ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Flights drop as low as $39 in Breeze Airways ticket sale

By Jess Grotjahn
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1za8Jc_0k2AaSlo00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – For a limited time, Breeze Airways customers can fly out of Huntsville International Airport for very low prices during their Bucket List sale.

Travelers can fly to two different destinations, Las Vegas, Nev. and Tampa Bay, Fla. with tickets starting as low as $39 one way, on dates ranging from January 11 through February 14.

Damar Hamlin’s family breaks silence after his on-field collapse

Breeze flights are on sale through January 5 at www.flybreeze.com and through the Breeze app.

“With so many amazing destinations in Breeze’s network, what better way to start the new year than with a fun, affordable trip with added flexibility and ease,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President in a statement. “Our Guests in Huntsville have some great destinations at their fingertips, like Las Vegas and Tampa, and we hope they are able to check some places off their bucket lists in 2023.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Huntsville taco truck to relocate inside local brewery

On the way to an October catering gig, the driveshaft on LeAndra and Thomas Poux’s food-truck fell out. At the time, they were on Huntsville thoroughfare Memorial Parkway during rush-hour which made things even worse. Luckily, the Pouxs, a married couple, were OK. Their Tex-Mex-themed food truck, called Fire & Spice, wasn’t further damaged either.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Catching cabin fever? Here are 100 things to do around north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After the holidays are over, the cold dark month of January always seems to drag on. If you’re catching cabin fever or looking for something to do during the colder months, Connie Pearson has a lifetime of experiences around Alabama. She’s sharing all of her favorites in her book, “100 Things to do in Huntsville and North Alabama Before You Die.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Warmest Start To January On Record

The first few days of 2023 have been on the mild side for the Tennessee Valley. This has led to some of the warmest air on record here in Huntsville. When reviewing the data for the average temperature, combing the highs and lows, between the first and third we observed 64.2 degrees. Normally the temperature […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Alabama”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By When You’re Alone Or At Night

Haunted roads can be found all across the United States, and Alabama is no exception. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. Old Cahawba Road: This road, located in the town of Orrville, is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was killed in a car accident. Some say that she can be seen walking along the road at night, looking for help. Others claim to have seen her ghostly figure standing by the side of the road, beckoning to passing cars.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Guntersville keeps growing...what's coming next?

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — While we're ringing in the new year there's a lot of new additions coming to North Alabama...including to Guntersville. Lake Guntersville is one of the main attractions that brings tourists to the city of Guntersville. And last year's opening of the multi-million dollar development, City Harbor,...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

MINISTER LEO ROBINSON, OWNER OF IVEY’S BARBER SHOP, LLC, CELEBRATES HIS 25TH ANNIVERSARY IN BUSINESS

Special to Speakin’ Out News with courtesy photos. (HUNTSVILLE, AL) – – Ivey’s Barber Shop, LLC, a locally owned and oper- ated business, recently celebrated 25 years of continuous business/ service to the Huntsville/ Madison County commu- nity. The owner, Minister Leo Robinson, marked this momentous occasion with a Customer Appreciation/Business Anniversary Luncheon on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Mrs. Brenda Martin, City of Huntsville, presented a proclamation from Mayor Tommy Battle, proclaiming November 22, 2022, Ivey’s Barber Shop, LLC/Minister Leo Robinson Day.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy