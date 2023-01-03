Read full article on original website
8 of the Best Hotels in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Emirates Palace, Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, and Nurai Island Resort are just some of the best hotels to book in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Why You Should Visit Al Ain, An Ancient Oasis in the UAE
A welcome change of pace from the other cities of the United Arab Emirates, Al Ain is a relaxed mix of history, heritage, and culture.
Passengers offered vouchers as compensation after a cruise turned into a 'trip from hell' when 'marine growth' was found on the vessel
Passengers were forced to stay on board the ship and miss several stops due to "marine growth" on the ship's hull.
Can Travel Curb Its Global Emissions and Create a Better Future?
Reflections and a new year's resolution following the annual global summit of the World Travel & Tourism Council.
China Drops COVID-19 Quarantine for International Travelers
Starting January 8, China’s mandatory quarantine requirement for international arrivals will come to an end.
To Travel Deeper, Go to a Destination More Than Once
Dr. Anu Taranath discusses how returning to Malleshwaram, India multiple times throughout her life lead to a deeper understanding of the destination—and herself.
Hong Kong to Scrap Almost All Its COVID Rules
Travelers will no longer need to have a pre-departure Covid test or a vaccine pass to enter Hong Kong.
How to Fly in a More Thoughtful, Eco-conscious Way
Traveling by plane releases a significant amount of carbon and frequent fliers generate the most greenhouse gasses. Is there a way to fly and still be green?
What to Do on a Long Layover in Doha, Qatar
If you're flying through Qatar, consider extending your layover for a couple of days, and using this itinerary to make a mini vacation out of it.
What it's Like to Visit the Charleston Tea Garden
On South Carolina's Wadmalaw Island, the Charleston Tea Garden is the largest tea garden in the U.S. Here's what it's like to visit.
The Best Mediterranean Cookbooks In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The Mediterranean isn't just one of the world's most glamorous vacation destinations; it's also home to the cuisine that U.S. News & World Report calls the healthiest diet in the world. Though it's often called the Mediterranean diet, this style of cooking is less of a traditional diet and is really a cultural heritage of cooking and eating that happens to bring along a plethora of health benefits. While this does mean doctors may recommend it for people with certain conditions, it wasn't created for health reasons.
Houston Chronicle
Chickpeas and spinach share the spotlight in this one-pot chana saag
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The traditional Mediterranean diet has become a default setting for healthful eating for good reason. It offers healthfulness and pleasure in spades, and it has been thoroughly researched - with many studies pointing to its benefits. But all the...
