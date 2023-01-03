Yankees hire Brian Sabean as advisor to GM Brian Cashman

NEW YORK -- There will be one more decorated baseball executive in the New York Yankees front office next season.

The Yankees announced Brian Sabean as executive advisor to general manager Brian Cashman on Tuesday.

Sabean, 66, spent 30 seasons with the San Francisco Giants , leading the organization to World Series rings in 2010, 2012 and 2014. He spent the past four seasons as executive vice president for the Giants and previously spent eight seasons with the Yankees, joining the organization in 1985 as a scout. Sabean served as New York's director of scouting from 1986 through 1990, and vice president of player development and scouting from 1990 through 1992.

Cashman previously sung the praises of Sabean in 2018, calling him an "unsung hero" for his role in drafting and developing Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Jorge Posada, Andy Pettitte and Bernie Williams.

"His name's on the '96, '98, '99 and 2000 [championships] as much as anybody else's, if not more, actually," Cashman said in 2018.

Sabean will be helping Cashman try to get the Yankees back to the World Series for the first time since 2009.