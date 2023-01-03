ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Breaking: NFL Announces Official Decision On Bills-Bengals Game

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n5SrL_0k2AZS9z00

Monday night's postponed matchup between the Bills and Bengals will not be resumed this week, the NFL announced in a statement this afternoon.

League commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly spoke with both franchises today and informed each that the game will not be played this week and that no date for future resumption has been chosen.

"Bills-Bengals will not be resumed this week," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday.

"The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association," said the league this afternoon.

"After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week. The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date," the NFL announced.

"The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule. We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available," the NFL concluded.

According to the latest update from the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He spent last night in the intensive care unit.

We continue to pray for Hamlin's recovery.

Comments / 584

John Mcintosh
2d ago

Living here in Cincinnati rest assured he's getting the best care at UC Hospital.. Bengals fans are outside the Hospital holding prayer vigils..This kid was put here for a purpose.. Please Lord let him stay here to see the fruits of his labor 🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply(14)
149
Super Daddy Clay
3d ago

I say they call it a tie and let it be. this kind of stuff doesn't happen everyday in football.

Reply(75)
309
Valkyrie Phoenix
3d ago

I'm no fan of either team but I do sincerely hope he pulls through.. so young.. my thoughts to the family in this time of need..

Reply(5)
145
 

