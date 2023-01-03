Read full article on original website
Grand Canyon Tour CEO Sentenced to Prison For Evading $2.6 Million In TaxesTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Tips To Saving Money on A Hotel Room In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Is Cashman Field the best home field for the Las Vegas Vipers?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Chinitas Tapas & Sushi: great drinks, sushi, and tacos. What's not to love?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
news3lv.com
Disney on Ice returns to Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Disney on Ice is back in Las Vegas this weekend. This time, the skaters are going on a road trip to ring in the new year. Joining us in studio is professional skater, Marcus Mimidis.
news3lv.com
Multiple beach clubs to host hiring events ahead of 2023 pool season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Pool season is fast approaching, and multiple beach clubs are looking for some star-studded staff members during their upcoming auditions. DAYLIGHT Beach Club is looking to hire model bartenders, model cocktail servers, promoters, security, and lifeguards ahead of their audition day on Tuesday, January 17.
Resorts World begins charging for parking unless you’re a rewards member
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unless you’re signed up for a rewards membership, free guest parking at Resorts World officially ended Wednesday, a spokesperson for the casino confirmed to 8 News Now. Unlike many other resorts on and near the Las Vegas Strip, guest parking at Resorts World was complimentary and offered to guests and visitors. […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local hits $18K jackpot at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One Las Vegas local had some help beating the post-holiday blues after hitting a massive jackpot at an off-Strip property. According to the South Point, the lucky winner, identified only as Jason, hit a progressive jackpot worth $18,462 while playing at the casino. No additional...
news3lv.com
Phlebotomist talks collecting DUI blood samples with Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It’s just before 7:00 p.m. and broken glass litter West Charleston. A rear-end accident is quickly becoming something more. It's a possible DUI, and the clock is ticking. “For the most effective prosecution of a DUI case we need to get that evidentiary testing...
Fox5 KVVU
Producers behind Las Vegas Strip shows buy entire desert area to create ‘Circus Town’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The producers of several Las Vegas Strip shows has purchased an entire town as they look to create the “world’s first ‘Circus Town.’”. Calling it a “real life Schitt’s Creek,” the team behind Spiegelworld has purchased the desert town of Nipton, California, with plans to revive the area and turn it into the center of the company’s global operations.
news3lv.com
Healthy options for 'Dry January'
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Normally getting your health back on track in the new year can be a drag. But now there are a ton of new ways to make it fun and healthy at the same time!. Here to talk to me about those creative options is registered dietitian nutritionist Roxana Ehsani.
news3lv.com
Woman accused of domestic battery wanted by Las Vegas police
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is asking for the public's help locating a woman wanted for domestic battery charges. The department put out the message on Thursday that they are seeking information on the whereabouts of Monica Molina. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
Fox5 KVVU
7-year-old Las Vegas boy accepted into MENSA
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 7-year-old Las Vegas boy was recently accepted into MENSA. MENSA is an elite club, as there are only about 100,000 members worldwide, about 300 of which are located in Southern Nevada. One of those members is 7-year-old Las Vegas resident Manolo Coppola. MENSA is...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas gentlemen's club unveils world's largest security guard mech at CES
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a new bouncer in town. The gentlemen's club Sapphire Las Vegas says it has unveiled the world's largest bouncer, known as Mech "The Bot" Johnson. Club-goers will run into "The Bot" starting on Friday, Jan. 6, in conjunction with CES 2023, according to a publicist for Sapphire.
news3lv.com
Man accused of terrorism for causing damage to power facility outside Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 34-year-old man is accused of terrorism for allegedly damaging a power facility outside of Las Vegas this week, according to police. Mohammed Mesmarian was booked into Clark County Detention Center on Thursday on suspicion of committing an act of terrorism, arson and escape by a felony prison, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement Friday.
news3lv.com
Nine week old puppy adopted after being found abandoned at Harry Reid Airport
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A happy ending for a nine-week-old puppy recently found abandoned at a Las Vegas airport. Penny was found alone in a carrier at an airline departure gate earlier this week at Harry Reid Airport. MORE ON NEWS 3 | The Animal Foundation shares update on...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas increases cap on pets allowed in a single household
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas will raise the cap on the number of cats and dogs allowed in a single household to help animal shelters stretched thin by recent animal intakes. City council members voted 4-2 Wednesday to increase from four to six the number...
Las Vegas couple attacks officer in Walmart, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police officer was assaulted by a Las Vegas couple in a Walmart after investigating a found wallet with crystal methamphetamine inside of it, according to the Mesquite Police Department. On Jan. 2 around 9:30 p.m., a Mesquite police officer was dispatched to a Walmart to investigate a found wallet that […]
Las Vegas business owner sentenced for operating $5 million Ponzi scheme
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas business owner who pleaded guilty to wire fraud was sentenced Wednesday for soliciting more than $5 million in investments for his business, according to a news release. Robert Marshall, 43, was sentenced to 34 months in prison and two years of supervised release, the release said. Marshall operated […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Ex-boyfriend kills woman, then self at business complex near airport
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Wednesday morning. According to police, the incident occurred at about 7:52 a.m. in the 500 Block of East Pamalyn Avenue, near South Bermuda Road and Pilot Road. Lt. Jason Johansson told reporters a man and...
news3lv.com
Desert Oasis High School student dies after medical episode during athletic event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Desert Oasis High School student died after suffering a medical episode during an athletic event on Thursday, according to a message sent to families. Desert Oasis Principal Ian Salzman said staff immediately began to provide medical aid to the student and continued until paramedics arrived.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas city council recognizes late veteran journalist Jeff German
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas City Council honored late veteran reporter Jeff German at its regular meeting on Wednesday. Councilwoman Victoria Seaman recognized German's life and career, which spanned four decades at the Las Vegas Sun and Las Vegas Review-Journal. Review-Journal executive editor Glenn Cook and other...
news3lv.com
Wynn Nightlife hosting auditions for upcoming summer season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Wynn Nightlife is getting ready to host auditions for their hottest nightclubs. Here to talk about what you need to do to audition is the general manager of XS Nightclub, Alvin Young.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas housing market falls back to year-ago prices to close out 2022
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas housing market returned to its 2021 prices to close out the year, according to a local industry group. The median price for an existing family home sold this past December was $425,000, the group Las Vegas Realtors reported Thursday. That's down 1.4%...
