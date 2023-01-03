Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Related
NFL reportedly might offer Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills unique options in fallout of Damar Hamlin incident
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills still have to decide the top seed in the NFL playoffs, and in
NFL Rules Bills vs. Bengals 'No Contest'; Patriots Impact?
A look at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s competitive equity recommendation to be voted on, and the Week 18 playoff scenarios affecting the New England Patriots.
NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game
The NFL has reportedly made a decision on the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed Monday night. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL is expected to declare Bills-Bengals a “no contest.” The league is now working through possible scenarios to determine playoff seeding. Florio says one possibility the league is... The post NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bengals mad at NFL over rule change
The NFL decided not to resume the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. However, because of that, they’ve had to change the rules for the playoffs as the Bills and Bengals will enter having played fewer games than other teams. And Cincinnati Read more... The post Bengals mad at NFL over rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Insider Explains What League Could Do About Bengals-Bills Game
The health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to be on the forefront of everyone's mind in the football world this week after Hamlin had to receive CPR on the field during Monday's Bills-Bengals game. Prayers and well-wishes for Hamlin and his teammates have flooded in from every corner ...
Breaking: Bills-Bengals Game Reportedly 'Won't Happen'
It looks like the highly-anticipated Bills vs. Bengals game will not be finished. Per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the resumption of the Bills-Bengals game "won't happen." An announcement is reportedly expected at any moment now. But the NFL has to first figure out the logistics of the AFC ...
Damar Hamlin showing "signs of improvement," Buffalo Bills say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is showing "signs of improvement," the team said Wednesday, but the player remains in critical condition two days after suffering cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.In a tweet, the team said the 24-year-old safety "is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him."Hamlin's uncle, Dorian Glenn, said Tuesday night that his nephew has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night. He had been receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now...
Damar Hamlin update: Here's everything that's been reported on the Bills safety's condition
The world continues to hope and pray that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovers after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Since Tuesday, there have been some updates about his condition as he’s still at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati,...
Bengals star calls out NFL’s controversial ruling
The NFL finally made its long-awaited decision on how Week 17’s canceled game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills would affect the AFC’s playoffs seeding, and Bengals star running back Joe Mixon is certainly not a fan of the decision. The game was officially ruled a no-contest, and a number of scenarios were Read more... The post Bengals star calls out NFL’s controversial ruling appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Sean McVay likely to receive interest for 1 role in offseason
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay has not signaled any likelihood of leaving his role in the offseason, but that will not stop some from sounding him out over another option. TV networks are once again looking at McVay as a possible option for a network analyst role in 2023, according to Michael McCarthy of... The post Report: Sean McVay likely to receive interest for 1 role in offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game officially canceled
Ever since Monday night’s rightful postponement of the Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 matchup at Paycor Stadium, the
NFL Playoff Projection: With Bills-Bengals canceled, seeding scenarios become clearer
No matter what the NFL decided about the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended and eventually canceled, some teams were going to be put in an unfair situation. "I recognize that there is no perfect solution," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said on Thursday. While we'll figure out what happens...
Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed, told teammates 'Love you boys' over FaceTime, Bills say
NFL safety Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed and he FaceTimed into a meeting telling his teammates, “Love you boys,” as he continued his recovery after suffering a terrifying cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to the Buffalo Bills. The team...
NFL approves playoff changes, giving Bengals must-win game vs. Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals face a must-win game in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens now that NFL owners voted to approve the proposed AFC playoff seeding ruleset for this year’s playoffs. While the Bengals are AFC North champions for the second season in a row due to the NFL...
Dolphins add quarterback amid Teddy Bridgewater questions
The Miami Dolphins have added a quarterback amid some questions about Teddy Bridgewater’s status for Week 18. The Dolphins are 8-8 and need a win over the 7-9 New York Jets on Sunday in order to have their best chance of winning the final wild card spot in the AFC. Bridgewater suffered a dislocated pinkie... The post Dolphins add quarterback amid Teddy Bridgewater questions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Reporter shares possibility for how NFL will handle Bills-Bengals game
The NFL plans to move forward with a full slate of games being played in Week 18, but they still need to make a decision about how the Week 17 contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will be handled. The Bengals-Bills game was not completed after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest following... The post Reporter shares possibility for how NFL will handle Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL news: The coin toss Ravens-Bengals scenario that’s still alive
With the NFL making it official that the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills is deemed canceled and won’t be re-played, some may think that the AFC North division title is still up for grabs, with only the Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens left to contend for it.
theScore
NFL owners approve postseason resolution after Bills-Bengals cancellation
NFL owners voted Friday to approve a resolution modifying this year's playoff format in light of the cancellation of Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The modifications make it possible for the AFC Championship Game to be held at a...
Damar Hamlin speaks with Bills teammates from hospital
Damar Hamlin is now breathing on his own and is able to talk with his family, doctors and even his teammates on FaceTime. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa has more details on the Buffalo Bills safety’s road to recovery and what the NFL is doing to show their support.Jan. 7, 2023.
NBC Sports
Report: Panthers owner David Tepper, Jim Harbaugh talk about coaching position
Two of the three teams with 2023 coaching vacancies have expressed interest in Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. First, it was the Broncos. Now, it’s the Panthers. Per multiple reports (including Charlotte Sports Live and the Associated Press), team owner David Tepper has spoken to Harbaugh regarding the vacant head-coaching position.
NBC News
572K+
Followers
64K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0