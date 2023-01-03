Read full article on original website
Football: Reports – Williams to return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kroger Revolutionizes Meal Options With New Food Halls In Ohio!Ty D.Columbus, OH
Ronald Crittendon Clevinger
Ronald Crittendon Clevinger, 82 passed away peacefully January 4, 2023 in his home in Marion. He was born February 9, 1940 in Regina, Kentucky to the late Marvin and Edna (May) Clevinger. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Duran and Larry Clevinger, as well as two sisters, Emilee (Clevinger) Jones and Peggy Clevinger. He is survived by his sister Nella (Clevinger) Long.
Barbara Kirby
Barbara L. Kirby, age 84, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in the emergency room at Memorial Hospital. She was a longtime associate of the Union County Health Department where she served in various capacities, including bookkeeper and clerk of finances. Aside from being well known with her service in public health, she was an Avon sales representative for many years. She was consulting with Avon even throughout her retirement from the health department in 2010. Barb was very active with the local public employees retirement (PERI) Chapter 39. She enjoyed Indian Lake with her late husband, Gene, and family and loved gardening. She was born September 28, 1938 in Sunbury, Ohio to the late Leo and Edith Bigler Osborne. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Francis “Gene” Kirby on May 30, 2020; and her sister, Janice Garrabrant. She is survived by her daughter Niki (Dave Young) Wertz of Marysville; her granddaughter, Amanda (Shane) Dean; her great-grandchildren, Westin, Jolene, Jacob, Ethan, Anna and Bella; her brother, Robert (Diane) Osborne; a brother-in-law, Ivan Garrabrant; and nieces, nephews and other relatives. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2023 at Underwood Funeral Home where the family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
No Place Like Home
Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence. So said John Adams well over 200 years ago, a statement that rings true to this very day. Consider these facts:. – Children...
Carolyn J. Schreck
Carolyn J. Schreck, age 83, of South Webster, Ohio formerly of Plain City passed away Tuesday, morning December 13, 2022 at the Portsmouth Health and Rehab. She was born July 5, 1939 in Columbus, Ohio to James A. and Maud (Tuller) Hartsough. Carolyn had a total of 31 years as...
William Robert McCrackin
William Robert ‘Will’ McCrackin, age 43, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Tuesday, January 3, 3023 at his home. Will was born in San Diego, California to Robert Michael McCrackin and Sonia (Tangal). Will graduated from Mara Vista High School in San Diego and later moved to Marysville, Ohio. Will worked as an assembler for Honda and enjoyed computer gaming.
Paul Edward “Doc” Cramer
Paul Edward “Doc” Cramer, after a long truly blessed life, passed away at his Richwood home with his loving family on January 4, 2023 at the age of 96. Paul was born into a farm family on May 8, 1926, the son of the late Arby and Marguerite (Reynolds) Cramer.
UCSO Reports – January 4, 2023
Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to a residence in the 6000 block of Kile Road for an overdose. The victim was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and a report was taken, #23-0008. 7:04am Criminal Damage. A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the...
Commissioners Welcome Dave Lawrence To Board; Hearing For Morris-Beery Ditch Improvement Jan. 12
MARYSVILLE – Dave Lawrence got to sit in on his first Union County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday morning as a member of the Board after being elected to the position this past November. While the agenda was relativity light – Josh Combs was named as the County Apiary consultant – the Commission did sit through lengthy presentation from CEBCO Health and Wellness concerning the overall health of Union County employees and its cost to the county.
Sintz Named President of Plain City Village Council
In its annual organizational meeting for 2023, Jamey Sintz was elected by his fellow council members to be President of Council for the Plain City Village Council for 2023 year at its organizations work session Tuesday. Council President Sintz replaces Michael Terry, who held the seat in 2022 and retains his seat on the Council for this year.
Biggby Coffee Cook’s Point Coming In Spring
MARYSVILLE – If one if good, two must be better. This old axiom is taking on new meaning as the Cruise Family, owners of Biggby Coffee, 932 Coleman’s Crossing, recently announced they will soon be opening a second shop, Biggby Coffee Cook’s Point, on the north side of the city on State Route 31, next to the new Taco Bell. The Cruise Family has recently purchased a nearly 2-acre plot on N. Don Dr., exact address to be determined in the coming months.
Ill Mannered Brewing Co. To Open Second Location In Uptown Marysville
MARYSVILLE – Ill Mannered Brewing Company is growing again, this time with a Neighborhood Taproom & Barrel House in Uptown Marysville. The Brewery will be adding the historic space at 117 S. Main St. in Marysville, OH about 30 minutes from its Powell, OH location. Opening of the new taproom is currently planned for late 2023.
Property Value Appeal Deadline Is March 31
MARYSVILLE – State-wide, property owners have until March 31, 2023 to file an appeal contesting their real property value for tax year 2022. Note that there are several ways to file: property owners can mail their complaint form & evidence of value, as well as fax and email. But the appeal filing period ends on March 31st. At that time, completed complaint forms must be inside the Union County Auditor’s Office.
Public Hearings For Zoning Code Ordinances To Be Heard By Marysville City Council Monday
The Marysville City Council will have a lot to discuss at its regular meeting scheduled for Monday, January 9 at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers, 209 S. Main St. There is one resolution and three ordinances that will be before Council. The resolution, which is up for one reading only, will allow the city manager to apply for transportation alternative funds through the Ohio Dept. of Transportation (ODOT) for the State Route 31 widening project.
Panthers Roll Div. I Davidson; Now 12-1 On The Season
HILLIARD – Do you think the Fairbanks girls varsity basketball team, a Division III school with a relatively small enrollment located somewhere in the wilds of Union County would be intimidated and awed by playing a game against big, bad Division I Hilliard Davidson? On Davidson’s home floor no less?
Parris Pops For 22 As Wildcats Walk
RIDGEWAY – Max Parris poured in 22 points on 10 baskets and two free throws to help lift North Union to a 57-42 win over Ridgemont in boys non-league varsity basketball play Tuesday. Parris had six points at the half, then knocked down four jumpers in the third and...
The Next Viral Sensation? Plain City Cuts Cool Video
PLAIN CITY – Anyone who has spent time in the 21st Century knows that branding is a big deal. A really, really big deal. Getting your name, image, likeness, business, property or hometown on the map – or better yet on the internet – is high priority and Plain City, knowing this, has made a move to take its place in the sun.
