Washington State

What happens if Republicans fail to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker? Here’s what the constitution says

The House of Representatives has failed to decide on a new speaker for the first time in more than a century, after Republican Kevin McCarthy was unable to secure a majority at the end of 11 votes this week.Mr McCarthy must get a simple majority of votes from members to be elected speaker after Republicans took control of the lower chamber in the November midterms.The House was adjourned at the end of a third failed day on Thursday evening amid din as his far-right Donald Trump-supporting GOP opponents showed no sign of relenting in their effort to block the...
Lauren Boebert ripped to shreds in Christmas letter from ‘embarrassed’ constituent

Lauren Boebert has been slammed by a constituent in a Christmas letter stating that she has “learned absolutely nothing” after her lack of support during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to Congress. Carol Cure wrote in The Durango Herald on Christmas Day that “after receiving the narrowest congressional reelection margin in the country, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has apparently learned absolutely nothing”. “By refusing to stand or applaud the heroic Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his speech to Congress, she has once again embarrassed her 3rd Congressional District constituents and the entire country,” she added. “During this historic speech,...
Tax returns show Trump made millions from father’s legacy while his own properties flopped

Donald Trump’s business empire relies much on public image and societal whims — and the cost of bucking those trends was evident in the second year of his presidency.Tax returns released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee show a surge of revenue for the former president in 2018, a year after he took office and placed his business empire into a blind trust controlled by his adult sons.The surge originated from a sale of numerous real estate properties, including some handed down to the then-president as part of his inheritance. Others were his own, built up...
D.C. Bar Panel Deals Blow to Rudy Giuliani’s Quest to Keep Law License

Rudy Giuliani suffered a setback Thursday as the D.C. Bar’s attorney disciplinary committee announced he likely violated at least one attorney practice rule while embarking on his bid to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Pennsylvania. The decision, which is only tentative, came after the D.C. bar’s disciplinary counsel’s office argued that the former Trump attorney had “weaponized his law license to bring a frivolous action in an attempt to undermine the Constitution.” Giuliani defended his work on the failed election fraud lawsuit last week, which sought to toss votes cast in Pennsylvania in 2020 and was ultimately rejected by a judge. Giuliani’s law license in D.C. was temporarily suspended last year due to a suspension in New York that called for disciplinary action over “demonstrably false and misleading” statements about the presidential election. Disciplinary proceedings are still ongoing, and Giuliani could get off with a warning—or he could lose his D.C. license altogether.Read it at Bloomberg
