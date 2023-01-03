Read full article on original website
CFP matchups: Runnin’ Duggan; UGA’s TEs; Quentin vs. Kelee
TCU is looking to pull another upset. Georgia is trying to win a second straight national title. The third-ranked Horned Frogs and top-ranked Bulldogs face off in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Georgia is a 12 1/2-point favorite, according to FanDuel...
Harmon has 21, Utah Valley defeats UT Arlington 72-64
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Justin Harmon’s 21 points helped Utah Valley defeat UT Arlington 72-64 on Thursday night. Harmon had nine rebounds for the Wolverines (12-4). Trey Woodbury scored 14 points and Aziz Bandaogo finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. The Wolverines extended their winning streak to nine games.
