Joe Lombardo delivers first gubernatorial address at his inauguration

Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Terrible News: Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After Snowplow AccidentNikyee CloughReno, NV
Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical ConditionNews Breaking LIVEReno, NV
El Dorado County sends man to prison for last six days of six-year sentenceRobert J HansenEl Dorado County, CA
Former Nevada prisons chief returning under Gov. Lombardo
A former Nevada state prisons superintendent who resigned in 2019 has been reappointed by newly elected Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo.
Lombardo says NV is ‘needlessly’ polarized. Hmm, how’d that happen?
Policy, politics and progressive commentary For decades, it’s been commonly observed that Nevada tends to rank at the bottom of good lists and the top of bad lists. That’s probably not what Gov. Joe Lombardo means when he says “the Nevada Way.” In case you missed it, in an inaugural address Tuesday Lombardo said the phrase “the Nevada Way” multiple […] The post Lombardo says NV is ‘needlessly’ polarized. Hmm, how’d that happen? appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to receive $400,000 for water projects
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will receive nearly $400,000 from the infrastructure Law for small-scale water efficiency projects across the state. The projects will increase access to water resources for people across the state. The funding will go to the Moapa Valley Water District, the Southern...
Ruling on fate of Thacker Pass expected ‘in next couple months’
Policy, politics and progressive commentary A lawsuit over whether federal land managers erred when they approved plans for the largest lithium mine in the nation could be settled “in the next couple months,” said a federal judge in Nevada on Thursday. The case reflects the growing conflicts between conservationists, tribes, ranchers and mining companies looking to profit from the booming […] The post Ruling on fate of Thacker Pass expected ‘in next couple months’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
Gov. Lombardo rehires former NDOC director to lead department
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Gov. Joe Lombardo has hired a former Nevada Department of Corrections leader to lead the department once again. James Dzurenda confirmed he was hired to lead NDOC once again. Dzurenda said he starts Monday. Dzurenda led the department from 2016-2019 and most recently served as...
Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way.
With more storms on the way, about 71,000 Nevada residents are recovering from power outages over New Year’s weekend caused by wet and heavy snow in Reno, Sparks and Carson City. The post Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way. appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
pvtimes.com
‘We’re toast,’ Nevada Republican elector wrote before Jan. 6 rally
Text exchanges between two of Nevada’s Republican electors who signed fake electoral certificates declaring President Donald Trump the winner in 2020 reveal a roller coaster of emotions. The U.S. House select committee appointed to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol released text messages between Nevada National...
nevadacurrent.com
In inaugural address, Lombardo calls on Nevadans ‘to rise above’ polarization
In his first public address as Nevada’s 31st governor, Joe Lombardo said his priorities are to expand school choice, create safer streets by eliminating soft-on-crime legislation, and reenergize economic and workforce development. Gov. Lombardo, a Republican, made his comments Tuesday at the Carson City Community Center as part of...
kunr.org
Governor Lombardo pledges no new taxes, less government oversight, and more school choice at inauguration
Inclement weather forced the event to be moved from the lawn at the Nevada State Capitol to the Carson City Community Center. Republican and Democratic lawmakers, law enforcement, and family filled the auditorium. “As governor, I am filled with hope and optimism [in] what we can accomplish if we simply...
Biden signs water bills benefiting 3 tribes in Arizona
A Native American tribe with one of the largest and most secure rights to Colorado River water now has permission to lease part of it in Arizona.
Nevada State Contractors board members urge students to join their industry
The Nevada State Contractors board visited Desert Rose High School Thursday, hoping to entice seniors into the building industry.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada residents hit with scam phone calls
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Residents from a number of states, including Nevada, have received a number of scam phone calls and emails demanding money or other sensitive information to avoid arrest. People have reported getting the phone calls and emails threatening them with prosecution for failing to pay a bond...
Catherine Cortez Masto sworn in to US Senate for second term
Catherine Cortez Masto was sworn in to the US Senate January 3 and was joined by her mother and her extended family.
Lake Mead National Recreation Area seeking summer laborers in Arizona and Nevada
Lake Mead National Recreation Area is seeking to hire summer laborers in Bullhead City, Arizona, and Boulder City, Nevada.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada citizens targeted by scam calls, emails pretending to be federal authorities
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The United States Court for the District of Nevada released a warning Friday that citizens are being targeted by scam calls and emails. Federal courts do not call or email people requesting money or other sensitive information to avoid arrest, officials said. It is a...
Nevada climbs to No. 13 on list of movers’ destinations as reported by U-Haul
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada vaulted 16 spots to No. 13 on a popular list of destinations for do-it-yourself movers. A report released by U-Haul shows that one-way rentals in 2022 saw more customers arriving (50.2%) in Nevada than leaving (49.8%). Nevada’s top growth cities were Henderson and Reno. Other notable net-gain markets included North […]
2news.com
Free Radon Test Kits for Nevada Residents through February
January is National Radon Action Month, and University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February, so that homeowners can identify whether their homes have high levels of the cancer-causing gas and can take steps to mitigate risks.
rmef.org
Argenta Nevada – onX Public Access Project
USE CODE RMEF FOR 20% OFF YOUR ONX SUBSCRIPTION -> onxmaps.com. It is one of the lushest areas in a state known for its bone dry, arid, desert landscapes. Just north of the small town of Battle Mountain in northcentral Nevada, you’ll find the newly created Argenta Wildlife Management Area.
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County encourages citizens to prepare for incoming storm
Lyon County is encouraging residents to be prepared for upcoming storm events expected to impact the region through next week. The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding. Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and...
ktbb.com
California, Nevada no longer under ‘exceptional drought’ conditions following severe influx of rainfall
(NEW YORK) -- The severe storms pummeling the drought-stricken West Coast has alleviated the drought status in two states, but the onslaught of moisture is unlikely to eradicate the decades-long extreme drought plaguing the region. Portions of California and Nevada that were previously in "exceptional drought" status, no longer qualify...
