Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
'Stop the Steal' organizer claims to have dirt on Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters about her support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) following House Republican Conference leadership elections in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) "Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander threatened to expose some...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
msn.com
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
msn.com
Proud Boys tried to get a sedition case tossed because too many of their potential defense witnesses would plead the Fifth. A judge said no.
Jury selection in the DC seditious-conspiracy trial of five Proud Boys leaders wrapped Friday. Also Friday, the trial judge rejected the defendants' last-ditch efforts to get the case tossed. US District Judge Timothy J. Kelly said he found no government conduct that warranted dismissal. Slide 1 of 12: A primetime...
GV Wire
McCarthy Fails for 3rd Long Day in GOP House Speaker Stalemate
WASHINGTON — For a long and frustrating third day, divided Republicans left the speaker’s chair of the U.S. House sitting empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed again and again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber’s gavel.
GV Wire
Pressure Builds on McCarthy to Abandon Speaker Bid After Seventh Strikeout
WASHINGTON —The Speaker’s chair of the U.S. House sat empty for a third day Thursday, as Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed in yet another excruciating ballot to win enough votes from his party to seize the chamber’s gavel. One of McCarthy’s steadfast critics, Rep. Matt Gaetz of...
Kevin McCarthy loses chaotic 14th speaker vote as House begins new round
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., lost the speaker of the House vote for the 13th time Friday, even as some Republicans came around to support him.
McCarthy fails again as tensions boil over on House floor
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy failed to win the House speakership on a 14th ballot late Friday, falling one vote short as tensions boiled over in a chaotic scene on the House floor. As the clock neared midnight, the lawmakers plunged into a 15th round of...
