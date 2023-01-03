Read full article on original website
Related
The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼
The new S650 Ford Mustang brings higher horsepower to the 2024 model. Every trim gets a power bump, including the V8-powered GT. The post The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Ranger XL Pickups Get New Depopulated Key
While the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger has launched in certain global markets already, the U.S. will soldier on for one more model year before the redesigned pickup launches there. However, that doesn’t mean the 2023 Ford Ranger hasn’t received a few minor updates for the last model year of this current generation. That list has now grown to include a new depopulated key for the 2023 Ford Ranger XL, specifically, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
fordauthority.com
S650 Ford Mustang Production To End By 2030: Report
The all-new, S650 Ford Mustang was revealed back in September and is set to launch this summer, but the wheels of the automotive world never stop spinning. As such, we’re always looking forward to what the future might hold, and the latest product roadmap from AutoForecast Solutions is providing us with something in that regard, as it states that S650 Ford Mustang production is set to end by 2030.
Top Speed
This Off-Road Dodge Challenger Hellcat Is An American Alternative To The Porsche 911 Dakar
The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato and the Porsche 911 Dakar represent the type of sports cars that shouldn't have been designed for off-roading. Yet, it happened, and there are people out there that like the idea. In fact, they like it so much that they started to imagine what other sports cars or muscle cars would look like as off-road vehicles. Take the virtual automotive artist behind the carnewsnetwork, for example, who imagines how the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat would look like in an off-road spec.
fordauthority.com
Detroit Area Ford Dealer Retains Top Selling Franchise Crown
Almost exactly one year ago, Ford Authority reported that Bill Brown Ford in Livonia, Michigan was named the number one Ford dealer in the world after a banner year in sales in 2021. It was a stunning development for the Detroit-area Ford dealer, as it overtook Brandon Ford in Tampa, Florida, which had won those honors in 2019 and 2020, as well as Galpin Ford of Los Angeles, California, which had earned that distinction for a whopping 29 consecutive years prior to 2019. Now, however, Bill Brown Ford has repeated its feat in a year ripe with challenges.
The AC Cobra GT Revives an Iconic Roadster With a 654-HP V8, Manual Transmission
AC CarsThe original Shelby Cobra is getting a successor with extra power and modern technology. And yes, it's keeping a manual transmission.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Police Pilot Vehicle Gets Diecast Model
Though it isn’t officially available in police spec, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has undergone testing in a variety of places for that specific purpose as many law enforcement agencies explore the possibility of going all-electric in the coming years, whether that be by choice or mandate. Now, the very first Ford Mustang Mach-E GT police pilot vehicle is being immortalized in die-cast form by Greenlight Collectibles, which just revealed the new 1:64 model.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL SuperCab In Stone Gray: Photos
Since the debut of the all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty back in September, Ford Authority has spotted a number of variants of the redesigned pickup out and about, including three finished in Stone Gray – an F-250 with the STX Appearance Package, an F-350 equipped with the FX4 Off-Road Package, and an F-450 Lariat. Now, Ford Authority has spotted a 2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL SuperCab finished in that same hue, giving us yet another look at the brand new, redesigned pickup.
fordauthority.com
2021-2023 Ford Bronco Everglades Wheel Kit Revealed
Sixth-generation Ford Bronco owners certainly don’t lack for options when it comes to aftermarket parts and accessories, as well as a full array of products from The Blue Oval itself. Ford Performance sells a host of wheel-related accessories, to be more specific, including a tire pressure monitoring kit, beadlock trim ring kits in different colors, a Dyno Gray 17-inch wheel kit, a Badlands or Sasquatch Package-compatible beadlock kit, and a full set of OE Badlands wheels. Now, Ford Performance’s catalog has expanded once again with the addition of a 2021-2023 Ford Bronco Everglades wheel kit.
Is It Fair To Treat the 2023 Jeep Wagoneer Like a Luxury SUV?
The Jeep Wagoneer isn't classified as a luxury SUV by some people. However, this decked out SUV comes with many luxury trappings. The post Is It Fair To Treat the 2023 Jeep Wagoneer Like a Luxury SUV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Mustang Changes, Updates, New Features
The 2023 Ford Mustang receives minor updates and changes over its previous model year, with the changes being headlined by the discontinuation of the Mustang Shelby GT500 model and its corresponding mechanicals. Model Line. Mechanical. Deletion of 5.2L V8 Predator engine used in Mustang Shelby GT500. Deletion of seven-speed dual...
fordauthority.com
Ford Publishes Tribute To Motorsport Legend Ken Block: Video
This past Sunday, the world was shocked to learn that race car driver, purveyor of Hoonigan Industries, star of the viral Gymkhana video series, former Ford partner, and all-around car guy Ken Block tragically passed away after a snowmobile accident. Block spent a decade with The Blue Oval before the two parted ways in early 2021 as he sought to expand his empire, after which he sold off a number of his personal vehicles, including a 1986 Ford RS200 Evolution, 2011 Ford Fiesta GYM3 and a classic Ford F-150 dubbed the “Hoonitruck,” though he held onto his beloved and bonkers Ford Mustang called “Hoonicorn.” Ken Block and The Blue Oval enjoyed a deep connection for many years, which is precisely why the automaker has released a tribute video documenting some of those many historic moments.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Sync 4A Gets Revised Interface: Video
As Ford Authority reported back in May, the Ford Mustang Mach-E was due to receive an updated interface in the coming months, and this past September, that the EV crossover was gaining video streaming apps as well. Now, the automaker has somewhat quietly rolled out an over-the-air update for the Ford Mustang Mach-E that adds some visual and functional changes to the Sync 4A interface, as the YouTube channel Mach-E VLOG covers in the video below.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Transit Trail In Carbonized Gray: Photos
Following the debut of the U.S.-market 2023 Ford Transit Trail – which replaced the outgoing Adventure Prep Package – last November, Ford Authority spotted a blue metallic version of the rugged van driving around roughly a month later. Now, Ford Authority has also come across a 2023 Ford Transit Trail finished in Carbonized Gray, giving us yet another real-world look at the off-road-focused, upfit-ready adventure van.
Carscoops
14-Year-Old Dodge Challenger Dusts Mustang And Camaro Outselling Both In 2022
The Dodge Challenger might rest on a 14-year-old platform being on sale since 2008 and have a motor that both sounds like a dinosaur and runs on them, but it’s officially the tyrant king of the muscle car scene for the second straight year. Recently revealed 2022 sales figures from the big three show that it smoked competition from the Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro.
fordauthority.com
1986 Ford Taurus From ‘Tommy Boy’ Gets Its Own Diecast Model
Over the years, a large number of Blue Oval models have been immortalized in die-cast form, many of them from the likes of Hot Wheels and Matchbox. However, in recent years, more die-cast companies have emerged, churning out cool replicas of more specific versions of all different kinds of vehicles – such as the brand new Ford Mustang Mach-E GT police pilot vehicle recently revealed by Greenlight Collectibles. Now, that same company has also unveiled another cool collectible – a replica of the 1986 Ford Taurus from the movie Tommy Boy.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Among Top Viewed New Vehicles Of 2022
The current-gen, S550 Ford Mustang is entering its final model year before the launch of the all-new, S650 version of the iconic pony car, which has been redesigned for the 2024 model year. However, it seems as if the current model still has plenty of appeal for new car shoppers, as the Ford Mustang was among the top viewed new vehicles of 2022 according to CarGurus, joining the Ford Mustang Mach-E EV crossover, Ford Bronco SUV, and Ford Maverick compact pickup in that regard.
fordauthority.com
Steeda Q850 StreetFighter Debuts As Beefed Up Mustang GT
In recent months, long-time tuner Steeda has launched a number of new products for the Ford Mustang, including a catback exhaust system and MagneRide controller, as well as the SSV police pursuit model. Now, it has something even bigger up its proverbial sleeve – the brand new Steeda Q850 StreetFighter, which is a supremely powerful and appropriate send-off for the S550-generation Mustang GT that offers up stellar performance, to boot.
Comments / 1