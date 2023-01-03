ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Brunswick Township, NJ

Driver, 23, Killed In Weekend Crash On Route 1 South Brunswick

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
South Brunswick police Photo Credit: Twitter/ South Brunswick PD

A 23-year-old man from Mercer County was killed in a weekend crash in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The man's name had not been released by South Brunswick police.

The crash happened at 12:21 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 on Route 1 at Greenview Avenue and involved three vehicles, police said.

The 23-year-old was driving a Toyota Camry south on Route 1 and lost control, hit two vehicles and a utility pole, police said.

