In late 2019, the Ford Romeo Engine plant in Michigan was slated to be closed as part of a labor agreement with the United Auto Workers union, though the latter lobbied to keep the plant open for a bit longer. Regardless, the automaker also moved some of that facility’s employees to the Ford Van Dyke Transmission plant as it converted that facility to the Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center, which now produces electric motors and transaxles – a move that CEO Jim Farley recently stated will actually save jobs, not eliminate them. Now, however, the Ford Romeo Engine plant has closed for good, according to The Detroit News.

