Barbara L. Kirby, age 84, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in the emergency room at Memorial Hospital. She was a longtime associate of the Union County Health Department where she served in various capacities, including bookkeeper and clerk of finances. Aside from being well known with her service in public health, she was an Avon sales representative for many years. She was consulting with Avon even throughout her retirement from the health department in 2010. Barb was very active with the local public employees retirement (PERI) Chapter 39. She enjoyed Indian Lake with her late husband, Gene, and family and loved gardening. She was born September 28, 1938 in Sunbury, Ohio to the late Leo and Edith Bigler Osborne. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Francis “Gene” Kirby on May 30, 2020; and her sister, Janice Garrabrant. She is survived by her daughter Niki (Dave Young) Wertz of Marysville; her granddaughter, Amanda (Shane) Dean; her great-grandchildren, Westin, Jolene, Jacob, Ethan, Anna and Bella; her brother, Robert (Diane) Osborne; a brother-in-law, Ivan Garrabrant; and nieces, nephews and other relatives. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2023 at Underwood Funeral Home where the family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO