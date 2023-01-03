For some time, China has been one of the more aggressive countries on earth in terms of transitioning away from ICE-powered vehicles and toward all-electric ones. As such, Ford has also been aggressive as it tries to gain market share in that country, recently launching Electric Mach Technologies to develop and manufacture battery cells and batteries and slashing Ford Mustang Mach-E prices. Regardless, the automaker’s sales in China have declined in recent quarters, and as Ford Authority reported a little over a year ago, that country’s officials have been planning on ending alternative energy vehicles subsidies for some time. Now, that’s precisely what has happened, making Ford EVs – as well as electric vehicles in general – more expensive, according to Reuters.

