Phillipsburg, NJ

WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $319K Sold In Phillipsburg

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago
Paul Mart on South Main Street in Phillipsburg Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One lucky Phillipsburg lottery player topped off the year by winning the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot of more than $319,000.

A ticket matching all five numbers for the New Year’s Eve drawing was sold at Paul Mart on South Main Street, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 02, 18, 21, 31 and 37. The XTRA number was 02.

The lucky winner will take home the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot of $319,735.

