Pittsburgh, PA

New York Post

Islanders fall behind quickly in ugly loss to Flames

CALGARY, Alberta — By the time Zach Parise scored with a minute to go in the first period Friday night, it already felt like a quest to avoid complete embarrassment for the Islanders.  It started badly. Mathew Barzal was a late scratch, after he took warmups, with a lower-body injury.  Then it got worse. Much worse.  The Islanders ended their four-game trip out west with a messy 4-1 loss to the Flames. A night after an awful first period ended their chances early at Edmonton, they were down by three goals to the Flames before they started to get their legs under them....
ELMONT, NY
The Associated Press

Lucic, Coleman score early as Flames beat Islanders 4-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Milan Lucic and Blake Coleman scored 89 seconds apart early in the first period and the Calgary Flames beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Friday night. Nikita Zadorov and Nazem Kadri also scored to help Calgary win for the third time in four games. Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 shots. Zach Parise scored for the Islanders, who were without star center Mathew Barzal (lower body injury). Semyon Varlamov, making his first start since a groin injury at Vegas on Dec. 17, finished with 17 saves as New York lost for the third time in four games on its western trip. Calgary got on the scoreboard 4:36 into the game after the Islanders turned the puck over in their zone. Jonathan Huberdeau passed to Lucic for a one-timer from the faceoff circle on Varlamov’s right.
ELMONT, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin's Family, ICU Staff

The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
BUFFALO, NY

