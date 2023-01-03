Read full article on original website
Related
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150
The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
2 of the Most Unreliable Ford Trucks According to TopSpeed
Ford has a long history as a truck manufacturer. Find out which two Ford pickups are best avoided. The post 2 of the Most Unreliable Ford Trucks According to TopSpeed appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Detroit Area Ford Dealer Retains Top Selling Franchise Crown
Almost exactly one year ago, Ford Authority reported that Bill Brown Ford in Livonia, Michigan was named the number one Ford dealer in the world after a banner year in sales in 2021. It was a stunning development for the Detroit-area Ford dealer, as it overtook Brandon Ford in Tampa, Florida, which had won those honors in 2019 and 2020, as well as Galpin Ford of Los Angeles, California, which had earned that distinction for a whopping 29 consecutive years prior to 2019. Now, however, Bill Brown Ford has repeated its feat in a year ripe with challenges.
Video Shows Unreal Barn Find, Collection of Muscle Cars Worth Millions
Two guys stumble on secret warehouse full of rare muscle cars The post Video Shows Unreal Barn Find, Collection of Muscle Cars Worth Millions appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New American Pickup Trucks Coming in 2023: Worth the Wait
These new American pickup trucks coming in 2023 include the Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado, and GMC Canyon, plus the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the GMC Sierra EV. The post New American Pickup Trucks Coming in 2023: Worth the Wait appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
conceptcarz.com
Still On Top: Ford F-Series Retains Title Of Best-Selling Truck For 46th Consecutive Year; Overall Best-Seller For 41st
Ford F-Series will surpass 640,000 trucks in 2022, makingit America's best-selling truck for 46 consecutive years and America's best-selling vehicle for 41years after selling an average of at least one F-Series Truck every 49 seconds last year. From F-150 to F-550 chassis cab, entry level XL to well-equipped Limited, EcoBoost...
NASDAQ
Bear of the Day: Ford Motor Company (F)
Ford Motor Company (F) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. The stock is trading near 2022 lows after handful of earnings misses that has forced analysts to...
Tri-City Herald
Ford Earns Dubious Honor in 2022 Recall Review
Ford (F) - Get Free Report had some tough moments in 2022. So tough, in fact, that the company was named the most-recalled auto maker of the year, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The company, which opened its doors in 1903, issued a total of 67...
Top Speed
The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown
The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
Ford's All-Electric Mustang Will Begin Production In 2029
The new seventh-generation Ford Mustang, internally referred to as the S650, will remain in production until 2029 - the same year the completely redesigned and all-electric Mustang will begin rolling off the assembly line. The information comes from AutoForecast Solutions, which provides predictions based on a number of factors such as supply agreements, factory status, and more.
1 American Automaker Pioneered the Pickup Truck 10 Years Before Any of Its Competitors
You might be surprised by who has survived the longest in the pickup truck market. The post 1 American Automaker Pioneered the Pickup Truck 10 Years Before Any of Its Competitors appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful
Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Ford Sells An F-Series Truck For Every Minute Of 2022
Last year, the Ford F-Series celebrated a big anniversary. For the 40th year in a row, the Blue Oval's successful full-size pickup was the best-selling vehicle in the United States. To boot, Ford built its 40th million F Series in 2022. And after four decades, the spot at the top isn't being left to any other truck-makers in the fray. The F-Series has retained its title of best-selling vehicle in the U.S. for 2022, extending its streak to 41 years. And that's where it's likely to stay for the foreseeable future.
U.S. auto sales to fall in 2022, GM set to reclaim top spot from Toyota
Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. new vehicle sales are expected to decline for major automakers in 2022 due to inventory shortages, which weighed on Asian brands more than the Detroit giants such as General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N).
GM is the top car seller in America, retaking the title from Toyota
One year after losing the title it held for nearly a century as the top car seller in America, General Motors is back on top.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Among Top 10 Most Viewed CPO Vehicles Of 2022
A number of Blue Oval models made the cut as the most-viewed new vehicles of 2022 via CarGurus research, including the Ford Maverick – which topped this particular list – as well as the Ford Bronco, which came in fourth, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which ranked sixth. Now, we have yet another vehicle to highlight from a different list released via this same CarGurus report – the Ford F-150, which was among the top 10 most viewed certified pre-owned vehicles of 2022.
Toyota loses U.S. vehicle sales title to General Motors
The "happy dance" is over for Toyota. Driving the news: General Motors has reclaimed its title as the best-selling automaker in the U.S. after losing the crown to Toyota in 2021 for the first time since the 1930s. Details: GM reported Wednesday that it sold 2.274 million vehicles in the...
Comments / 0