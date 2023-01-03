ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

How to prepare for floods as Sacramento region braces for another severe storm

By Hanh Truong
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Sacramento is getting another major storm Wednesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue more flood advisories.

On New Year’s Eve, Sacramento saw 2.79 inches of rain in the span of 24 hours , which led to flooding on Highway 99, levee failures on the Cosumnes River, downed trees and widespread power outages .

For the upcoming storm, residents in the capital region can expect up to 3 inches of rain and wind gusts as high as 40 mph. Flooding is possible in areas near rivers and streams.

Here’s what to know to prepare for potential flooding:

Have a plan

If you have plans to evacuate your home during a flood, tell your friends and family about where you will go and what you’ll do.

You can listen to a local TV and radio stations to find out information about emergency and evacuation routes. In Sacramento, the primary emergency broadcast station is KFBK-AM (1530).

Stay updated

During these large storm events, it’s key to stay updated, in case of an emergency.

You can sign up for local emergency alert systems to know if you and your home are safe. In the capital region, you can subscribe to alerts online:

Make an emergency kit

Emergency flood kits should include, according to the city of Sacramento:

  • Important documents, such as copies of birth certificates and insurance policies
  • Batteries
  • Flashlights
  • Radio powered by battery
  • Extra medication
  • Food and water that will last for at least three days
  • Cat carriers, dog leashes and pet food

Document your belongings

Keep track and document the items in your home, such as appliances.

You should take photos or videos, the National Flood Insurance Program advised, so you can use them when filing insurance claims.

Clean out your gutters

Clearing your gutters of debris will prevent water from puddling on your home.

One way you can do this is by scooping the leaves and twigs by hand while wearing gloves, according to Home Depot , and by flushing small pieces of debris with your garden hose. Or you can get professional cleaners who can do the job for you.

Use sandbags

Sandbags can help prevent flooding.

By building a barrier with sand, according to Lowe’s, it’ll help divert and mitigate water from getting inside your home through the door.

There are sandbag locations in Sacramento. You can find the nearest one to you by calling 311.

If you’re experiencing flooding

In the case that you are in the middle of a flood, here’s what to know, according to the city:

  • Do not walk or drive through floodwaters. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, floodwater can be dangerous as it is contaminated and can make you vulnerable to diseases and chemical hazards.
  • Six inches of moving water can knock you down and two feet of water can sweep your vehicle away.
  • If floodwater is around your car and the water is not moving, leave the car and get to higher ground.
  • Do not leave the car and enter moving water.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

The Sacramento Bee

