Shelby County, AL

Related
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa County teachers study the “Whole Child Framework”

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some teachers returning to class today from the holiday break, could be using new techniques to get the best out of their students. It’s part of a strategy called the “Whole Child Framework.” Faculty and staff from five Tuscaloosa County Schools schools participated in a one-day retreat Wednesday.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover Police offering free gun locks for residents

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - If you own a firearm, it’s important to make sure you do everything you can to prevent it from getting into the wrong hands. The Hoover Police Department wants to help folks with firearms stay safe and prevent tragedies from occurring by offering free gun locks for Hoover residents.
HOOVER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Lewis Brooks sworn in for second term as superintendent

ALABASTER – Dr. Lewis Brooks has been sworn in for a second term as Superintendent of Education of Shelby County Schools. The ceremony took place on Thursday, Jan. 5 at noon in the Shelby County Instructional Services Center in Alabaster. “Congratulations to Dr. Lewis Brooks on being sworn in,...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham Police Department announces annual Polar Plunge event

PELHAM – The Pelham Police Department are set to take the plunge for an annual icy event on Saturday, Jan. 21 from noon to 3 p.m. “Plunge into icy cold waters this winter to help provide over 15,000 Special Olympics Alabama athletes with an opportunity to participate in sports training and competition programs that help them live longer, happier healthier lives,” read a Pelham Police Department Facebook post. “Food will be available for purchase from some local food trucks, so come have lunch before the plunge.”
PELHAM, AL
CBS42.com

Business Teacher Wins ‘One Classroom at a Time’ $1,000 Grant!

Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama. This week’s winner is Dr. Alex Hale, a business teacher at Clay-Chalkville...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby Co. trash pickup issues

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - We are on your side working to get answers after several of our neighbors in Shelby County brought us complaints about trash service. Some are on their third week of no trash pickup. Shelby County officials tell me they are in constant contact with waste...
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Jan. 4, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 4, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents Jan. 2 • theft of property-3rd degree; Hobby Lobby; Town Square SW; general merchandise; $1,202 Jan. 3 • harassing communications; person • theft of property-1st degree; person; 2nd Ave. NW; 2006 Hyundai Sonata; $500 Arrests Jan. 3 Harrison Jr., David C.; 27 • public intoxication • possession of marijuana-2nd degree Bell, Leslie H.; 46 • unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible college offers weekly classes

MONTEVALLO – Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College is offering classes every Monday to residents of Shelby and Bibb counties. Reverend William Douglas Walker said these classes provide Biblical education for those seeking to dive more into the Word of God. Registration begins on Monday, Jan. 9 and classes begin...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Plan for new I-459 interchange in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers could get a new exit off I-459 in Hoover after the city council agreed to millions in construction dollars for a new interchange. We’ve been talking about the proposal for a while. The proposed interchange would be just south of the South Shades Crest Road overpass.
HOOVER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Sheriff’s reports for Dec. 6 through Dec. 16

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Dec. 6-16: -Miscellaneous incident from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. Dec. 7. -Miscellaneous incident from Chelsea Middle School. Dec. 9. -Miscellaneous incident from Chelsea Middle School. -Miscellaneous incident from the 5600...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. According to a release, officers were called to the Circle K located at 1503 11th Avenue South for a robbery on January 6, 2023. The officers learned someone pointed a handgun at the store associate, then left the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

St Clair Co. declares state of emergency

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — St Clair County officials want to step in and try to put out a landfill fire that's been burning near Moody for almost six weeks. They had to jump through some bureaucratic hoops on Tuesday to make that happen. The fire at a landfill...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL

