Marcene Diane Munson passed away on December, 9, 2022, after a long illness. She was born at home on October 20, 1941, to Alton and Helen Hildestad Peterson. Marcene attended Lanesboro High School and graduated in 1959. She began employment in Minneapolis, Minn., after graduation and moved to Colorado in 1962. On September 21, 1963, she married David Munson. They moved to Concord, Calif., where she volunteered at her local church. She began work at Chevron Corporation in 1983 and retired in 1999. Her position prior to retiring was as the corporate reserve analyst who reported to the CEO. Marcene loved to cook, read and work in her flower gardens. She and David traveled extensively to New York, Florida, Japan, Mexico, Europe, Alaska, the Caribbean Islands and Hawaii.

LANESBORO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO