Learn to curl in Austin
If you think curling is just something you watch once every four years, think again. Lone Star Curling Club hosts lessons , league play , and group events year-round.
And since curling is a sport that often gets swept under the rug , we thought we’d clue you into some of the most fun you can have on ice .
The goal of curling is to get the stone ( a smooth, 42-pound rock with a handle on top ) into the house ( bullseye-looking marks on each end of the ice ). You get one point for each stone that lands closer to the button ( the bullseye ) than any opposing stone.
What’s up with the sweeping? Because the ice is a little rough ( pebbled ), sweepers clear a path. This reduces friction, but also alters the path of the stone, called a curl. Hence, curling .
But the heart of the game is sportsmanship. For example, “broomstacking” is a tradition where the winning team buys the losing team a drink after the game — which is why some facilities have a bar onsite.
🥌 Curling? Like a salon?Okay, we admit that we didn’t know a ton about “ The Roarin’ Game ” at first. Luckily, the lovely folks at Lone Star Curling Club are excellent teachers, and they helped us out with some of the lingo .
🥌 Sounds complicated…It is. Knowing when to sweep a line, let it curl, throw up a blocker, or knock opposing stones out of the house is part of why curling is referred to as chess on ice.
