Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Another Traffic Alert in Winnebago County
Beginning Monday January 9th, the Water Division will be repairing. the water service in the 300 block of Blackhawk Rd. Blackhawk Rd will be closed. between South Main St and Clifton Ave to all traffic with limited local access only. Proper traffic controls will be in place and citizens are...
rockfordscanner.com
Accidents Galore: Bad Accident in Loves Park, Wires Down…
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting another automobile accident. It happened this morning. In the neighborhood of the Clayton House on N 2nd st. Initial reports are saying...
rockfordscanner.com
Serious Accident Near Roscoe, Avoid The Area
As much as we hate asking for donations. Sadly, it does cost money to run RS. Dedicated server, Domain, Maintenance, Time, etc…. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 8:40 am. In the neighborhood of Roscoe rd and Old River. Initial reports are saying that there is an...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Another Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an accident. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has hit a pedestrian. Unknown if the vehicle stayed on scene. Avoid the area.
8 Large Trailers Were Stolen From One Illinois Business Overnight
For the second time in a month, large equipment has been stolen off the lot of a Rockford area business, and now I'm wondering, does Rockford have a large equipment crime ring in the works?. Another Rockford Area Business Loses Thousands of Dollars to Thieves. Before I tell you about...
MyStateline.com
Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday morning shooting
Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early Friday morning. Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday …. Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Possible Manhunt On The East Side
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a possible manhunt in the area of 11th st and 21st. Reports of a large police perimeter in the area. A police...
Flatbed trailers, truck stolen from Pecatonica business
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for the suspects who robbed a tractor equipment company in Pecatonica Tuesday night, stealing several large trailers and a truck. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the theft happened overnight Tuesday at NITE Equipment, at 2388 N Conger Road. The company said six flatbed trailers were stolen, […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Bad Accident on the East side, Avoid the area.
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a bad accident. It happened around 5:30 pm near the 5700 block of Forest Hills. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has...
rockfordscanner.com
RPD Release: Teen Shot in Rockford
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 200 block of Cameron Avenue for a report of. shots fired. Upon arrival, officers were advised that as...
Vehicle Crashes After Police Chase in Illinois, Hits Woman Pumping Her Gas
A woman was sent to the hospital over New Years' Eve weekend after a vehicle that was fleeing from Rockford Police crashed into the gas pump where she was fueling up. According to a press release from the Rockford PD, the pursuit began after officers attempted a traffic stop last Friday (12/30) at N. Rockton and Auburn Street when the suspect(s) "fled at a high rate of speed."
WIFR
Fatal crashes in ogle county cause concern
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of fatal crashes have occurred on Illinois Route 2 and Route 64 and Mulford. Now, residents hope the county will implement changes. “Rumble strips, we definitely need the flashing lights on our stop signs like it’s completely dark. I came home from Wisconsin last night and I can barely see the roads. I live on Mulford road, so it’s just really dark,” said Amanda Minnegan.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Police Department’s Holiday Enforcement Numbers
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Rockford Police Department partnered with the Illinois Department of. Transportation and law enforcement across the state for the holiday. “Drive Sober or Get Pulled. Over”...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Reports Of Possible Gunfire Inside A Local Highrise
Reports Of Possible Shots Fired At A Local Highrise. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a major scene this morning in Rockford. Initial reports are saying that numerous...
nbc15.com
Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
Rockford man charged with strangling a child in public
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ronald Baldwin, 61, who is accused of strangling and battering a child in public. According to police, a report of child abuse was filed on Friday, October 21st, 2022. Investigators learned that the abuse reportedly happened in the 200 block of South Central Avenue, near Ellis Elementary […]
10 Richest Cities in Illinois Includes One an Hour From Rockford
Here's a list of the Top 10 Richest Cities in Illinois. One of them isn't that far from Rockford...Maybe they can share the wealth!. So what makes a city in Illinois, "rich" anyway? I've been through many cities and towns in this state, where I drove through a downtown or found myself on a stretch of road that you think, "this is the good side of town."
MyStateline.com
Roscoe business, where Ashley Hardin's body was found, builds a memorial in her honor
Ashley Hardin was murdered last July, and her body was found behind EcoLab in Roscoe. Now, the business is working to honor her memory. Roscoe business, where Ashley Hardin’s body was found, …. Ashley Hardin was murdered last July, and her body was found behind EcoLab in Roscoe. Now,...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Armed Robbery On The East Side
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an armed robbery. In the 2700 block of 11th st. Most of the reports are saying that the robbery,. allegedly happened to...
2 injured in Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a fire at a home in Janesville Thursday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 5:50 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of North Oakhill Avenue. In a news release, the Janesville Fire Department said firefighters got to the scene to find smoke visible...
Comments / 0