Cincinnati, OH

NFL says Bills-Bengals game won't resume this week and it's unclear when it'll actually happen

By Meredith Cash,Rebecca Cohen
 3 days ago
Damar Hamlin.

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

  • Safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday's Bills matchup against the Bengals.
  • The Monday Night Football game was postponed, and the NFL "has made no decision" about rescheduling.
  • The 24-year-old Buffalo safety is in critical condition and spent the night in the ICU in Cincinnati.

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Damar Hamlin collapsed mid-game will not be resumed this week, the NFL announced Tuesday .

The statement added that the NFL does not know when the rest of the game will be played out.

"The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date," the statement said. "The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule."

During the first quarter of Monday night's matchup in Cincinnati, Hamlin took a hard hit to the chest while tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. The 24-year-old initially stood up after the hit but collapsed without bracing his fall to the turf shortly after rising to his feet.

According to the Bills, Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest following the hit.

The Bills said his heart stopped and was restored after medical staffers performed nine minutes of CPR and administered an automated external defibrillator (AED) out on the field. An ambulance drove into Paycor Stadium within minutes and, after stopping to allow his Hamlin's mom to accompany him on board, transferred the safety to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin.

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Around the same time Hamlin was escorted out of the stadium, the Monday Night Football matchup was temporarily suspended. It would take another 43 minutes — more than an hour after the initial injury — for the NFL to officially call off the game for the night.

Hamlin was already at the hospital by then. Though his vitals returned to normal later Monday evening, Hamlin was sedated for further treatment and testing, according to his marketing representative, Jordon Rooney . He went on to spend the night in the ICU and, as of midday Tuesday, remains in critical condition.

