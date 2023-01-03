ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olszewski installed as 1st Vice President of Maryland Association of Counties

CAMBRIDGE, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski has been installed as the First Vice President of the Maryland Association of Counties. On Thursday evening, January 5, 2023, Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford installed the MACo Board of Directors for 2023. The installation took place at the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Hotel in Cambridge, Maryland, during the MACo Winter Conference Inaugural Banquet.
Maryland casinos generate $165.2 million in gaming revenue in December

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $165,175,099 in revenue from slot machines and table games during December 2022. The total represents a decrease of $7,726,403 (-4.5%) compared to December 2021. Casino gaming contributions to the state in December 2022 totaled $69,686,506, a decrease of $1,411,802 (-2.0%) compared...
Carney convenience store sells winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off

CARNEY, MD—Finding Maryland Lottery Ravens scratch-offs tucked in their holiday stockings is a holiday tradition for one Harford County family, and this year they had more than just the fun of playing the games to celebrate. On the day after Christmas, the parents of two young boys found a $100,000 top-prize winner among the scratch-offs in the adults’ stockings.
