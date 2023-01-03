Read full article on original website
A secret speakeasy is hidden under this pretty good ramen shop in Murray Hill
Curious wanderers may not-so-easily stumble upon the latest speakeasy concept to populate the Murray Hill neighborhood at 156-30 Northern Boulevard: Below Shaku, a covert, 25-seat bar inspired by Shanghai's Golden Age of the 1930s. Decor-wise, the space feels clandestine yet luxurious, with dim lighting, red accents all around and unpolished...
A new steak speakeasy just opened in the West Village
Back in 2019, Steven Kay, the owner of Mel's Burger Bar started thinking about converting an underutilized space inside the Upper East Side location of his burger chain into a speakeasy. At the same time, Kay began experimenting with sous vide cooking, the French culinary process that involves vacuum-sealing foods in bags that are then cooked inside water baths at very precise temperatures.
This new bar in Union Square serves clarified cocktails only
Jelas is a new stand-up bar that fits about 12 people at once whose claim to fame will (hopefully!) be its dedication and expertise in clarified cocktails. The word "jelas" actually translates to "clear" in the Malay language and the name refers to the rotating selection of clarified milk punch cocktails available at the Union Square bar at 17 East 13th Street between University Place and Fifth Avenue.
Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York
Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the Country
When it comes to abandoned towns, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these ghost towns are captivating and the one we'll be discussing in this article is no exception. Keep reading to learn more.
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in New Jersey next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Habit Burger will be opening its newest New Jersey location in East Brunswick, according to local sources.
This 8-Acre Private Island on the Mexican Riviera Can Be Yours for $4 Million
Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s most premier beach destinations, brimming with luxury resorts, incredible surfing and diverse natural landscapes. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the forested Sierra Madre mountains, the Mexican state Nayarit spans roughly 200 miles and encompasses the lively tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta, the surfing village Sayulita, charming old-world towns and archaeological sites, among others. For those seeking an incredibly private escape with close proximity to international airports, Isla Tortuga can be yours for $3.9 million. This eight-acre private island is located along the coast in the center of Riviera Nayarit and has over a thousand...
This $11 Million Hawaii Mansion Comes With Stunning Pacific Views—and a Classic Car
Postmates cofounder Bastian Lehmann has put his sunny Hawaii mansion on the market, and he’s sure doing everything he can to help it sell—including throwing his own car into the mix. Lehmann’s 5,032-square-foot estate is located on the west coast of the Big Island, nestled within the Hualalai Resort residential community. The German-born entrepreneur has listed his home for $11.25 million with Rob Kildow of Hualalai Realty, after he scooped up the residence for $7.3 million in February 2021, reported The Wall Street Journal. He told the publication he dropped upwards of $500,000 on renovations and furnishings, all of which are...
Take a tour of my balcony cabin on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady. It came with a hammock where I took naps next to the ocean.
Insider's writer sailed on Virgin Voyages' adults-only Scarlet Lady cruise ship in a balcony cabin and thinks it's the best value for one to two guests.
Exclusive: This $45 Million Historic Villa in Italy Comes With Its Own Vineyard—and Restaurant
Want to make your Eurotrip more of a permanent staycation? Now, you can live la dolce vita from the comfort of your own idyllic Italian villa. When you’re ready to ditch your old digs—or just want to double down on a new one—a historic estate only 20 miles outside of Rome is awaiting its next owner. Perched on top of what used to be an ancient Etruscan village, this awe-inspiring villa spans 40 acres and offers picturesque views of the Mediterranean Sea. It includes an 11,100-square-foot main residence, two guest homes, plus a Sangiovese vineyard and a ton of other dreamy amenities. Although, nothing beats being...
Forest bathe inside this massive new plant store in Brooklyn
Turns out, you don't need to head upstate to escape the city for a day. Instead, this massive new plant store in Brooklyn offers a meditative space to immerse yourself among the greenery. Horti PLAY opened last week at 432 Rodney Street bringing 5,000 square-feet of green goodness to Williamsburg,...
New Yorkers react to the imminent closing of Dallas BBQ in the East Village
It is a New York right of passage to to do something deeply embarrassing and forever memorable while out drinking at Dallas BBQ on the corner of Second Avenue and St. Mark's Place in the East Village. Alas, city dwellers will soon have to settle on a new sort of...
Fifth Avenue is set to become a pedestrian-centered boulevard
Just a month after news of Fifth Avenue closing to car traffic for a few weeks in December caused an excited ruckus among New Yorkers, Mayor Eric Adams announced an entirely updated vision for the popular area that focuses on transforming it into a pedestrian-centered boulevard. Based on the success...
A trippy yurt garden just opened at The Standard East Village
Giant mushroom decorations, psychedelic Christmas trees and twinkling lights have taken over the yurt pop-up at The Standard hotel in the East Village this season. You can now venture inside the colorful winter garden with a reservation to enjoy a meal in a yurt with your crew. The Standard hopes...
Gordon Ramsay just opened a fish and chips restaurant in Times Square
New Yorkers, get ready for some quintessential British fare to invade our culinary circles as Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips has officially opened smack-dab in the middle of Times Square at 1500 Broadway by 7th Avenue. The latest outpost by the British celebrity and chef marks the restaurant’s fourth location...
Marcus Samuelsson talks new Chelsea restaurant Hav & Mar
Marcus Samuelsson clearly knows how to open a good restaurant. The owner of the iconic Red Rooster in Harlem and Marcus inside the Four Seasons Hotel Montreal, among plenty of other eateries across the nation, has just debuted a brand-spanking-new outpost in Chelsea, a neighborhood that, at first impact, seems sort of at odds with his other projects.
A Central Park entrance is named to honor the exonerated Central Park Five
For the first time since 1862, Central Park is naming one of its entrances. The entrance at Central Park North at 110th Street, between Malcolm X Boulevard and Fifth Avenue, will now be known as “The Gate of the Exonerated”—after the exonerated “Central Park Five” who were wrongfully convicted of beating and raping a female jogger in the park more than 30 years ago—and will have an accompanying inscription in stone on the perimeter wall.
A first look inside New York’s first-ever legal cannabis dispensary
History was made in NYC on Thursday morning: New York’s very first legal cannabis dispensary opened and made its first sale. The purchase at Housing Works Cannabis Co made by Councilwoman Carlina Rivera is the very beginning of a budding industry and a milestone in the decades-long fight to legalize marijuana.
Peek inside this teeny-tiny 58-inch art store in Harlem
Many New Yorkers are used to making the most of small spaces with creative design solutions, but this new 58-inch art shop in Harlem takes petite perfection to the next level. Nestled between two apartment buildings, MoonLab 42 measures in at just under 5 feet wide, but the store manages to house zines, books, records, incense, prints, candles, decorative objects, ceramics, jewelry, accessories, clothing and more. “It feels like a Mary Poppins bag,” Ruso Margishvili, the concept store’s co-owner tells us.
A pop-up diner managed by "Karens" is opening in NYC this March
We personally find the Karen phenomenon to have run its course but, alas, there seems to still be some fodder behind the trend. Starting March 1, 2023, a new roving pop-up dubbed Karen's Diner is opening in the West Village. Already operating across 14 different cities in the United States,...
