Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Report
One crash and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday in the local counties. At about 6:10 am in Sullivan County, a single-vehicle crash left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report 27-year-old Kassie R Buckwalter of Kirksville was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment following the crash that happened when she was westbound on Missouri 6 near Greencastle. Her vehicle slid off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. She was not wearing a safety belt.
Kirksville woman hurt in rollover crash outside Green Castle
GREEN CASTLE, Mo. — A Thursday morning rollover crash sent a northeast Missouri woman to the hospital. The wreck happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Highway 6, one mile west of Green Castle. State troopers report that a pickup truck driven by Kassie Buckwalter, 27, of Kirksville, began sliding,...
Two injured in crash on Highway 63 in La Plata
The teenage operator of a four-by-four machine was injured in a traffic accident Monday morning on Highway 63 in La Plata. The 13-year-old boy received what the highway patrol called serious injuries and was taken by an ambulance to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville. A trooper reported the...
Kansas City, Kansas Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Daviess County Wednesday
A Kansas City, Kansas man was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Daviess County Wednesday. At 2:56 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol Arrested 44-year-old Jourdan M. Penn who was wanted on a Miller County infraction warrant for failing to appear on an original charge of a non-moving traffic violation.
Carroll County Bridge Complete / Linn County Bridge Project Starts Soon
A Carroll County Bridge Project is complete, and a Linn County Bridge will close soon. The bridge rehabilitation project on US 24/65 in Carroll County, over Moss Creek Drainage Ditch, is now complete. Crews from Capital Paving and Construction, LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, completed the project which began Aug. 15, 2022.
Troopers Arrest Two On Warrants
Troopers report two arrests Wednesday afternoon in the area counties. In Linn County at about 1:30 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Tyler L Stanfield of Bevier on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance. He is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.
Milan man hits would-be intruder in head with wooden club, sending him to the hospital
MILAN, Mo. — A convicted northeast Missouri felon got more than he bargained for during an attempted home break-in. He ended up in the hospital after the homeowner defended himself with a club. The incident happened late last Thursday afternoon at a home in the 600 block of East...
3 arrested after attempted burglary in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Three people on Wednesday were arrested after the Hannibal Police Department, HPD, was called to investigate an attempted burglary. Around 1:42 a.m. police were called to the scene in the 2500 block of Hope Street, where a homeowner gave a description of the vehicle that fled the area of their home.
Chillicothe Police Report
The Chillicothe Police report for Monday included 67 calls for service. Some of the calls include:. 5:59 a.m., Officers responded to the 1700 block of Burnam Rd. for a deceased person. Upon investigation, the coroner suspected the death was from natural causes. 8:57 a.m., Officers responded to a fast food...
Three Bookings For Livingston County
Three bookings are area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Thursday. 37-year-old Chamen Richard Bell of Blue Springs was booked on a probation violation warrant from an original charge of harassment. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $15,000 cash only.
Saline County man pleads guilty in Benton County methamphetamine case
A Saline County man pleads guilty to his part in a case involving more than 100 grams of methamphetamine. Randall Wilson, of Marshall, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He’ll be sentenced March 8. Wilson and four others were arrested last January after...
Chariton County teen charged after allegedly bringing gun to Keytesville School
KEYTESVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A teenager was arrested and charged after the Chariton County Sheriff’s says he brought a handgun to a school. Christian Logue, 18, of Keytesville, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon. A sheriff’s deputy met with Logue in the principal’s office of Keytesville School on Thursday, Dec. 15. Logue allegedly told The post Chariton County teen charged after allegedly bringing gun to Keytesville School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Cause of deadly fire in Mexico days before Christmas remains under investigation
The cause of a deadly Audrain County fire two days before Christmas remains under investigation. The fire happened Friday, December 23 at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of W. Breckenridge Drive. One person died in the fire, 60-year-old Ruth Ann Stuart. Nine of the eleven units were destroyed along with the office. A total of 15 people were displaced.
Centralia man faces multiple gun charges after allegedly threatening to shoot man
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sent to the 7400 block of North Brown Station Road in Columbia on Saturday after a Centralia man allegedly pointed a gun at someone’s chest. Johnnie Creason Jr., 50, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed-criminal action. He is being held at The post Centralia man faces multiple gun charges after allegedly threatening to shoot man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Chillicothe Police Report For New Year’s Weekend
The Chillicothe Police Department report for Saturday and Sunday includes:. 8:03 am, Officers responded to the 400 block of Wise Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. One subject was arrested for domestic assault, cited and released….. 11:36 am, Officers were dispatched to Miller Street and Polk Street for...
Internet Claims the Best Bakery in Missouri is in Macon
If the internet is right, the best bakery in Missouri is located in a general store just off Highway 36 in Macon. Let's see if the talking heads on the net are right about this one. I'll confess that I tend to be skeptical when the internet decides something. Do...
Livingston County Fugitive Arrested In Indiana
Another member of the Livingston County “Most Wanted” list has been arrested, this time in the state of Indiana. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says 48-year-old Stacy Lynn Crist has been arrested in Grant County, Indiana on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Probation Violation on an original charge of class D felony Possession of Controlled Substance. Bond denied by the Court on the case.
Two Area Residents Plead Not Guilty to Felony Drug Charge in Livingston County
Two Northwest Missouri residents face a felony drug charge in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Dawn resident Payden Robert Brown and Madeline Grace Ellis both face a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list the charge...
Former Boone County business owner indicted for allegedly defrauding clients, pleads not guilty
A grand jury indictment alleging $1.5 million in fraud and embezzlement was unsealed Thursday against a Boone County business owner. The post Former Boone County business owner indicted for allegedly defrauding clients, pleads not guilty appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Unionville man charged with harassment and stalking as well as seven counts of violating a protection order
A Unionville man faces multiple charges in Putnam County after he allegedly violated the terms and conditions of an adult full order of protection. Online court information shows 47-year-old Jesse Shane Knowles has been charged with felonies of first-degree harassment and first-degree stalking involving a first offense. He also has been charged with seven misdemeanor counts of violation of a protection order for an adult.
