Olszewski installed as 1st Vice President of Maryland Association of Counties
CAMBRIDGE, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski has been installed as the First Vice President of the Maryland Association of Counties. On Thursday evening, January 5, 2023, Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford installed the MACo Board of Directors for 2023. The installation took place at the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Hotel in Cambridge, Maryland, during the MACo Winter Conference Inaugural Banquet.
Maryland casinos generate $165.2 million in gaming revenue in December
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $165,175,099 in revenue from slot machines and table games during December 2022. The total represents a decrease of $7,726,403 (-4.5%) compared to December 2021. Casino gaming contributions to the state in December 2022 totaled $69,686,506, a decrease of $1,411,802 (-2.0%) compared...
Glen Burnie veteran is Maryland’s newest lottery millionaire
BALTIMORE, MD—An Anne Arundel County resident paid attention when he had a lucky feeling about the number 43. He didn’t have a clue as to how that particular number would play out for him other than knowing 43 would play a key role in a big Maryland Lottery win.
Man who killed woman following Carney road rage dispute sentenced to life in prison
BALTIMORE, MD—The man who shot and killed a woman then spat on her following a road rage dispute in Carney has been sentenced to life in prison. Ricky Raheem Charles, 32, was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole in Baltimore County Circuit Court.
Carney convenience store sells winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off
CARNEY, MD—Finding Maryland Lottery Ravens scratch-offs tucked in their holiday stockings is a holiday tradition for one Harford County family, and this year they had more than just the fun of playing the games to celebrate. On the day after Christmas, the parents of two young boys found a $100,000 top-prize winner among the scratch-offs in the adults’ stockings.
