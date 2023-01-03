Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
‘Dead on arrival’: McCarthy threatens to tank McConnell’s agenda if Senate GOP votes for omnibus
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to tank the legislation of Senate Republicans who back the omnibus spending bill being considered this week, setting up a showdown with his counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
White House rebukes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying she would have 'won' on Jan. 6
The White House and some Democratic lawmakers Monday sternly condemned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments that she would have “won” the Jan. 6 Capitol attack if she had planned it with former Trump aide Steve Bannon. At a dinner hosted Saturday by the New York Young Republican Club,...
What happens if Republicans fail to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker? Here’s what the constitution says
The House of Representatives has failed to decide on a new speaker for the first time in more than a century, after Republican Kevin McCarthy was unable to secure a majority at the end of 11 votes this week.Mr McCarthy must get a simple majority of votes from members to be elected speaker after Republicans took control of the lower chamber in the November midterms.The House was adjourned at the end of a third failed day on Thursday evening amid din as his far-right Donald Trump-supporting GOP opponents showed no sign of relenting in their effort to block the...
Democrats’ lead in U.S. Senate ends as Arizona lawmaker registers as independent
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate. Sinema, who has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
“Openly gay” Republican hid divorce from woman days before launching campaign: report
New York Congressman-Elect George Santos speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting at the Venetian Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 19, 2022. (David Becker for the Washington Post via Getty Images) A newly elected Republican congressman's biography continues to fall apart under scrutiny. The...
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
Boebert curses at McCarthy during tense meeting after he insists “I’ve earned this job”: report
According to a report from CNN's Manu Raju, current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy can be overheard yelling and cursing at caucus members in a closed-door meeting before they are supposed to head to the floor to vote on a new speaker. With doubts growing the embattled Republican leader has...
Manchin leaves the Door Wide Open to Leaving the Democratic Party – a Move that Could Give the GOP the Senate Majority
In an interview with The Hill, West Virginia’s Democratic Senator Joe Manchin discussed the possibility of following Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema (I-AZ) and changing parties.
Arizona Democratic Party official says voters feel that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has 'totally turned her back on the people who got her into office'
The vice-chair of the Arizona Democratic Party said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema "turned her back" on voters when she decided to leave the Democratic Party.
A Republican is seeking to throw out his daughter's absentee ballot after she voted for his Democratic opponent, a report says
New Jersey Republican committeeman Tom Baio said he regretted sending his daughter, who voted Democratic, a vote-by-mail ballot.
GOP Releases Report Laden with Texts & Emails Showing Pelosi was Directly Responsible for Security Failures
Republican lawmakers counter the January 6th Committees controversially redacted final report by confirming the outgoing House Speaker played a large role in the failure to protect the Capitol.
5 scathingly funny cartoons about Kyrsten Sinema's defection from the Democrats
Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com Pat Bagley | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons John Darkow | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Adam Zyglis | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
“What were they buying?”: Legal experts sound alarm over Kellyanne’s $1M+ deal while at White House
Conservative judicial activist Leonard Leo apparently helped Kellyanne Conway sell her consulting company while she was promoting his list of Supreme Court candidates as a White House senior adviser. Newly revealed financial documents reviewed by government ethics and finance experts show Leo, through one of his dark-money groups, helped finance...
Lauren Boebert ripped to shreds in Christmas letter from ‘embarrassed’ constituent
Lauren Boebert has been slammed by a constituent in a Christmas letter stating that she has “learned absolutely nothing” after her lack of support during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to Congress. Carol Cure wrote in The Durango Herald on Christmas Day that “after receiving the narrowest congressional reelection margin in the country, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has apparently learned absolutely nothing”. “By refusing to stand or applaud the heroic Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his speech to Congress, she has once again embarrassed her 3rd Congressional District constituents and the entire country,” she added. “During this historic speech,...
Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party, adding drama to tight U.S. Senate margin
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona is leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent, she said on Friday, just days after Democrats won a Senate race in Georgia and secured 51 seats in the 100-member chamber riven by deep political divisions.
Three possible Speakers-in-waiting to watch if McCarthy falls
The fate of Speaker-designate Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is hanging by a thread as a group of nearly 20 House GOP lawmakers voted against him for the top spot on the first ballot to become Speaker. While the vote has not been closed, the results point to the level of opposition to a McCarthy Speakership within…
Tax returns show Trump made millions from father’s legacy while his own properties flopped
Donald Trump’s business empire relies much on public image and societal whims — and the cost of bucking those trends was evident in the second year of his presidency.Tax returns released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee show a surge of revenue for the former president in 2018, a year after he took office and placed his business empire into a blind trust controlled by his adult sons.The surge originated from a sale of numerous real estate properties, including some handed down to the then-president as part of his inheritance. Others were his own, built up...
D.C. Bar Panel Deals Blow to Rudy Giuliani’s Quest to Keep Law License
Rudy Giuliani suffered a setback Thursday as the D.C. Bar’s attorney disciplinary committee announced he likely violated at least one attorney practice rule while embarking on his bid to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Pennsylvania. The decision, which is only tentative, came after the D.C. bar’s disciplinary counsel’s office argued that the former Trump attorney had “weaponized his law license to bring a frivolous action in an attempt to undermine the Constitution.” Giuliani defended his work on the failed election fraud lawsuit last week, which sought to toss votes cast in Pennsylvania in 2020 and was ultimately rejected by a judge. Giuliani’s law license in D.C. was temporarily suspended last year due to a suspension in New York that called for disciplinary action over “demonstrably false and misleading” statements about the presidential election. Disciplinary proceedings are still ongoing, and Giuliani could get off with a warning—or he could lose his D.C. license altogether.Read it at Bloomberg
Trump-Backed Election Loser Kari Lake Hints At Violence At Conservative Gathering
Lake was seen as one of the brightest stars in the Trump wing of the party but was among a slew of candidates spreading his election lies who lost in November.
