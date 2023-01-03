ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MotorTrend Magazine

The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!

That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
CarBuzz.com

Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut

Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
fordauthority.com

Ford Romeo Engine Plant Has Closed For Good

In late 2019, the Ford Romeo Engine plant in Michigan was slated to be closed as part of a labor agreement with the United Auto Workers union, though the latter lobbied to keep the plant open for a bit longer. Regardless, the automaker also moved some of that facility’s employees to the Ford Van Dyke Transmission plant as it converted that facility to the Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center, which now produces electric motors and transaxles – a move that CEO Jim Farley recently stated will actually save jobs, not eliminate them. Now, however, the Ford Romeo Engine plant has closed for good, according to The Detroit News.
ROMEO, MI
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Ranger XL Pickups Get New Depopulated Key

While the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger has launched in certain global markets already, the U.S. will soldier on for one more model year before the redesigned pickup launches there. However, that doesn’t mean the 2023 Ford Ranger hasn’t received a few minor updates for the last model year of this current generation. That list has now grown to include a new depopulated key for the 2023 Ford Ranger XL, specifically, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
fordauthority.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Wheel Bearing Supplier Revealed

Like all new vehicles, the Ford F-150 Lightning utilizes components from a variety of suppliers, including The Blue Oval’s joint-venture partner SK On, which supplies its batteries, as well as Magna, which makes its battery enclosures. However, the source of many of the other components utilized in the construction of the Ford F-150 Lightning aren’t exactly common knowledge, which makes it notable that a company called Timken – which makes bearings and industrial motion products – has announced that its packaged wheel bearings are being used on the EV pickup.
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
tiremeetsroad.com

Country singer Chris Stapleton spotted taking delivery of his 2023 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 at the National Corvette Museum

Stapleton was spotted in person and on the museum’s live cam taking delivery of his C8 Z06. Eight-time Grammy and fourteen-time CMA award winning American Country singer Chris Stapleton treated himself to something fast for the holidays as Stapleton was spotted earlier this week (Dec 16, 2022) taking delivery of a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 in Caffeine Metallic at the Corvette National Museum in Bowling Green, KY.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
torquenews.com

The Harbor Freight Gift Every Car Owner Needs

Looking for a last-minute gift that is practical and easy to find? Here is arguably the best Harbor Freight gift anyone who owns a car can ask for this Christmas that is sure to be appreciated---even if the car owner is not mechanically inclined. A Service Center Complaint. In earlier...
game-news24.com

Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price

Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
MotorBiscuit

5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models

When shopping for your next car reliability matters. Here are the 5 most reliable used Mercedes-Benz models. The post 5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.

