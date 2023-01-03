CARNEY, MD—Finding Maryland Lottery Ravens scratch-offs tucked in their holiday stockings is a holiday tradition for one Harford County family, and this year they had more than just the fun of playing the games to celebrate. On the day after Christmas, the parents of two young boys found a $100,000 top-prize winner among the scratch-offs in the adults’ stockings.

