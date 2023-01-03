ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Larry Brown Sports

NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game

The NFL has reportedly made a decision on the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed Monday night. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL is expected to declare Bills-Bengals a “no contest.” The league is now working through possible scenarios to determine playoff seeding. Florio says one possibility the league is... The post NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Bengals mad at NFL over rule change

The NFL decided not to resume the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. However, because of that, they’ve had to change the rules for the playoffs as the Bills and Bengals will enter having played fewer games than other teams. And Cincinnati Read more... The post Bengals mad at NFL over rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Minnesota

Damar Hamlin showing "signs of improvement," Buffalo Bills say

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is showing "signs of improvement," the team said Wednesday, but the player remains in critical condition two days after suffering cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.In a tweet, the team said the 24-year-old safety "is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him."Hamlin's uncle, Dorian Glenn, said Tuesday night that his nephew has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night. He had been receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now...
The Comeback

Bengals star calls out NFL’s controversial ruling

The NFL finally made its long-awaited decision on how Week 17’s canceled game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills would affect the AFC’s playoffs seeding, and Bengals star running back Joe Mixon is certainly not a fan of the decision. The game was officially ruled a no-contest, and a number of scenarios were Read more... The post Bengals star calls out NFL’s controversial ruling appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Sean McVay likely to receive interest for 1 role in offseason

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay has not signaled any likelihood of leaving his role in the offseason, but that will not stop some from sounding him out over another option. TV networks are once again looking at McVay as a possible option for a network analyst role in 2023, according to Michael McCarthy of... The post Report: Sean McVay likely to receive interest for 1 role in offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins add quarterback amid Teddy Bridgewater questions

The Miami Dolphins have added a quarterback amid some questions about Teddy Bridgewater’s status for Week 18. The Dolphins are 8-8 and need a win over the 7-9 New York Jets on Sunday in order to have their best chance of winning the final wild card spot in the AFC. Bridgewater suffered a dislocated pinkie... The post Dolphins add quarterback amid Teddy Bridgewater questions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Reporter shares possibility for how NFL will handle Bills-Bengals game

The NFL plans to move forward with a full slate of games being played in Week 18, but they still need to make a decision about how the Week 17 contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will be handled. The Bengals-Bills game was not completed after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest following... The post Reporter shares possibility for how NFL will handle Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
theScore

NFL owners approve postseason resolution after Bills-Bengals cancellation

NFL owners voted Friday to approve a resolution modifying this year's playoff format in light of the cancellation of Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The modifications make it possible for the AFC Championship Game to be held at a...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC News

Damar Hamlin speaks with Bills teammates from hospital

Damar Hamlin is now breathing on his own and is able to talk with his family, doctors and even his teammates on FaceTime. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa has more details on the Buffalo Bills safety’s road to recovery and what the NFL is doing to show their support.Jan. 7, 2023.
