The New York Mets and Carlos Correa are still expected to make their agreement official at some point in time. It just may be a different deal than anyone was expecting. According to Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic, the Mets and Correa are likely to agree on a drastically different deal. Rosenthal stated that it is not going to be that 12 year, $315 million contract that had been agreed upon before the holidays, although he did not say how much that deal will change.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO