3 possible destinations for former New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman

The 2022 season marked a dramatic fall from grace for former New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. His season had been marked by injuries and command issues. Chapman had spent considerable time on the Injured List, losing his spot as the Yankees closer in the process. Then, when he had come back and could not be guaranteed a spot on the postseason roster, he literally took his ball and went home. His time with the Yankees ended with a whimper and a tantrum.
New York Mets may have different Carlos Correa deal than expected

The New York Mets and Carlos Correa are still expected to make their agreement official at some point in time. It just may be a different deal than anyone was expecting. According to Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic, the Mets and Correa are likely to agree on a drastically different deal. Rosenthal stated that it is not going to be that 12 year, $315 million contract that had been agreed upon before the holidays, although he did not say how much that deal will change.
Here we go again with New York Mets, Carlos Correa

Stop us if you heard this one before. Carlos Correa is about to sign a long term deal for over $300 million. Then there are questions about his medicals, putting that deal on hold. Another team swoops in and comes to an agreement with Correa, at least in theory. The New York Mets could find themselves on both sides of that saga.
