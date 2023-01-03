Read full article on original website
No Place Like Home
Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence. So said John Adams well over 200 years ago, a statement that rings true to this very day. Consider these facts:. – Children...
Commissioners Welcome Dave Lawrence To Board; Hearing For Morris-Beery Ditch Improvement Jan. 12
MARYSVILLE – Dave Lawrence got to sit in on his first Union County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday morning as a member of the Board after being elected to the position this past November. While the agenda was relativity light – Josh Combs was named as the County Apiary consultant – the Commission did sit through lengthy presentation from CEBCO Health and Wellness concerning the overall health of Union County employees and its cost to the county.
Many will never forget events of March 11
She went to work like she did nearly every day, and it started out somewhat normal. She worked for a company called Open Arms that serves adults with special needs in the Mansfield area. It wasn’t a normal day for her, or her clients, as they planned to go to Columbus to visit the Marvel exhibit at COSI. It was a day that her clients had been looking forward to for a long time. As you can imagine, the group set out in a large company van on I-71 south to make their way to Columbus. But their day became terrifying and a day that she and her clients will never forget. Her name is Michelle, and she and her clients were shot at multiple times by the I-71 shooter, Jonathon Myers, on March 11, 2022. Luckily, Michelle and her clients were blanketed in protection and no one was physically harmed despite a bullet hitting the van inches below where passengers were sitting.
As Honda celebrates 40 years building cars here, another major Ohio project looms
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Marysville officials encourage their counterparts in Licking County to lean into the arrival of Intel and take the opportunity to “create the community you want to be.” That comes as Honda celebrated the latest model of the Marysville-built Accord and marked 40 years of carmaking in Union County.
Sintz Named President of Plain City Village Council
In its annual organizational meeting for 2023, Jamey Sintz was elected by his fellow council members to be President of Council for the Plain City Village Council for 2023 year at its organizations work session Tuesday. Council President Sintz replaces Michael Terry, who held the seat in 2022 and retains his seat on the Council for this year.
Barbara Kirby
Barbara L. Kirby, age 84, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in the emergency room at Memorial Hospital. She was a longtime associate of the Union County Health Department where she served in various capacities, including bookkeeper and clerk of finances. Aside from being well known with her service in public health, she was an Avon sales representative for many years. She was consulting with Avon even throughout her retirement from the health department in 2010. Barb was very active with the local public employees retirement (PERI) Chapter 39. She enjoyed Indian Lake with her late husband, Gene, and family and loved gardening. She was born September 28, 1938 in Sunbury, Ohio to the late Leo and Edith Bigler Osborne. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Francis “Gene” Kirby on May 30, 2020; and her sister, Janice Garrabrant. She is survived by her daughter Niki (Dave Young) Wertz of Marysville; her granddaughter, Amanda (Shane) Dean; her great-grandchildren, Westin, Jolene, Jacob, Ethan, Anna and Bella; her brother, Robert (Diane) Osborne; a brother-in-law, Ivan Garrabrant; and nieces, nephews and other relatives. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2023 at Underwood Funeral Home where the family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Ronald Crittendon Clevinger
Ronald Crittendon Clevinger, 82 passed away peacefully January 4, 2023 in his home in Marion. He was born February 9, 1940 in Regina, Kentucky to the late Marvin and Edna (May) Clevinger. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Duran and Larry Clevinger, as well as two sisters, Emilee (Clevinger) Jones and Peggy Clevinger. He is survived by his sister Nella (Clevinger) Long.
UCSO Reports – January 4, 2023
Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to a residence in the 6000 block of Kile Road for an overdose. The victim was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and a report was taken, #23-0008. 7:04am Criminal Damage. A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the...
William Robert McCrackin
William Robert ‘Will’ McCrackin, age 43, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Tuesday, January 3, 3023 at his home. Will was born in San Diego, California to Robert Michael McCrackin and Sonia (Tangal). Will graduated from Mara Vista High School in San Diego and later moved to Marysville, Ohio. Will worked as an assembler for Honda and enjoyed computer gaming.
Timothy D. Case
Timothy D. Case, 65, of Marysville, formerly of West Palm Beach Florida, passed away unexpectedly at his home, January 3rd, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Ingram Funeral Home.
Longtime hairstylist celebrates retirement
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — December 31 marked the last day of business for one of the community’s staples, Cindy’s Hair Creations, owned by Cindy Lemaster. For 56 years, Lemaster has worked a fulfilling and memorable career in the cosmetology industry. She started her journey in 1966, earning...
Highway project completed, but still restaurant owner over a barrel with ODOT
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — The owner of a Delaware County restaurant feels over a barrel with ODOT and fears he may have to close his doors after he claims a nearby highway project drove customers away. Patrick Allen, the owner of the Clydesdale Stonehaus, said projects on US 42...
Carolyn J. Schreck
Carolyn J. Schreck, age 83, of South Webster, Ohio formerly of Plain City passed away Tuesday, morning December 13, 2022 at the Portsmouth Health and Rehab. She was born July 5, 1939 in Columbus, Ohio to James A. and Maud (Tuller) Hartsough. Carolyn had a total of 31 years as...
New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
‘A difficult decision’: Landes Meat Market announces store closure
"It will be a sad day to close the store. It is bittersweet because change is hard, but it's ultimately the right thing and will allow us to focus on a growing part of our business."
Dublin considers $9.2 million property purchase to construct bridge over I-270
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The city of Dublin is looking to acquire a property for a proposed bridge crossing project over Interstate 270. An ordinance on Monday’s Dublin City Council agenda would authorize appropriation of $9.2 million for the site at 4130 Tuller Road. The city’s bridge alternatives and location study identified the property as a “key parcel” for a new crossing. The initiative aims to connect the Bright Road neighborhood and the Bridge Street District.
More than $9 billion in infrastructure funds coming to Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio could see $9.9 billion dollars in federal infrastructure funding to help repair and replace roads, bridges and more under President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. In Ohio, there are 1,377 bridges and over 4,925 miles of highway that are in...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Christopher Dunahugh and Charlotte Applefeller, both of Elida; Caleb Lammers and Brianna Alva, both of Lima; Jonathan Garcia of Beaverdam and Julia Januszewska of Bowling Green; Bryan Cox and Alexis Bevins, both of Lima; Dakota Toland and Cheyann Schadewald, both of Lima; Andrew Chamberlain and Mary Tschuder, both of Elida; Greggory Henry and Nichole Bachar, both of Lima; Daniel Boutwell and Jodi Elverd, both of Lima; Skyler Stemen and Dakota Bailey, both of Lima; Matthew Crawford and Kaitlyn Smith, both of Lima; Jacob Youngpeter and Emilie Buettner, both of Spencerville; and Jesse Hardy and Brenda Brown, both of Lima.
Body found at Ohio recycling facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations have been […]
