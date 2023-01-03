Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Climb your way through 2023Michelle NorthropVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown churchEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Call For Portland Tax Abatement to Turn Abandoned Offices Into HousingTaxBuzzPortland, OR
25-year-old man mauls 78-year-old man by chewing part of his face off in GreshamRobbie NewportGresham, OR
kptv.com
On the Go with Ayo at the World Forestry Center
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Learning about the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest is as easy as a trip to Washington Park. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise is at the World Forestry Center with a look at their new exhibits. Admission to the World Forestry Center is free every Sunday...
Preservationists say windows at former Portland Korean Church are worth saving. Are they Povey Brothers glass?
The pending demolition of the former Portland Korean Church brought preservationists to downtown Portland to see Tuesday’s fire damage. Among their questions: Can any of the stained-glass windows still intact above the doors to the 118-year-old building be saved? And are the windows, which feature opalescent glass, products of the famed Povey Brothers Art Glass Studio, the Portland-based company known as “Tiffany of the Northwest”?
Portland’s NOLA Doughnuts goes out of business
The Portland donut shop NOLA Doughnuts — known for its square, croissant-style “La’ssant” donuts and classic beignets — suddenly and permanently shuttered all of its locations on Jan. 5.
kptv.com
Camas driftwood artist makes masterpieces out of nature
CAMAD Ore. (KPTV) - Scott Kluka, an artist from Camas, can look at a piece of driftwood and see a whole world. From mermaids to big foot, angels to horses, he turns nature into art. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise shows us how he creates these larger-than-life pieces. You can...
kptv.com
Demolition begins on fire ravaged Portland church
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The historic Korean Church in downtown Portland will soon be nothing more than a memory after it was set on fire on Tuesday. It was a slow and steady process for crews on Friday as they began to demolish the church. Dozens of people gathered to watch the building come down piece by piece.
kptv.com
‘We just really want him to come home’: Portland man with dementia missing for days
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Wallaces spent Thursday afternoon hanging up fliers of 60-year-old Randy Miller, who’s been missing since Jan. 3. “It’s really cold out and he’s not, he’s not dressed properly. He’s wearing crocs and wearing a very thin jacket,” his nephew, Joshua Wallace, said.
WWEEK
Downtown Is a Ghost Town. Create a Six-Block Carless Square in the Heart of Portland.
Problem: Downtown is a ghost town. Idea: Create a six-block Carless Square in the heart of Portland. Urban planners have long said foot traffic is the key ingredient of a healthy, thriving downtown core. Right now, that’s exactly what Portland is missing. Some downtown blocks, like those along Broadway,...
WWEEK
Portland Is Wasting Its Waterfront. Mimic Vancouver (Washington, Not B.C.!).
Problem: Portland is wasting its waterfront. Idea: Mimic Vancouver (Washington, not B.C.!) For years, Portlanders have sneered at their neighbor to the north, calling it Vantucky and smirking the way Manhattanites do when talking about New Jersey. Anyone persisting in that haughty attitude should pay a visit to the Vancouver...
WWEEK
The City Is Dismal After Hours. Open a Waffle House.
Problem: The city is dismal after hours. Idea: Open a Waffle House. Portland isn’t dead. It’s just dead after 10 pm. When the lights went out last March at The Roxy diner on Southwest Harvey Milk Street, it wasn’t just the end of 27 years of serving pancakes and camaraderie to the LGBTQ+ kids and scruffy misfits. It was the demise of the last 24-hour indoor restaurant in central Portland.
beavertonvalleytimes.com
Teeth whitening, more food carts, Hobby Lobby are headed to Beaverton
Businesses are ringing in the New Year in Beaverton by opening new locations and continuing construction work in the beginning days of 2023. Among the new businesses growing into the city are The Gleamery dental salon, a new location of Breakside Brewing, what will be the ninth Hobby Lobby location in Oregon, and a relocated vein care center.
kptv.com
New details emerge on downtown Portland historic church fire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There are new details emerging about the massive fire that burned the Old Portland Korean Church in downtown Portland. The blaze erupted just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and it took 80 firefighters to get the fire under control. Eyewitnesses who live and work nearby say the...
Eater
New Orleans-Inspired Pastry Shop NOLA Doughnuts Closes All of Its Portland-Area Locations
Portlanders have eaten their last la’ssants: NOLA Doughnuts, the New Orleans-themed shop specializing in beignets and croissant-doughnut hybrids, closed all of its locations in the greater Portland area January 5, the team announced on Instagram. The owners attributed the closure to the state of the economy and burden of the pandemic.
Man sues Southwest Airlines after flight to PDX was canceled
A man whose flight from New Orleans, La. to Portland, Ore. on Dec. 27 was canceled – amid Southwest Airlines’ systemwide meltdown – has filed a class action lawsuit against the company, claiming it violated its own policy to refund passengers.
Portland woman claims it's a 'piece of cake' to be homeless in city
Outreach worker Kevin Dahlgren showcased the homeless crisis in Portland, Oregon, by telling the story of Wendy, a homeless woman looking for work.
Eater
G-Love Owner Garrett Benedict’s Favorite Portland Restaurants and Food Carts
Welcome to Dining Confidential, a monthly column in which local chefs talk about their favorite places in Portland, highlighting their own restaurant’s ethos, sharing fun personal takes, and fostering a community spirit. Know of a chef you’d like to see featured? Let us know via our tip line.
I-84 will be closed this weekend at I-205
PORTLAND, Ore. — Both directions of Interstate 84 will be closed this weekend along a roughly 2-mile stretch where the freeway crosses Interstate 205 in east Portland, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure will give crews space to work on TriMet's Better...
Fire ravages Portland Korean Church in downtown
A 3-alarm fire raced through the Portland Korean Church in downtown Portland early Tuesday evening, closing streets in the area and blocking traffic.
kptv.com
Outages reported in Portland metro area due to high winds
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The gusty east wind blasted through the Portland metro area Thursday morning, causing multiple power outages. As of 5 a.m., Portland General Electric reported about 2,262 customers were without power, while 57 Pacific Power customers in the metro area were affected by outages. Clark County PUD was reporting 3,211 customers were without power.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 1/3/23
We kinda had a wet, drizzly day today with the weak system still draped across our area, then some rain moves in this evening, associated with a disturbance that moved up the old system. Not much changes tonight, same as above but in reverse. Rain, becoming light rain or drizzle...
