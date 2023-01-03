ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Learn to curl in Austin

By Dayten Rose
6AM City
6AM City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JDSN7_0k2AZNza00

What better time than the New Year to learn something new?

Photo by James Hicks, courtesy Lone Star Curling Club

If you think curling is just something you watch once every four years, think again. Lone Star Curling Club hosts lessons , league play ,
and group events year-round.

And since curling is a sport that often gets swept under the rug , we thought we’d clue you into some of the most fun you can have on ice .

🥌 Curling? Like a salon?

Okay, we admit that we didn’t know a ton about “ The Roarin’ Game ” at first. Luckily, the lovely folks at Lone Star Curling Club are excellent teachers, and they helped us out with some of the lingo .


The goal of curling is to get the stone ( a smooth, 42-pound rock with a handle on top ) into the house ( bullseye-looking marks on each end of the ice ). You get one point for each stone that lands closer to the button ( the bullseye ) than any opposing stone.

What’s up with the sweeping?
Because the ice is a little rough ( pebbled ), sweepers clear a path. This reduces friction, but also alters the path of the stone, called a curl. Hence, curling .

🥌 Sounds complicated…

It is. Knowing when to sweep a line, let it curl, throw up a blocker, or knock opposing stones out of the house is part of why curling is referred to as chess on ice.

But the heart of the game is sportsmanship. For example, “broomstacking” is a tradition where the
winning team buys the losing team a drink after the game — which is why some facilities have a bar onsite.

🥌 I’m in.

Lone Star offers everything from Learn to Curl events to competitive bonspiels ( curling tournaments ). Sign up , follow the club on socials , and drop by the Lone Star Open Bonspiel in 2023 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
6AM City

6AM City

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy