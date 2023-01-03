ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

THE FACE of BODY CONTOURING

Palm Beach Illustrated
Palm Beach Illustrated
The specialized plastic surgeons at Hass Plastic Surgery recently welcomed Kandace Kichler, MD, to their practice to fulfill the many requests for the body-contouring surgeries of liposuction, tummy tucks, cosmetic breast surgery, fat transfer, and skin removal after major weight loss. Kichler, an Alabama native, completed her undergraduate degree at Auburn University and went on to medical school at the University of South Alabama. It was her surgical residency training at the University of Miami that brought her to south Florida, where she stayed to complete her minimally invasive surgery fellowship at Cleveland Clinic Florida. After working several years in weight-loss surgery and aesthetics, Dr. Kichler completed additional fellowship training in Cosmetic Plastic Surgery and is now a Fellow of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery as well as the American College of Surgeons. Her primary areas of focus include the much-requested body reshaping surgeries of liposuction, BBLs and fat transfers, breast augmentation and lifts, loose skin removal from major weight loss, and facial injectables, to name a few. With Dr. Kandace Kichler, at Hass Plastic Surgery you can achieve stunning results from an experienced and empathetic surgeon who adds an elegant female touch to everything she does.

2401 PGA BOULEVARD, SUITE 150, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
171 S. STATE ROAD 7, SUITE 100, WELLINGTON, FL
561-624-7777 | HASSPLASTICSURGERY.COM

Palm Beach Illustrated

