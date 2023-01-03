Read full article on original website
Lincoln Man Robbed at His Home by Two Women
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 6)–A 26-year-old Lincoln man was robbed of his shoes, debit card and cash when two women showed up to his home late Thursday morning. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said officers were called to the victim’s home in the area of 10th and “C” Streets on a report of a robbery. The victim told investigators he met one of the women on Facebook and she agreed to visit him. Vollmer says the victim got home and found the woman he was communicating with online was already in the house, apparently through an unlocked door.
Neb. man to lose house, pickup, $400K as part of drug sentence
LINCOLN — An Omaha man arrested for placing a fake bomb at the Douglas County Courthouse will forfeit his home, his pickup and $400,000 in drug trafficking proceeds as part of his sentence. On Thursday, Thomas J. Trouba, 28, of Omaha, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in...
Multiple Palermos Receive FBI Attention In Omaha
An Omaha police officer whose home was searched by FBI agents last month is filing for retirement. Officer Johnny Palermo had been placed on paid administrative leave amid concerns that the Police Athletics for Community Engagement charity group was used for criminal activity. Agents at the same time searched the house of City Council member Vinny Palermo while he was serving as the acting mayor. The two Palmeros are not related. The Omaha Police Department says it is seeking to revoke Johnny Palermo's law enforcement certification through the Nebraska Crime Commission. He is a twenty-year veteran of the force.
Lincoln woman accused of firing gun in front of children is charged with felony
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 34-year-old Lincoln woman has been charged with felony child abuse after police say she fired a gun inside her home. Mallory Ruel had threatened to kill herself before shooting the gun. Two children were present and were put in potential danger, police allege in court records.
Judge orders competency evaluation for Omaha man accused in double murder
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another accused killer in Douglas County has been granted a request to find out if he is competent to stand trial. It’s the second time it’s happened in the past week. A judge wants to determine if Gage Walter was insane when he allegedly...
Omaha man who placed false bomb outside Douglas County courthouse sentenced to federal prison
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha man who placed a false bomb outside the Douglas County courthouse was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges. Thomas Trouba will serve 120 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and 3, 4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDA).
Omaha Police investigating cutting at Burke High School
Twelve-time DUI offender given multiple chances by probation officer.
Omaha Police explain crisis negotiators
New details on Aldrick Scott case: State drops kidnapping charge for murder. New details have come to light on how authorities were able to track Aldrick Scott down in Cari Allen's murder.
Deputies seize over 200 pounds of marijuana in vehicle west of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County deputies arrested a California man Thursday after they found 200 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Around 12:46 p.m., a deputy pulled over a GMC Yukon for following too closely on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. Capt....
Man killed in Council Bluffs garage explosion identified
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities have identified the 56-year-old man killed in a building explosion in a Council Bluffs neighborhood on Tuesday. In a release on Thursday, the Council Bluffs Fire Department stated that Martin Desomma was the man found dead at the scene near 35th Street and Avenue G around noon Tuesday.
Woman sentenced for possessing quarter pound of Meth while shoplifting
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 32-year-old Ithaca woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 1/2 years in prison for intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney announced that Milea Ixta was sentenced on Wednesday, in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Brian C....
Tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers led to 62 arrests in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Crime Stoppers is taking January to review how 2022 went. Last year, 62 arrests were made, thanks to tips received from anonymous calls and the Crime Stoppers website. Jared Minary, a forensic video technician with the Lincoln Police Department, said Lincoln Crime Stoppers posted...
Former school bus driver to serve jail time for motor vehicle homicide in crash near Eppley Airfield
OMAHA, Neb. — Previous coverage in the video above. A former school bus driver will serve jail time in relation to a deadly crash near Eppley Airfield. Kevin Downing was sentenced on Thursday to 60 days in jail for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. He also received two years probation and 90 hours of community service.
Student allegedly cuts, injures two others at Omaha school
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a high school cutting that resulted in two students getting injured. The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a cutting where two students got injured at Burke High School. OPD said that around 11:20 a.m., the on-duty school resource...
Omaha Police negotiators and mental health co-responders deepen collaboration
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News spoke with two people who helped bring an armed standoff Tuesday to a peaceful conclusion. The suspect, who is now charged with six counts of sexual assault of a child, expressed suicidal thoughts when detectives arrived. The armed standoff involved multiple officers, a SWAT...
Lincoln authorities respond to crash near 40th and Normal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a crash near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear what caused the crash, but it did cause some delays during rush hour traffic. Channel 8 is working to find out more details at this time. This...
Ex-boyfriend waited an hour near Omaha woman's home before killing her, officials allege
Aldrick Scott fatally shot ex-girlfriend Cari Allen in the chest after she went on a date with another man, authorities allege in newly filed court documents. Scott waited an hour at Allen's northwest Omaha home until Allen returned from her date, according to a Douglas County sheriff's deputy who was quoted in an affidavit. After shooting her, the deputy said, Scott took shovels from her garage to bury her body at an abandoned farm property near Topeka, Kansas.
Nation reports rise in officers shot; Nebraska authorities remain unscathed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 300 officers were shot in the line of duty last year, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police. In those shootings, 62 officers were killed. But Nebraska law enforcement agencies did not report a single officer-involved shooting last year. Lincoln did experience a...
UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a missing woman from the central part of the city was successfully located. Police said in a tweet that the woman was noticed by someone passing through an area of town. The person called police and officers were able to locate the woman and get her home.
NSP makes 35 DUI arrests over holidays
New details on Aldrick Scott case: State drops kidnapping charge for murder. New details have come to light on how authorities were able to track Aldrick Scott down in Cari Allen's murder.
