WKTV
New York State Police seize nearly 30 firearms during investigation in Madison County
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – A Madison County man is facing charges after New York State Police found nearly 30 guns at his home during a drug investigation. State police were investigating a narcotics complaint at a home on South Road in the town of Fenner where they seized 12 handguns, six assault rifles, two assault pistols, four shotguns, five rifles 18 high-capacity magazines and other compliant magazines.
WKTV
Utica man sentenced for aggravated vehicular manslaughter in fatal 2021 crash on Memorial Parkway
UTICA, N.Y. – A 22-year-old from Utica has been sentenced for aggravated vehicular manslaughter in connection to a crash that left one person dead in the fall of 2021. Giovanni Williams pleaded guilty on Dec. 23 and was sentenced Friday to 5 1/3 to 16 years in prison. Utica...
Crime Stoppers Asking for Help Locating Wanted Person of Week
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Oneida County Sheriff's Department are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is looking for 41-year-old Jay M. Mather of Rome on a drug court bench warrant stemming from a charge of assault in the city of Rome, according to Investigator Said Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department.
Mohawk Stabbing Victim Critical, Woman Charged with Attempted Murder
A 26-year-old Mohawk woman is listed in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday. New York State Police are still investigating but say troopers responded to a residence at 30 Main Street just after 2:30 p.m. where they found Tkeyah LaPlante who had been stabbed in the chest. LaPlante was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica where she remains hospitalized.
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police: Lee Center resident charged in alleged Rome domestic dispute
ROME- A resident from Oneida County is faced with a list of accusations that stem from complaints of a domestic dispute this week, authorities say. Jamie L. McCoppin, 51, of Lee Center, NY was arrested Thursday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Lee). McCoppin is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief in the fourth-degree (preventing emergency call); criminal tampering in the third-degree and petit larceny.
WKTV
Florida man facing gun, drug charges following traffic stop in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – Two people are facing charges following a traffic stop in Rome on Jan. 5. The car was stopped on the 400 block of North George Street around 1 p.m. Police say the driver, 42-year-old Jessica Reed, of Rome, was driving with a suspended license. Officers also...
cnyhomepage.com
Fatal Erie Street crash in Utica kills 88yr-old pedestrian
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported a fatal accident on January 4th has claimed the life of an 88-year-old pedestrian. Around 5:20 am on Wednesday, members of the Utica Police and Fire Departments arrived at the 1100 block of Erie Street after receiving reports of a man, who was identified as 88-year-old Francis Piejko of Utica, lying on the side of the road.
cnycentral.com
Solvay man arrested twice in five days in two counties, facing drug charges
New York — After two drug arrests in five days, we’re getting new insight into what Fulton Police pulled off the street and potentially, out of the hands of addicts. We're getting a first look at what police say they found in a car James Dougherty of Solvay was driving Friday morning. They shared some photos with us that are part of their investigation.
WKTV
Suspect in custody following Mohawk stabbing on East Main Street
MOHAWK, N.Y. – A female suspect is in custody following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, which has been turned over to New York State Police. The suspect, 21-year-old Taylor Goodhines, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal...
Utica Police charge man with criminal weapons possession
This story has been updated to correct the nature of the charges. We regret the error. UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a Utica man has been charged with Criminal Weapons possession after driving erratically in the area of Seymour Ave on January 2nd. According to police, while in the area of […]
cnycentral.com
Off-duty Syracuse Police Officer fires gun in apartment complex, now on paid leave
CLAY, N.Y. — A Syracuse Police Officer is now on paid administrative leave after firing his gun in his apartment complex in the Town of Clay, according to a police spokesperson. Lt. Matthew Malinowski confirmed that Officer Ahmad Bradley, after graduating from the Syracuse Police Academy in December of...
WKTV
Verona man arrested with multiple charges following domestic incident
VERONA, N.Y. -- Jason S. Tuttle, 38, of Verona was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic incident, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. Maciol says the arrest was made on Jan. 4, but no details were released about the incident. Tuttle was charged with burglary, criminal possession of a...
CNY Man Charged with Tying-Up, Raping Acquaintance
A Central New York man is accused of tying-up, duct taping and sexually assaulting a woman whom police she he knew. State Troopers have arrested Todd Estes of Blossvale, charging him with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment. According to a release announcing Estes' arrest, a woman who considered herself an acquaintance says the he wrapped duct tape around her head, zip tied her hands, and tied her in rope before rapping her.
wxhc.com
Sheriff Make Arrest After Thief Runs Out of Gas
Last Wednesday, December 28th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Starr Rd. in the Town of Cortlandville to investigate a suspicious activity complaint. Officer’s arrived to the area to find a suspicious vehicle in a driveway of a residence on the road. Through a continued investigation, officer’s learned the vehicle was stolen from Pennsylvania and had run out of gas with the occupants of the stolen vehicle fleeing the area, abandoning the vehicle in the driveway.
48k worth of illegal drugs found in Auburn home
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a month-long investigation, the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force (FLDTF) gained a search warrant for a suspected house in Auburn on January 3, where they found a large amount of heroin and fentanyl. The residence belongs to suspects Ralph Principio and Anna Colonnese, pictured below. According to Finger lakes Drug […]
Arson, assault, auto stripping: 196 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Dec. 6 and Jan. 2, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks.
Otsego Co. woman arrested for abusing two children
On January 3rd, an Otsego County woman was arrested for physically abusing two children.
WKTV
Rome man charged after allegedly harassing people at the Social Services Office
ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, 45-year-old Evan Charles of Rome was arrested at the Oneida County Social Services Office in Rome on Wednesday. Charles made multiple visits to the Social Services office without a legitimate reason and was harassing the people around him. A special...
WKTV
Utica man accused of threatening his children, their mother with gun during argument
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened his children and their mother with a handgun on Jan. 3. The incident happened at a home on Mohawk Street just before 10 a.m. According to Utica police, the woman said she and her children’s father,...
WKTV
UPD Capt. Coromato announces retirement after more than 20 years of service
UTICA, N.Y. – A Longtime member of the Utica Police Department, Capt. Bryan Coromato, officially retired on Friday after more than 20 years of service. During his tenure at UPD, Coromato worked in the Community Policing Unit, Criminal Investigations Division and was the public information officer for the department. He also helped implement the Major Crimes Unit, which has increased the homicide solve rate in Utica from 40% to 90%.
