Terminator Star Earl Boen Lent His Voice To Some Of The Most Iconic '90s Cartoons
One of the most memorable things about the "Terminator" franchise is its many great antagonists. Perhaps no other film in the series has as many great villains as "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," though. From Robert Patrick's sinister and indestructible T-1000 to Ken Gibbell's abusive orderly, Douglas, there was no shortage of characters to root against in James Cameron's sequel.
James Gunn Casually Revealed That He Has A Yet-To-Be-Announced DC Series In The Works
James Gunn just might be the busiest man working in Hollywood at the moment. In October 2022, it was announced James Gunn, along with Peter Safran, would take over as the heads of DC Studios. That effectively puts them in charge of the DC Cinematic Universe as well as accompanying television series. Since that time, Gunn and Safran have remained tight-lipped about what the future of DC holds as they finalize plans on how to proceed.
Terminator Franchise Regular And Prolific Voice Actor Earl Boen Dead At 81
Prolific voice and character actor Earl Boen –- best known for his appearances in the "Terminator" films –- died on January 5 in Hawaii. He was 81 years old. According to his family, Boen had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2022 (via Variety). Born in...
Star Trek's Khan Is Returning To The Franchise In A New Story Set Before Star Trek II
Despite the sheer number of villains who have appeared throughout the many installations of the "Star Trek" franchise, there's no doubt that the greatest antagonist the series has ever seen is Khan Noonien Singh (Ricardo Montalbán) — the malevolent superhuman who made his debut in the classic "Star Trek" episode "Space Seed." After suffering defeat at the hands of Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and the crew of the Starship Enterprise, Khan would later return to enact his vengeance in the film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," which would infamously lead to the death of series staple Spock (Leonard Nimoy).
Austin Butler Opens Up About The Moment He Connected To Elvis Presley While Auditioning For Elvis
Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis," a biopic of the King of Rock and Roll that stars Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Elvis' former manager, Colonel Tom Parker, hit theaters in June of 2022. The film was a box office success and earned mostly positive reviews from critics, as...
Whatever Happened To Todd From That '70s Show?
Todd (Christopher Masterson) appeared in two episodes in season 4 of "That '70s Show" — "Leo Loves Kitty" and "Jackie's Cheese Squeeze." But he was a vital part of the plot, as Jackie (Mila Kunis) kissing Todd was one of the final nails in the coffin of Jackie and Kelso's relationship that ultimately ended in the season 4 finale. Masterson is probably best known for his role as older brother Francis on "Malcolm in the Middle."
The Last Of Us Co-Creators Explain Pedro Pascal's Casting As Joel
Whether it's an adaptation of a book, short story, play, or in this case, the video game "The Last of Us," television showrunners have the unenviable task of casting actors in their projects who will do justice to the material. As it relates to written material, casting is difficult because every reader has their own idea of what each character looks like in their mind's eye. Video games, on the other hand, at least provide a visual reference for potential audience members. However, showrunners are then saddled with a different sort of pressure to cast an actor who resembles and physically embodies the game's avatar to please its fanbase.
Breaking Bad And Mad Men Showed Branden Jacobs-Jenkins How Kindred Could Be Adapted
When it comes to Hulu's adaptation of the Octavia Butler novel "Kindred," perhaps the last points of comparison for viewers would be "Breaking Bad" or "Mad Men." Butler's genre-bending book and its adaptation of the same name both revolve around a woman named Dana (Mallori Johnson), who finds herself able to travel back in time to a slave plantation in the Antebellum. There, she meets her ancestors and faces horrifying choices that will shape the present. Additional cast members include Kevin Franklin, Thomas Weylin, and more. The series would, on the surface, seem to have little in common with the drug drama of "Breaking Bad" or the corporate malaise of "Mad Men."
Why Tom Hanks Doesn't Always Watch His Own Films
Tom Hanks is considered one of Hollywood's most prolific and acclaimed stars. The actor's collective work spans multiple decades and includes pop culture gems like "Forrest Gump," "Cast Away," and "Toy Story," just to name a few. Hanks is an Oscar-winning performer whose impressive range of roles suggests he's capable of playing any type of character in just about any genre thrown at him. We're honestly shocked that this national treasure has yet to appear somehow in the MCU. Still, the actor kept plenty busy with other projects, despite now reaching his '60s.
Magnum PI Reboot Star Jay Hernandez Pushes To Portray The Seamless Charm Of Tom Selleck's Magnum
While some fans aren't crazy about the "Magnum P.I." reboot that debuted on CBS in 2018, it has proven to be a hit with home audiences, who have embraced Jay Hernandez as a modern day Thomas Magnum (via Rotten Tomatoes). When rebooting a classic TV show, there is arguably an immense amount of pressure on those involved to somehow recreate the magic from the first run, while also providing viewers with something new for the experience.
The Last Of Us Veteran Merle Dandridge Explains Why Pedro Pascal Is The Perfect Joel
Ten years after the release of the landmark video game, the debut of HBO's "The Last of Us" is finally bringing the fight against "The Infected" and other sinister forces to television screens. The nine-episode series is especially exciting for actor Merle Dandridge, given that she's reprising her role of Marlene, a kick-ass character she brought to life in 2013 via motion capture acting.
Michelle Yeoh Didn't Need Any Convincing To Join The Witcher: Blood Origin
Saying that Michelle Yeoh takes well to genre fiction is like saying a duck takes well to water. Duh. Over the years she has proven herself to be a profoundly versatile actor, including in the worlds of fantasy and science fiction — from her time as Captain Philippa Georgiou on "Star Trek: Discovery," to her critically lauded performance as Evelyn Wang in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," to her appearance in "The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor." She's even scheduled to make her debut in the "Avatar" franchise, starting with the third film (via Dexerto).
Pedro Pascal Explains How His Last Of Us And Mandalorian Characters Inform One Another
It was a big year for Pedro Pascal in 2022, considering the actor worked on a trio of high-profile film and TV projects that may very well be his biggest roles to date. First out of the gate for Pascal in 2022 was the critically acclaimed comedy "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," which featured Pascal's hilarious turn as a Nicolas Cage superfan opposite Cage in a clever meta turn as himself. After that, Pascal continued his work on the upcoming third season of his mega popular "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian," and simultaneously shot episodes for the long-awaited HBO adaptation of the popular video game "The Last of Us."
The Last Of Us Stars Pedro Pascal And Bella Ramsey Explain How They Used The Video Game In Preparation For The Series
While Naughty Dog and PlayStation's "The Last of Us" video game has been played by millions of gamers worldwide since its release in 2013, it never captured the attention of the two actors who would eventually star in the series based on it. The interest level is definitely top of...
The Last Of Us Star Gabriel Luna Describes His Character Tommy As A 'Kindred Spirit' (& With Good Reason)
Of course, part of the fun of playing the global blockbuster video game "The Last of Us" stems from how gamers can step in the shoes of the characters during their thrilling adventures to defeat zombie-like humans known as "The Infected," or at the very least, identify with others as the game's story plays out. The latter scenario in the 2013 video game is what Gabriel Luna experienced filming the role of Tommy in the TV adaptation of "The Last of Us," and as it turns out, the similarities he has with his character took the actor by pleasant surprise.
Tyler, The Creator Divided Ridiculousness Fans With His Mr. Rochelle Character
"Ridiculousness" is the modern-day equivalent to what "America's Funniest Home Videos" was in the '90s. By crowd-sourcing its content from an unlimited supply of silly internet videos of people attempting ridiculous stunts and pranks, the MTV comedy series ensures that it will never run out of content, a fact seen clearly in its current count of 27 seasons across just 11 years.
The Rise And Fall Of The Kingkiller Chronicle Series Should Be A Lesson For All Fantasy Writers
Fans of "A Song of Ice and Fire," the fantasy series by George R.R. Martin (upon which "Game of Thrones" is based), know just how torturous it is to wait for a forthcoming book in a series when there's no release date in sight. That said, fans of the "The Kingkiller Chronicle" series might want to have a word with those desperate "ASOIAF" fans.
How Beavis And Butt-Head Introduced Isaac Hayes To The South Park Creators
"Hello there, children!" Fans of the animated show "South Park" can no doubt hear musician Isaac Hayes' iconic voice saying that line as the beloved character of Chef. Chef was an integral character in the long-running show through Season 9 before his character was written off. That wasn't Hayes' only connection to '90s adult animation, however.
Merle Dandridge Knows Better Than Anybody How The Last Of Us Differs From Its Video Game Source
From the "Resident Evil" and "Tomb Raider" films to "Mortal Kombat" and "Uncharted," just to name a few, Hollywood has been very ambitious over the years with its screen adaptations of video games. In those adaptations, however, often left behind are the actors who either voice or perform the roles via motion capture in favor of stars whose faces are more familiar to film and TV audiences.
Raul Julia Ended His Career With A Flop Instead Of A Bang
Some actors manage to go out on top, while others are not so fortunate. The list of individuals who probably should have had a better send-off before wrapping up their tenure in the realm of acting is filled with names that may shock certain fans. One of them is Raul Julia, whose final credit was not considered by many to be very good.
