice is back in Las Vegas this weekend. This time, the skaters are going on a road trip to ring in the new year. Joining us in studio is professional skater, Marcus Mimidis.
news3lv.com

Multiple beach clubs to host hiring events ahead of 2023 pool season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Pool season is fast approaching, and multiple beach clubs are looking for some star-studded staff members during their upcoming auditions. DAYLIGHT Beach Club is looking to hire model bartenders, model cocktail servers, promoters, security, and lifeguards ahead of their audition day on Tuesday, January 17.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local hits $18K jackpot at off-Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One Las Vegas local had some help beating the post-holiday blues after hitting a massive jackpot at an off-Strip property. According to the South Point, the lucky winner, identified only as Jason, hit a progressive jackpot worth $18,462 while playing at the casino. No additional...
news3lv.com

Phlebotomist talks collecting DUI blood samples with Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It’s just before 7:00 p.m. and broken glass litter West Charleston. A rear-end accident is quickly becoming something more. It's a possible DUI, and the clock is ticking. “For the most effective prosecution of a DUI case we need to get that evidentiary testing...
Fox5 KVVU

Producers behind Las Vegas Strip shows buy entire desert area to create ‘Circus Town’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The producers of several Las Vegas Strip shows has purchased an entire town as they look to create the “world’s first ‘Circus Town.’”. Calling it a “real life Schitt’s Creek,” the team behind Spiegelworld has purchased the desert town of Nipton, California, with plans to revive the area and turn it into the center of the company’s global operations.
news3lv.com

Healthy options for 'Dry January'

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Normally getting your health back on track in the new year can be a drag. But now there are a ton of new ways to make it fun and healthy at the same time!. Here to talk to me about those creative options is registered dietitian nutritionist Roxana Ehsani.
news3lv.com

Woman accused of domestic battery wanted by Las Vegas police

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is asking for the public's help locating a woman wanted for domestic battery charges. The department put out the message on Thursday that they are seeking information on the whereabouts of Monica Molina. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
Fox5 KVVU

7-year-old Las Vegas boy accepted into MENSA

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 7-year-old Las Vegas boy was recently accepted into MENSA. MENSA is an elite club, as there are only about 100,000 members worldwide, about 300 of which are located in Southern Nevada. One of those members is 7-year-old Las Vegas resident Manolo Coppola. MENSA is...
news3lv.com

Man accused of terrorism for causing damage to power facility outside Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 34-year-old man is accused of terrorism for allegedly damaging a power facility outside of Las Vegas this week, according to police. Mohammed Mesmarian was booked into Clark County Detention Center on Thursday on suspicion of committing an act of terrorism, arson and escape by a felony prison, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement Friday.
news3lv.com

Las Vegas increases cap on pets allowed in a single household

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas will raise the cap on the number of cats and dogs allowed in a single household to help animal shelters stretched thin by recent animal intakes. City council members voted 4-2 Wednesday to increase from four to six the number...
8 News Now

Las Vegas couple attacks officer in Walmart, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police officer was assaulted by a Las Vegas couple in a Walmart after investigating a found wallet with crystal methamphetamine inside of it, according to the Mesquite Police Department. On Jan. 2 around 9:30 p.m., a Mesquite police officer was dispatched to a Walmart to investigate a found wallet that […]
news3lv.com

Las Vegas city council recognizes late veteran journalist Jeff German

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas City Council honored late veteran reporter Jeff German at its regular meeting on Wednesday. Councilwoman Victoria Seaman recognized German's life and career, which spanned four decades at the Las Vegas Sun and Las Vegas Review-Journal. Review-Journal executive editor Glenn Cook and other...
