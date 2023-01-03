Read full article on original website
Related
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County Jail receives accreditation for fifth year in a row
COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Jail has been awarded a Level 1 Accreditation Status by the National Institute for Jail Operations for the fifth year in a row. The Shelby County Jail was the first jail in the state of Alabama to receive a NIJO Level 1 Accreditation. “Accreditation...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County teachers study the “Whole Child Framework”
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some teachers returning to class today from the holiday break, could be using new techniques to get the best out of their students. It’s part of a strategy called the “Whole Child Framework.” Faculty and staff from five Tuscaloosa County Schools schools participated in a one-day retreat Wednesday.
wbrc.com
Hoover Police offering free gun locks for residents
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - If you own a firearm, it’s important to make sure you do everything you can to prevent it from getting into the wrong hands. The Hoover Police Department wants to help folks with firearms stay safe and prevent tragedies from occurring by offering free gun locks for Hoover residents.
Fundraiser Launched for Widow of DCH Medic Killed in ATV Accident in Tuscaloosa County
Donations are being collected to help the widow of a DCH medic who was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday morning. Little was said about the accident earlier this week, except by police agencies who confirmed the death and said they did not suspect foul play was involved.
Birmingham Police conducting robbery investigation
The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a robbery investigation and requesting help from the public in identifying a suspect.
Shelby Reporter
Lewis Brooks sworn in for second term as superintendent
ALABASTER – Dr. Lewis Brooks has been sworn in for a second term as Superintendent of Education of Shelby County Schools. The ceremony took place on Thursday, Jan. 5 at noon in the Shelby County Instructional Services Center in Alabaster. “Congratulations to Dr. Lewis Brooks on being sworn in,...
Alabama school district to cancel outdoor activities amid concern over Moody landfill fire
Trussville City Schools will limit students’ outdoor activities due to possible harm from smoke and airborne pollutants drifting over the area from a landfill fire in St. Clair County. The fire in Moody has been burning for over a month. Residents across the Birmingham metro area have complained about...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Police Department announces annual Polar Plunge event
PELHAM – The Pelham Police Department are set to take the plunge for an annual icy event on Saturday, Jan. 21 from noon to 3 p.m. “Plunge into icy cold waters this winter to help provide over 15,000 Special Olympics Alabama athletes with an opportunity to participate in sports training and competition programs that help them live longer, happier healthier lives,” read a Pelham Police Department Facebook post. “Food will be available for purchase from some local food trucks, so come have lunch before the plunge.”
CBS42.com
Business Teacher Wins ‘One Classroom at a Time’ $1,000 Grant!
Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama. This week’s winner is Dr. Alex Hale, a business teacher at Clay-Chalkville...
wbrc.com
Shelby Co. trash pickup issues
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - We are on your side working to get answers after several of our neighbors in Shelby County brought us complaints about trash service. Some are on their third week of no trash pickup. Shelby County officials tell me they are in constant contact with waste...
Family sought for 4 men who died in Jefferson County in recent weeks
Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding family members of four men who died in Jefferson County in recent weeks. Their bodies are ready to be released for burial, but the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has not been able to locate their next of kin. Charles Kennedy...
Arrests and incidents reported Jan. 4, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 4, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents Jan. 2 • theft of property-3rd degree; Hobby Lobby; Town Square SW; general merchandise; $1,202 Jan. 3 • harassing communications; person • theft of property-1st degree; person; 2nd Ave. NW; 2006 Hyundai Sonata; $500 Arrests Jan. 3 Harrison Jr., David C.; 27 • public intoxication • possession of marijuana-2nd degree Bell, Leslie H.; 46 • unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
Shelby Reporter
Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible college offers weekly classes
MONTEVALLO – Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College is offering classes every Monday to residents of Shelby and Bibb counties. Reverend William Douglas Walker said these classes provide Biblical education for those seeking to dive more into the Word of God. Registration begins on Monday, Jan. 9 and classes begin...
wbrc.com
Plan for new I-459 interchange in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers could get a new exit off I-459 in Hoover after the city council agreed to millions in construction dollars for a new interchange. We’ve been talking about the proposal for a while. The proposed interchange would be just south of the South Shades Crest Road overpass.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police asking for help to bring the robbers targeting Hispanic community to justice
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police now asking for your help to protect some of your neighbors. Back in October, BPD began investigating a series of robberies that were targeting members of the Hispanic community. Now investigators have one suspect behind bars and need your help to find another. While...
Shelby Reporter
Sheriff’s reports for Dec. 6 through Dec. 16
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Dec. 6-16: -Miscellaneous incident from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. Dec. 7. -Miscellaneous incident from Chelsea Middle School. Dec. 9. -Miscellaneous incident from Chelsea Middle School. -Miscellaneous incident from the 5600...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham police ask for help identifying robbery suspect
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. According to a release, officers were called to the Circle K located at 1503 11th Avenue South for a robbery on January 6, 2023. The officers learned someone pointed a handgun at the store associate, then left the...
Carscoops
Alabama Police SUV Drives Into Pedestrian While Responding To Exhibition Driving Call
The actions of police in Birmingham, Alabama, are being reviewed internally after video was published of an officer running into a pedestrian with his police cruiser earlier this week. The officer struck the pedestrian while responding to a call relating to a collection of drivers engaging in “Exhibition Driving.”
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim shot to death outside store in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred outside the Elyton Meat Market at 3rd Avenue North and Center Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, just after 2 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cortez Dekelvin Ware, 37, of Birmingham, sustained […]
wvtm13.com
St Clair Co. declares state of emergency
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — St Clair County officials want to step in and try to put out a landfill fire that's been burning near Moody for almost six weeks. They had to jump through some bureaucratic hoops on Tuesday to make that happen. The fire at a landfill...
Comments / 0